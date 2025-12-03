Trends in North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastic Parts Packaging Market - 2035

Ottawa, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global North America automotive thermoformed plastic parts packaging market reached approximately USD 2.59 billion in 2025, with projections suggesting it will climb to USD 3.61 billion in 2034, according to a report from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. This market is growing due to rising demand for lightweight, durable, and cost-efficient packaging solutions that protect automotive components during complex supply chain movements.

Key Insights

By material type, the polyethylene (PE) segment has contributed the largest market share in 2024.

By material type, the polypropylene (PP) segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By product type, the bulk containers & cases segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By product type, the trays & inserts segment is projected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By accessories type, the engine component packaging segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By accessories type, the lighting components segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By end-use application, the OEM segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By end-use application, the aftermarket segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Key Technological Shifts

Technological Shifts Description Advanced Precision Thermoforming High accuracy molds and CNC trimming create exact fit trays for complex EV automotive parts, improving protection and line efficiency. Recyclable & Mono-Material Designs Transition toward single-material PET/PP trays to enhance recyclability, reduce waste, and support OEM sustainability goals. Reusable & Returnable Thermoformed Systems Durable trays are designed for multiple logistics cycles, lowering long-term costs, and supporting closed-loop supply chains. Smart Tracking & RFID Integration Thermoformed packaging embedded with RFID/NFC tags enables real-time

Market Overview

The North America automotive thermoformed plastic parts packaging market is growing rapidly as OEMs and suppliers increasingly adopt lightweight impact impact-resistant, and cost-effective packaging solutions for component protection. Custom thermoformed trays, clamshells, and inserts are in high demand due to the expansion of EV production, complicated part geometries, and increased tick movements. The region's market adoption is being further strengthened by the move toward packaging that is efficient, reusable, and space efficient.

Major North America Government Initiatives for the Automotive Thermoformed Plastic Parts Packaging Industry:

U.S. National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution: This comprehensive plan, led by the EPA, aims to eliminate plastic waste release into the environment by promoting a circular economy for plastics through actions like reducing consumption and improving waste management infrastructure. Canada's Wide Strategy on Zero Plastic Waste: The Canadian government aims to achieve a circular and low-carbon economy with zero plastic waste by 2030 through a combination of regulations, prohibitions on certain single-use items, and investments in recycling innovation. State-level Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Laws in the U.S.: Several U.S. states, including California, Colorado, and Oregon, have enacted EPR legislation that makes companies financially responsible for the end-of-life management of their packaging, incentivizing the use of more sustainable materials. U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Plastics Innovation Challenge: This initiative coordinates research and development efforts across public-private partnerships, like the BOTTLE Consortium, to develop novel solutions for plastic recycling, degradation, and upcycling with goals for significant energy savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. U.S. Federal Government Single-Use Plastic Phase-Out: The Biden-Harris administration has mandated the phase-out of single-use plastics from all federal government operations and procurement by 2035, leveraging federal purchasing power to stimulate markets for sustainable alternatives.



Key Trends of the North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastic Parts Packaging Market

Key Trend Description Growing demand aftermarket demand Aging vehicles in North America frequently require spare parts, increasing the need for protective thermoformed packaging. Rise of EV-specific packaging Electric vehicles need secure, ESD-safe, and custom-designed packaging for delicate components like batteries and sensors. Shift toward trays & inserts Customized trays and inserts are growing faster than bulk containers because they reduce part damage and fit parts more accurately. Sustainability becoming a priority Automakers prefer recycled plastic, reusable containers, and lightweight packaging to reduce waste and meet sustainability goals. Stricter OEM packaging standards Automakers and tier-1 suppliers demand higher durability, cleanliness, and precision in thermoformed packaging. Increase in automation in packaging production More companies are adopting advanced thermoforming equipment and automation to improve accuracy and reduce production time.

Opportunities

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segments Insights

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE) segment is dominating the North America automotive thermoformed plastic parts packaging market, driven by the PEM fuel because it provides strong formability, outstanding durability, and resistance to moisture for both thick-gauge and thin-gauge applications. It is the material of choice for OEMs and tier-1 suppliers due to its wide availability, affordability, and compatibility with high-speed thermoforming lines. PE has established recycling streams in the United States. The S. and Mexico further solidifies its hegemony in protective packaging formats trays, and bulk containers.

Polypropylene (PP) is the fastest-growing material segment as OEMs increasingly prefer lightweight and heat-resistant packaging materials. The rise of electronics-heavy vehicle components and stricter sustainability requirements is pushing suppliers toward PP due to its better stiffness-to-weight ratio and improved recyclability. PP’s enhanced toughness and ability to handle complex designs are accelerating its adoption in precision trays and inserts.

By Product Type

The bulk containers & cases segment is the dominating segment in the North America automotive thermoformed plastic parts packaging market since they are necessary for moving big assemblies and high-volume parts between OEM and supplier networks. They are the most popular packaging format because of their strong load-bearing capacity, reusability, and compatibility with automated material-handling systems. Automotive plants rely on these containers for efficient sequencing of long-distance logistics and reduced part damage.

The trays & inserts segment is growing rapidly as the industry increasingly requires precision-fitted packaging for smaller, delicate, and electronics-based automotive components. Rapid adoption is being fueled by the trend toward just-in-time delivery the increased sensitivity of lighting and sensor modules and the need for anti-scratch custom-shaped designs. Thermoformed inserts help ensure part integrity and reduce operational downtime caused by damaged components.

