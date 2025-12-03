AKC Canine Health Foundation Announces Finalists for Inaugural Canine Health Discovery of the Year Award

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of all dogs through research and discovery, is excited to announce the discoveries, and the researchers behind them, that were selected as finalists for the 2025 Canine Health Discovery of the Year Award.

The Canine Health Discovery Award celebrates the breakthrough this year that most powerfully advanced canine health. This honor includes eligibility for up to $75,000 in research support and a $10,000 cash prize to recognize the impact of the discovery. The three finalists will be honored and the winner announced at the Foundation's annual Canines & Cocktails gala on December 11.

The three discoveries embody CHF's mission and the spirit of this award. The investigators behind them exemplify the best in canine health research, and CHF is honored to recognize their work.

The three finalists for the 2025 Canine Health Discovery of the Year are:

Training Dogs to Use the Most Effective Method to Cool Down when Overheated—Dr. Cynthia Otto—University of Pennsylvania

A Clue in the Search for the Cause of Diet-Associated Heart Disease—Dr. Lisa Freeman—Tufts University

Newly Identified Genetic Risk for Obesity in Labrador Retrievers—Dr. Eleanor Raffan—Cambridge University



"These three finalists reflect the highest caliber of canine health research, reaffirming why CHF remains so deeply committed to its mission," said Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer, AKC Canine Health Foundation. "Drs. Otto, Freeman, and Raffan are at the forefront of their fields, relentlessly pushing science for dogs forward. I'm proud to have this opportunity to celebrate everything they are achieving."

For more information about the AKC Canine Health Foundation, or to join the mission of improving the lives of all dogs, visit www.akcchf.org.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $75 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.