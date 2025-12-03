National Advertising Division Finds Certain Chase Sapphire Claims are Puffery; Recommends JPMorgan Chase Modify or Discontinue Others

New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge from Capital One, N.A., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found that certain claims for the JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Chase Sapphire Reserve (CSR) credit card and Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business credit card are puffery, while others should be modified or discontinued.

Capital One and Chase are competitors that market credit cards for use by individual consumers and small businesses, including in the “premium” rewards card market.

“Most Rewarding” Claims

Capital One challenged Chase’s claims that its CSR card and CSR for Business card are the “most rewarding card” and “most rewarding business card,” respectively.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) found that Chase’s “most rewarding” claims, absent additional context tying them to specific product features or attributes, are nonactionable puffery. NAD also determined that “most rewarding” card does not convey the message that a consumer will earn the most reward points with that card.

In many contexts, however, Chase’s “most rewarding” claim is juxtaposed with and connected to specific product attributes and benefits. In these contexts, NAD determined that the claim “most rewarding” conveys the superiority message that the CSR cards’ total available suite of benefits and spending-based reward earning opportunities provide the most value to consumers.

NAD found that Chase’s methodology for totaling individual credits and privileges, combined with projected points or rewards, provided a reasonable basis for the “most rewarding” claims, but determined that Chase should disclose to consumers its basis for those claims, given the number of assumptions required in Chase’s analysis.

NAD also cautioned Chase to continually monitor the pricing and nature of the various benefits and rewards it and its competitors offer to ensure that Chase’s claims remain accurate at the time they are made.

“Over $2,500 in Annual Value” and “No Competition”

Capital One also challenged Chase’s claim “And with over $2,500 in annual value,

there’s no competition” for Chase’s CSR for Business card. NAD determined that the portion stating “over $2,500 in annual value” was supported and accompanied by conspicuous disclosures detailing included credits, values, and terms and conditions.

However, NAD determined that the claim “there’s no competition” overstates any potential superiority in the Business card relative to competitors. Therefore, NAD recommended this portion of the claim be discontinued.

“Introducing the Business Card that Gives Back All You Put In”

Capital One challenged Chase’s “Introducing the Business Card that Gives Back All You Put In” arguing that it conveyed the message that cardholders would earn a value of rewards points equivalent to their spending on the card. NAD determined that such a message was not reasonably conveyed.

During the proceeding, Chase informed NAD that it permanently discontinued its “Best Offer Ever” claim in the context of Chase’s CSR card sign-up bonus offer. NAD did not review the voluntarily discontinued claim on its merits and will treat the claim, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended it be modified or discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, JPMorgan Chase stated it “is pleased with NAD’s decision and will comply.”

