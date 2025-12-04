David Pomeranz Brings His Signature Magic with Acoustic Performance and Empowerment Message

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum singer-songwriter David Pomeranz delivered an uplifting acoustic performance and book talk that brought a renewed spark to a packed audience.

Celebrating the silver anniversary of his album “On This Day,” the performance came on the heels of sold-out concerts in international locations including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Victoria BC, Canada. David engaged fans with timeless hits—highlighted by the evening’s centerpiece, “Believe in Magic”—then shared a heartfelt discussion about the inner obstacles he once faced and how he learned to reclaim a sense of belief in himself.

In the 1980s, Pomeranz battled the ups and downs and emotional rollercoaster that all too often plague and prematurely end careers of talented young artists. But more than four decades after releasing “Believe in Magic,” he has every reason to keep believing as he celebrates an enduring career that includes 22 Platinum albums, 18 Gold albums and over 40 million copies sold internationally.

Pomeranz discussed why he attributes his longevity and continued creativity to the mental clarity and stability he attained after reading Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard. The book enabled him to navigate and overcome the emotional barriers that once dimmed his creative spark.

“Before Dianetics, my career was up and down and full of self-doubt,” shared Pomeranz. “But after I read Dianetics and used the techniques, it was all gone. I tried everything, but Dianetics is different because it works. The effect doesn’t wear off.”

After the book talk, attendees lined up for book signings and photographs with David. Many fans, including Laura, shared their newfound inspiration to take steps toward overcoming their own mental barriers and achieving lasting confidence. “Sometimes I feel pretty lost in life,” shared Laura. “I’m hoping Dianetics helps me find my purpose, who I am and what it means to be happy. I’m looking forward to reading it.”

For his devoted fans, the appearance was a rare opportunity to connect with the legendary artist in a personal setting—while also discovering tools to improve their lives and mental well-being.

Bridge Publications, based in Los Angeles, publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the bestselling book on the human mind. Visit www.dianetics.org.

