BitFuFu to Sponsor Bitcoin MENA 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Expanding Middle East Presence





SINGAPORE, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. ("BitFuFu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Bitcoin MENA 2025, taking place December 8-9, 2025, at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

BitFuFu will join industry leaders, institutional investors, policymakers, and Bitcoin innovators from around the world to explore opportunities in the rapidly growing Middle East Bitcoin ecosystem. Bitcoin MENA 2025 represents the Middle East’s premier gathering for the global Bitcoin community. Building on the success of the inaugural 2024 edition, which attracted over 6,000 attendees, over 100 speakers, and more than 100 exhibitors, this year's conference promises an even more expansive platform.

“The Middle East is rapidly emerging as a global hub for the Bitcoin community, and we’re excited to be part of this transformation. Our presence at Bitcoin MENA 2025 underscores our dedication to contributing to the region’s Bitcoin infrastructure development, fostering partnerships with local companies, and serving clients in the Middle East market with our easy-to-use mining services,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu.

BitFuFu’s participation in Bitcoin MENA 2025 reflects its strategic focus on expanding global mining operations and establishing a stronger presence in the Middle East. The Company has expanded partnerships with local data center operators in the Middle East, to evaluate infrastructure development opportunities that could support both cloud mining services and strategic hosting operations.

During the two-day conference, BitFuFu representatives will be available at M15 to discuss the Company’s mining operations, technological innovations, and strategic vision for supporting Bitcoin infrastructure development across the Middle East.

Olga Kochmar, Commercial Director at BitFuFu, will participate in a panel discussion, titled “Buy It or Mine It? The Benefits of Hosted Mining”, scheduled for December 9, 2025 from 10:00 am to 10:30 am (GMT+4).

To learn more about BitFuFu’s presence at Bitcoin MENA 2025 or to schedule a meeting with the team, please contact pr@bitfufu.com.

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling data center infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit www.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

