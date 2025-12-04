Nutraceutical Excipient Market Size to Exceed USD 9.42 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutraceutical excipient market size stood at USD 4.52 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 4.87 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 9.42 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

This market growth is largely driven by heightened consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, coupled with the surging popularity of dietary supplements, functional foods, and fortified beverages. Additionally, the trend toward clean-label and naturally sourced excipients is creating new opportunities for manufacturers to develop sustainable, safe, and high-performance nutraceutical products tailored to evolving consumer preferences.

Nutraceutical Excipient Market Key Highlights

By region, North America captured around 35% of the nutraceutical excipient market share in 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

, North America captured around 35% of the nutraceutical excipient market share in 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. By region , the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by the rising demand for natural and plant-based excipients.

By functionality, the fillers and diluents segment led the market with approximately 32% of the share in 2024, driven by the growing demand for diverse excipients like fillers and diluents.

, the fillers and diluents segment led the market with approximately 32% of the share in 2024, driven by the growing demand for diverse excipients like fillers and diluents. By functionality , the controlled-release excipients and bioavailability enhancers segment is projected to experience a strong CAGR between 2025 and 2034, driven by the increasing preference for natural and clean-label excipients.

By product, the starches and modified starches segment held a significant share of around 28% in 2024, due to growing consumer demand for versatile ingredients in functional foods.

, the starches and modified starches segment held a significant share of around 28% in 2024, due to growing consumer demand for versatile ingredients in functional foods. By product , the cyclodextrins and specialty solubilizers segment is expected to grow at a robust CAGR from 2025 to 2034, driven by the rising demand for excipients in pharmaceutical applications.

By physical form/technology, the dry powder/spray-dried powders segment dominated with approximately 57% of the market share in 2024, driven by the growing need for effective and stable products.

, the dry powder/spray-dried powders segment dominated with approximately 57% of the market share in 2024, driven by the growing need for effective and stable products. By physical form/technology , the microencapsulates and nanoemulsions segment is projected to grow significantly at a CAGR between 2025 and 2034, fueled by advancements in improving bioavailability.

By source/origin, the plant-derived excipient segment held a major market share of about 40% in 2024, driven by the rising consumer preference for plant-based excipients.

, the plant-derived excipient segment held a major market share of about 40% in 2024, driven by the rising consumer preference for plant-based excipients. By source/origin , the microbial/fermentation-derived specialty excipients segment is projected to grow rapidly from 2025 to 2034, driven by innovations in microbial and fermentation technologies.

By application/end use, the dietary supplements segment led with approximately 42% of the market share in 2024, driven by increasing demand for high-quality, nutritious excipients.

, the dietary supplements segment led with approximately 42% of the market share in 2024, driven by increasing demand for high-quality, nutritious excipients. By application/end use, the functional food and beverages segment is expected to grow at a strong CAGR between 2025 and 2034, fueled by the expanding food and beverage industries.

With consumers increasingly seeking plant-based, clean-label, and high-bioavailability formulations, excipients are becoming a crucial differentiator for product success in the nutraceutical sector,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.

Nutraceutical Excipient Market Outlook

Nutraceutical excipients are the inactive elements that are made with the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) for filling up solutions that have rigid active ingredients. These nutraceutical excipients are created by using standardized and pharmaceutical-grade supplements.

The growing development in the medical cost has shifted the nutraceutical excipient industry mainly. There are various forms of nutraceutical items available in the industry, like probiotics, antioxidants, and dietary supplements.

Major Importers of the Nutraceutical Excipient:

Globally, the leading three importers of Nutraceuticals are India, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Singapore has topped the globe in the Nutraceutical with 799 shipments, which is officially followed by India with 625 shipments, and the United Arab Emirates has the third position with 519 shipments.

The globe has imported most of its Nutraceuticals from the United States, India, and Bulgaria, too.

As per the global data, the globe has imported 2,995 shipments of Nutraceuticals during the period June 2024 to May 2025. These imports were being supplied by 203 exporters to 467 worldwide buyers, which has marked a growth rate of 40% as compared to the top months.



New Trends in the Nutraceutical Excipient Market:

Personalized Nutrition: Consumers are seeking tailored nutritional supplements solutions in the micro-nutrient vertical, which is heavily driven by the health demands like age, lifestyle, and genetic profiles. Inventive custom formulation organization, such as Vantage Nutrition, is at the top in liquid capsule technology that concentrates on updating custom formulations for performance.

Consumers are seeking tailored solutions in the micro-nutrient vertical, which is heavily driven by the health demands like age, lifestyle, and genetic profiles. Inventive custom formulation organization, such as Vantage Nutrition, is at the top in liquid capsule technology that concentrates on updating custom formulations for performance. Sustainable Sourcing: As sustainability becomes included in modern-day lifestyles, users are paying close attention to sustainability when they make a purchase decision. Years ago, everyone noticed more selection and more urge for sustainably sourced and ethically generated ingredients.

