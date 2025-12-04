Digital Health Coaching Market Size Worth $28.40 Billion by 2032, Drive by AI-Driven Personalization and Rising Demand for Preventive Care – SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Health Coaching Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Digital Health Coaching Market size was valued at $11.03 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $28.40 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.56% over 2025-2032. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid adoption of mobile-enabled coaching platforms, and the expanding use of artificial intelligence to deliver personalized behavioral guidance.

The U.S. digital health coaching market remains a key growth engine moving from $3.51 billion in 2024 to $8.76 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 12.09%. The U.S. continues to lead global adoption due to employer-based wellness programs, high digital health utilization, and strong venture investment surpassing $2.1 billion by 2024. Increasing FDA support for digital therapeutics and deeper EHR integration further accelerate adoption.





Get a Sample Report of Digital Health Coaching Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7949

Rising Demand for Personalized Preventive Health and AI-Driven Coaching Boost Market Expansion

As chronic lifestyle diseases are becoming more common, there is a greater need for individualized and preventative healthcare treatments, which is driving growth in the digital health coaching industry. 70% of customers have expressed a preference for health solutions that provide tailored feedback, according to worldwide health tech research. AI, wearable data, and behavioral science-based mobile platforms have improved user engagement and health results.

Data Privacy, Digital Literacy, and Clinical Validation Challenges May Impede Market Expansion

Although there are some last-mile problems in the market for digital health coaching, more innovation ought to be on the horizon. The most significant drawback is the concern for patient privacy and data security, which is made even more crucial by the rise in AI-based platforms.

Key Digital Health Coaching Companies Profiled in the Report

Noom Inc.

Lark Technologies Inc.

Omada Health Inc.

Naluri Pte. Ltd.

Atlantis Health Group

Lyra Health Inc.

Quartet Health Inc.

Avidon Health LLC

BetterUp Inc.

Vida Health Inc.

Virgin Pulse Inc.

HealthifyMe Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Wellory Inc.

CoachHub GmbH

Talkspace Inc.

Additional Market Participants

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type

By 2024, chronic disease management coaching was the largest service type in the global digital health coaching market, with 34.6% of the market driven by the rise in diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, which require continual lifestyle and healthcare monitoring. The fastest-growing category, meanwhile, was mental & emotional wellbeing coaching, which has skyrocketed due to the growing mental health concerns, an increase in workplace stress, and post-pandemic behavioral health concerns.

By Coaching Approach Type

The largest segment of holistic health coaching accounted for a share of 41.2% in 2024, as users seek value from coaching programs that capitalize on the combination of nutrition, mental wellness, exercise, and behavioral change in a holistic approach. The rapidly growing category was primal/paleo & lifestyle-specific coaching, following along with the increasing interest in ancestral eating, clean eating, and low-inflammation living.

By Payment Model

The monthly subscription plans segment accounted for the largest share of 47.8% in 2024, as these plans are cost-effective, can be canceled anytime, and offer a variety of plan options. The freemium model with tiered paid upgrades is the fastest-growing payment model as it provides users free access to basic features, but options are available to unlock additional interactions or subscription services.

By Program Duration

Mid-term Programs (1-3 Months) were the largest segment in terms of market share in 2024, with optimal efficacy and consumer price-point spend as they are of sufficient duration to support sustained behavior change and to reduce attrition rates. The fastest-growing segment was long-term engagement (Over 6 months), reflecting increasing demand for ongoing assistance in managing chronic disease and mental health.

Purchase Single User PDF of Digital Health Coaching Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7949

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the digital health coaching market globally in 2024 as the region has an established digital infrastructure, relatively higher adoption of healthcare consumers, and presence of employer-based wellness programs.

The fastest-growing regional market for digital health coaching is Asia Pacific, due to increased urbanization, middle-class awareness, and mobile-first health ecosystems.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Omada Health unveiled Nutritional Intelligence, anchored by its new AI agent OmadaSpark, designed to provide personalized nutrition education, food logging via barcode/photo recognition, and behavioral support to combat emotional eating.

, Omada Health unveiled Nutritional Intelligence, anchored by its new AI agent OmadaSpark, designed to provide personalized nutrition education, food logging via barcode/photo recognition, and behavioral support to combat emotional eating. In June 2023, Lark Health published results from its Heart Health pilot, showing a nearly 13% improvement in cardiac self-efficacy among users, plus significant cost savings estimated at over USD 12.9 million for nearly 12,000 participants.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

REIMBURSEMENT & COVERAGE TRENDS – helps you understand country-wise payer support, insurance inclusion levels, and evolving HTA-driven cost-effectiveness assessments that directly shape adoption of digital health coaching programs.

– helps you understand country-wise payer support, insurance inclusion levels, and evolving HTA-driven cost-effectiveness assessments that directly shape adoption of digital health coaching programs. R&D INVESTMENT & FUNDING LANDSCAPE – helps you track venture capital inflows, IPO activity, and public–private initiatives that accelerate innovation, scalability, and commercialization of next-gen digital coaching platforms.

– helps you track venture capital inflows, IPO activity, and public–private initiatives that accelerate innovation, scalability, and commercialization of next-gen digital coaching platforms. TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION INDEX – helps you evaluate the penetration of AI-driven predictive analytics, cloud-based coaching systems, and EHR-integrated workflows, enabling identification of high-value innovation opportunities.

– helps you evaluate the penetration of AI-driven predictive analytics, cloud-based coaching systems, and EHR-integrated workflows, enabling identification of high-value innovation opportunities. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & ENGAGEMENT METRICS – helps you measure long-term user retention, real-world behavior change outcomes, and barriers linked to digital literacy, ensuring informed assessment of solution effectiveness.

– helps you measure long-term user retention, real-world behavior change outcomes, and barriers linked to digital literacy, ensuring informed assessment of solution effectiveness. ADOPTION & PENETRATION BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze employer-based wellness program adoption rates and consumer subscription/retention trends, highlighting scalable demand pockets and emerging high-usage segments.

– helps you analyze employer-based wellness program adoption rates and consumer subscription/retention trends, highlighting scalable demand pockets and emerging high-usage segments. REGULATORY & ACCESSIBILITY INSIGHTS – helps you gauge how regulatory support, telehealth-friendly policies, and ecosystem-level digital health frameworks impact accessibility and long-term market viability.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/7949

Digital Health Coaching Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.03 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 28.40 billion CAGR CAGR of 12.56% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Service Type (Nutrition & Diet Coaching, Fitness & Physical Activity Coaching, Women's Health & Wellness Coaching, Chronic Disease Management Coaching, Mental & Emotional Wellbeing Coaching, Other Health Coaching Services (includes sleep coaching, smoking cessation programs, stress management))

• By Coaching Approach Type (Holistic Health Coaching, General Wellness Coaching, Primal/Paleo & Lifestyle-Specific Coaching)

• By Payment Model (Monthly Subscription Plans, Annual Subscription Plans, Pay-Per-Session Model, Freemium Model with Tiered Paid Upgrades)

• By Program Duration (Short-Term (1 Month or Less), Mid-Term (1 to 3 Months), Extended Programs (3 to 6 Months), Long-Term Engagement (More than 6 Months)) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Reports

Digital Therapeutics Market Report

Wearable Medical Devices Market Forecast

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Study

Corporate Wellness Market Outlook

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.