By Accessories Type

Engine component packaging dominates the accessories type segment in the North America automotive thermoformed plastic parts packaging market because engine parts require highly durable, impact-resistant, and structurally stable solutions during storage and transport. With engines still accounting for a major share of replacement and assembly-line shipments, OEMs rely heavily on thermoformed solutions to ensure vibration protection and clean handling. These parts demand strong, reusable packaging, which keeps this segment in the lead.

The lighting components segment is growing rapidly due to the expansion of LED headlamps, ADAS sensors, and other fragile surface-finish components used in modern vehicles. To avoid microdamage, these parts need precisely fitted scratch-free trays. The demand for thermoformed protective trays is increasing at a rapid rate as automobiles add more aesthetically pleasing and electronic lighting features.

By End Use Application

The OEM segment dominates the North America automotive thermoformed plastic parts packaging market as automotive manufacturers rely on standardized, reusable, and assembly-line–compatible packaging solutions. OEM operations require high consistency, strict quality controls, and optimized material flow, making thermoformed packaging crucial across the entire inbound logistics chain. Long-term supplier agreements and high-volume production cycles keep OEM demand at the top.

The aftermarket segment is growing rapidly because the number of vehicles is growing, their age is increasing, and the need for replacement parts is growing. The surge in online auto-parts sales and direct-to-customer shipments has created a need for durable yet lightweight thermoformed packaging. Customizable designs and small-batch packaging requirements further support aftermarket growth

Country Level Analysis

North America region dominated the market, driven by extensive use of reusable and precisely engineered packaging systems well-established OEM-supplier networks, and high vehicle production. Strong logistics infrastructure, sophisticated manufacturing ecosystems, and the growing need for lightweight, adaptable thermoformed solutions for engine and electronics components all benefit the area.

U.S. Automotive Thermoformed Plastic Parts Packaging Market Trends

The U.S is growing in the market due to its large automotive production capacity, presence of major OEMs, and extensive use of automated material-handling systems. The steady demand for thermoformed bulk containers, trays, and inserts is being supported by strict quality standards, increased use of reusable containers, and ongoing improvements in EV manufacturing.

Mexico Automotive Thermoformed Plastic Parts Packaging Market Trends

Mexico is the fastest-growing market in North America, supported by the rapid expansion of automotive assembly plants, competitive production costs, and increasing nearshoring investments. The country’s growing supplier clusters and rising export-oriented manufacturing activities are boosting the need for durable, lightweight, and reusable thermoformed packaging. Mexico’s integration into cross-border supply chains continues to accelerate demand across trays, cases, and precision component packaging.

Recent Developments in the North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastic Parts Packaging Industry:

In October 2024, Nefab (via PolyFlex) opened a new heavy-gauge thermoformed packaging plant in León, Mexico. This facility is the first in Mexico to offer both heavy-gauge thermoforming and injection-molding within the same site, enabling a wider range of packaging formats tailored for automotive, lithium-ion battery, and e-mobility parts. The move strengthens Nefab/PolyFlex’s regional capacity and supports local supply chains in the automotive and EV sectors.

In September 2025, Nefab / PolyFlex announced expansion with a new heavy-gauge thermoforming & extrusion facility in McMinnville, Tennessee, USA: The 137,000 sq ft plant will increase their capacity for heavy-gauge thermoformed and extruded packaging, improving their material-production capabilities domestically, which could support automotive packaging demand in the U.S. supply-chain.

Top Companies in the North America Automotive Thermoformed Plastic Parts Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Sealed Air: Creates performance-based thermoformed packaging solutions with a focus on protection and efficiency.

Creates performance-based thermoformed packaging solutions with a focus on protection and efficiency. Sonoco Products Company: A global provider offering diverse packaging services and products, including specialized thermoformed automotive solutions.

A global provider offering diverse packaging services and products, including specialized thermoformed automotive solutions. NEFAB GROUP: Specializes in complete, optimized packaging solutions designed to reduce total cost and environmental impact.

Specializes in complete, optimized packaging solutions designed to reduce total cost and environmental impact. Kiva Container: Designs and manufactures custom corrugated and thermoformed plastic packaging tailored for specific industrial needs .

Designs and manufactures custom corrugated and . Engineered Packaging Solutions Inc.: A packaging specialist focusing on custom dunnage and protective transport solutions for delicate components.

A packaging specialist focusing on custom dunnage and protective transport solutions for delicate components. Smurfit Kappa: Provides paper-based and plastic packaging, offering innovative and sustainable solutions across various industries.

Provides paper-based and plastic packaging, offering innovative and sustainable solutions across various industries. Deufol SE: A global service provider for highly complex packaging solutions, logistics, and supply chain management.

A global service provider for highly complex packaging solutions, logistics, and supply chain management. Primex Plastics Corporation: An extruder of plastic sheet used by other fabricators to create thermoformed packaging products.

An extruder of plastic sheet used by other fabricators to create thermoformed packaging products. Schoeller Allibert : A leader in manufacturing returnable transit packaging (RTP) made of plastics , including thermoformed options.

, including thermoformed options. Knauf Industries: Specializes in expanded polystyrene (EPS) and thermoformed packaging solutions for the automotive sector.

Specializes in expanded polystyrene (EPS) and thermoformed packaging solutions for the automotive sector. JAMESTOWN PLASTICS: An American manufacturer providing custom thermoforming services for durable and single-use packaging.



Segments Covered in the Report:

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

By Product Type

Bulk Containers & Cases

Bags & Pouches

Trays & Inserts

Dunnage & Pallets

By Accessories Type

Battery Components

Cooling Systems

Underbody Components

Automotive Filters

Engine Components

Lighting Components

Electrical Components



By End Use Application

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

By Geography

United States

Canada

Mexico