As sustainability becomes included in modern-day lifestyles, users are paying close attention to sustainability when they make a purchase decision. Years ago, everyone noticed more selection and more urge for sustainably sourced and ethically generated ingredients. Regulatory Shifts: As the nutraceutical sector develops, similar oversight from the regulatory bodies develops. Users demand to know what they are buying, which leads to nutraceutical items that feature efficacy and safety. As regulations continue to become more standard, compliance is becoming more crucial with respect to product marketing and development.

As the nutraceutical sector develops, similar oversight from the regulatory bodies develops. Users demand to know what they are buying, which leads to nutraceutical items that feature efficacy and safety. As regulations continue to become more standard, compliance is becoming more crucial with respect to product marketing and development. Evidence-Based Ingredients: Users are more aware than before about what ingredients are present in supplements. All Vantage Nutrition formulas are crafted with 100% high-quality, research-backed ingredients. The data-driven procedure enables user demands to be aligned while upgrading the standard of the nutraceutical business.

Recent Developments in the Nutraceutical Excipient Market

In October 2025, Asahi Kasei disclosed the expansion of its healthcare materials profile with the revelation of two new specialty grades in its Sonanos excipient line.

In February 2025, Roquette is a top server of plant-based ingredients, and the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical excipients have launched its latest coatings stage that brings together the two ranges named as Tabshield ready-to-use film coating systems and the ReadiLYCOAT plant-based ready-to-use coating systems.

Governmental Support for Nutraceutical Excipient Market – Top 5 Countries:

Country Governmental / Regulatory Support United States FDA regulates dietary supplements under DSHEA; provides safety, labeling, and manufacturing standards, with streamlined pathways for excipient-based products. China NMPA and SAMR regulate “health foods”; structured registration and approval systems support domestic and imported excipient products. India FSSAI sets safety, labeling, and manufacturing rules; PLI schemes and regulatory task forces support domestic nutraceutical manufacturing and exports. Japan MHLW and CAA oversee functional foods under FOSHU; pre-market approval for health claims boosts consumer trust. European Union EFSA regulates safety and health claims for supplements; harmonized EU framework facilitates cross-border trade and clear compliance for excipients.



Nutraceutical Excipient Market Dynamics

Driver: Sustainability Drives the Nutraceutical Excipient Sector

The deliberate delivery design plays an important role in excipient selection, as every dosage form serves different functional demands. In tablets, excipients must balance compressibility for the mechanical power with disintegration for the bioavailability, while the gummies require a particular texture and the shelf-stable gelling systems. The softgels need shell plasticizers and the lipid-compatible excipients in order to maintain the stability, hence powders and sachets rely on mixture barriers and flow agents to protect quality during storage and handling.

Opportunity: Nanotechnology is the Main Key

The integration of nanotechnology and nutraceuticals has become an innovative field with updated promise in the fast-changing sector of well-being and healthcare. The health-marketing qualities of the nutraceuticals, which are made up of bioactive elements, come from natural components that have been checked and approved. Hence, barriers, which included poor transportation efficiency, low bioavailability, and constant issues, have prevented them from having their complete therapeutic capability. The industry of nanotechnology, which works with matter at the nanoscale, serves exact answers to these developing issues.

Challenge: Complexions Linked to Ingredients

The number of ingredients with their own elements can add complexities, as some of the prevalent multivitamin formulas can have up to 50 active ingredients and 2-8 excipients, which is in contrast to pharmaceutical formulations. These larger numbers of active ingredient formulations serve issues linked to changing particle sizes that cause problems with the powder flow, including some that are stickier, moisture sensitivity, content uniformity, and quality control too.

Nutraceutical Excipient Market Regional Analysis

Why Does North America Lead the Nutraceutical Excipient Market?

North America region organizations are extremely focused on a complicated strategy for innovation and market relevance in the year 2026. An initial driver is the growth of clean labels and the natural excipients that give feedback to the overwhelming user demand for minimal processing and transparency in health products. This counts on discovering plant-derived alterations, biodegradable options, and excipients, which make simple ingredient lists without adjusting stability or efficacy.

Canada Nutraceutical Excipient Market: Developing Industry

As Canadian users become more health-conscious and check the product labels, there is a developing choice for the plant-based and natural excipients over the synthetic alternatives. Producers are making and accepting advanced, multifunctional excipients to develop the effectiveness and absorption of the active nutraceutical ingredients. This includes high-level coating systems and managed release technologies.

Why is Asia Pacific the Growing Nutraceutical Excipient Market?

The region is witnessing fast development due to the development of user alertness linking protective wellness and healthcare. Growing health consciousness and rising urge for functional food and dietary supplements are the main drivers. Furthermore, the development of the middle-class population, along with their increasing disposable income, is allowing consumers to spend more time on health-linked products, hence boosting the market demand. Additionally, the region’s positive government policies assisting the usage of fortified foods, specifically in growing economies such as China and India, also fuel growth.

India: Manufacturing Standard Acceptance

As India’s nutraceutical sector matures, there is a developed acceptance of production standards and excipients from the pharmaceutical industry to ensure product efficacy and quality. Precise regulations from the FSSAI and efforts done by the sector bodies, like IPEC India, are standard practices and are developing confidence among consumers and manufacturers.

