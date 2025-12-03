ThinkCareBelieve: America's Weekly Golden Chronicle

Washington, DC, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/





ThinkCareBelieve has published an article posting links for America's Weekly Golden Chronicle, a weekly journey through America's climb into the Golden Age. From Week 1, the Trump Administration hit the ground running and built momentum making Peace, fighting for America's freedom, exciting and luctrative trade deals, fixing problems, bolstering the economy and boosting economic growth, making our country safer, and creating opportunities for Americans. This has been extremely exciting, and ThinkCareBelieve has followed it and notated important news, shared videos, notices, social media posts... all telling a story of our journey making America Great Again. These weekly posts have become an important reference, so ThinkCareBelieve is providing as much content as possible.

ThinkCareBelieve feels so fortunate to be witnessing President Trump's extraordinary leadership and the talent of his amazing team, and all the incredible people who are making this transition possible. Secretary Marco Rubio said it best at the 12/2/2025 Cabinet Meeting: The most transformational year in American presidency. POTUS puts America at the forefront of every decision with the world. That hasn't been the case until a year ago. POTUS asks himself- Is it going to make us stronger, richer or safer? If yes, he is for it, if not, he is against it. Every decision is with the American people's safety in mind. He keeps American workers and the products they make at the forefront to have a fair shot to be sold around the world. Foreign Aid reforms- taxpayer money for countries that are aligned with the U.S. and won't waste taxpayer money. Everything he does is driven for the American People. No other President could have pulled off what happened in Gaza, and that doesn't happen without this President's direct interaction, and then he goes up in front of the UN and gets their support lined up for the Board of Peace. These are not his wars, but he is the only leader in the world that can end them. He deserves immense credit for the transformation effect of our foreign policy.

You can view the week by week articles with their press releases by visiting America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The page will be updated continuously. Thank you for being on this incredible journey.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

