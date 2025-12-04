Festi hf.: Issuance of Bills

Festi hf. has completed the sale of a new six-month bill, FESTI260616, in the nominal amount of ISK 1,300 million, at terms corresponding to a 7.94% flat interest rate. The bill is expected to be admitted to trading and listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

This was not a public offering. The issuance was also exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to items (a), (c) and (d) of Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the publication of a prospectus when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, as implemented in Act No. 14/2020.

Íslandsbanki´s securities sales managed the sale of the bills and will handle their listing.

The issue date is December 11, 2025.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is)