Royal Jordanian Armed Forces Deploy BeamWell™ Desalination, Energy and E-Mobility Product at Royal Medical Services Facility

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, announced the deployment of the BeamWell™ off-grid solar desalination, energy and e-mobility system in Zarqa, Jordan. The installation was carried out in coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) and the Jordanian Royal Medical Services (RMS) at RMS’ facilities.



The rapidly deployed, transportable system produces 3,000 liters of clean drinking water per day, provides electricity for cooking and refrigeration of medical supplies, and highly ruggedized e-mobility solutions for the delivery of food, water and medicine in areas where there are no utilities or passable roads, such as Gaza and other war or disaster-ravaged zones. Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley, was on the ground in Jordan for the deployment and met with the U.S. Ambassador to Jordan and senior officials from the Royal JAF to discuss future opportunities for BeamWell™ deployments to support humanitarian needs, rebuilding efforts and broader deployments in the Middle East.



“This is another example of the fantastic, patented technology developed by Beam Global solving real-world challenges,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “We originally developed BeamWell™ to provide humanitarian support for Gaza, but we have since discovered that the system can address needs across the Middle East and Africa, and even in the U.S. and the rest of the developed world following disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes or fires. Beam Global’s products do so much more than charge electric vehicles (EVs). We provide energy storage, energy security and innovative solutions like BeamWell™ without the need for construction, electrical work or any reliance on centralized infrastructure. Our geographic expansions are positioning us close to much larger markets that can benefit tremendously from the solutions we create. I’m looking forward to the growth that these new opportunities will bring us.”



The BeamWell™ product is based on the patented EV ARC™ system and is a self-sufficient, self-contained operational system designed for use in war zones and remote or disaster-stricken areas where only salt, brackish or dirty water is available, because a reliable clean water supply is not available or has been interrupted. BeamWell™ provides three essential services to regions in crisis: 1) it turns seawater into fresh water, which is then stored in an integrated 3,000-liter tank that is replenished daily; 2) it provides a source of electricity which can be used for medical or communications devices as well as cooking and lighting; and 3) it charges four integrated and bundled Benzina Zero electric mopeds for the rapid distribution of food, water, medications or other vital resources, to those in need.



Beam Global continues to expand its presence in the region through partnerships focused on energy resilience, water security and critical-supplies delivery for civilian, military, commercial and humanitarian operations.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