Investing in research and development to make high-performing and naturally derived excipients is important to align with user demand for sustainable and clean products.

Nutraceutical Excipient Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.65% Market Size in 2025 USD 4.87 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 5.23 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 9.42 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Nutraceutical Excipient Market Segmental Analysis

Functionality Analysis

Why Fillers & Diluents Dominated the Nutraceutical Excipient Market?

They both are basic excipients in nutraceutical formulations, utilised to add mass to capsules, tablets, and powders when the active ingredients alone do not serve sufficient mass, compressibility, and flowability. While often received as “inactive”, these excipients have a direct effect on the manufacturability, look, results, and even user acceptance of the outcome product.

The controlled-release excipients/bioavailability enhancers segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period, as they are the inactive ingredients that assist in serving active compounds over any position or to a particular area of the body. They are important for developing the bioavailability, stability, and complete efficacy of the supplements. There are advantages linked to controlled-release excipients, such as preventing nutrients from stomach acids and releasing them in optimal absorption zones like the intestine. Also, it enables once-daily dosing that solves a person's daily supplement routine.

Product Analysis

Why Do Starches and Modified Starches Dominated the Clinical Trials Market?

Starch has been checked as an excipient in novel drug delivery systems for oral, nasal, periodontal, and other site-specific delivery systems. They are also used in topical applications; for instance, they are greatly used in dusting powders for their absorbency and are utilized as a protective covering in ointment formulations applied to the skin. Starch mucilage has also been used on the skin as a softening agent that has made the base of some enemas and has been used in the diagnosis of iodine positioning.

The cyclodextrins & specialty solubilizers segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period, as cyclodextrins are cyclic oligosaccharides that come from the enzymatic degradation of starch. Their different molecular shape, which aligns with a truncated cone, which has a hydrophobic interior and a hydrophilic outer surface, allows the creation of inclusion complexes with the help of host-guest interactions.

Specialty solubilizers for the nutraceuticals are clever agents crafted to develop the solubility of active ingredients in the liquid form, which ensures uniform distribution and smooth absorption by the body.

Physical Form/Technology Analysis

Why the Dry Powder Segment Dominated the Nutraceutical Excipient Market?

Pulmonary drug delivery can have many benefits over other administration routes, specifically when using the dry powder formulations. Such dry powder inhalation formulations usually count bio-inspired and natural excipients, which, among other aims are utilised to develop the dosing reproducibility and the aerosolization performance. The Amino Acids can develop powder dispersibility and serve as protection against moisture uptake.

The microencapsulates & nanoemulsions segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period as microencapsulates is one of the most committed procedures used in the nutraceutical, cosmetic, agriculture, and food sectors since its inception. It is a procedure that generates solid particles named as microencapsules with different sizes and shapes, generally ranging in between 1 micrometer and 1,000 micrometers in diameter.

Nanoemulsions, also known as nanometric-size emulsions, are fine water-in-oil and oil-in-water dispersions of two immiscible fluids, characterized by the milky -white hue attendant with coarse dispersion.

Source/Origin Analysis

Why does the Plant-derived segment Dominated the Nutraceutical Excipient Market?

They are widely used in nutraceuticals that contain cellulose, starches, and their derivatives, and different mucilages/plant gums (such as guar, acacia, and pectin). These natural ingredients are being valued for their biodegradability, biocompatibility, and the “clean-label” look which aligns with user demand. The advantages of the plant-based excipients are usually well-trained and non-toxic, permitted by the human body, which lowers the possibility of negative reactions as compared to some synthetic alternatives.

The microbial /fermentation -derived segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period as yeast, bacteria, and microalgae deliver as catalysts in generating many food elements, such as enzymes and nutraceuticals. The current trend for the natural ingredients has mainly developed the urge for microbially-derived flavors, enzymes, and colours and their bigger-scale bioprocessing. It is, hence, important that microbes are discovered as bio-factories for the constant manufacturing of their metabolites like enzymes, vitamins, and hydrocolloids too.

Application /End-Use Analysis

How Dietary Supplement Segment Dominated the Nutraceutical Excipient Market?

An excipient can be utilised to aid in the delivery or the acceptance of an “active ingredient” like minerals and vitamins too. They enable the more uniform dispersal of ingredients in heavy formulations to make sure every tablet or capsule has the accurate power of the nutrients to enable precise and easy dosage. They may also be required to assist in creating the pattern of a tablet, or to ease the direction of ingredients into a capsule.

The functional food and beverages segment is expected to rise fastest during the forecast period. Excipients in the functional foods and supplements are the inactive ingredients that serve necessary functional advantages like developing stability, consumer appeal, and bioavailability without adjusting active therapeutic effects themselves. They develop the physical characteristics of the formulation, like powder flowability and compressibility, which makes the big-scale manufacturing of tablets, powders, capsules, and liquids run more smoothly.

Nutraceutical Excipient Market Top Companies:

Cargill, Incorporated: A global leader in food and beverage ingredients, Cargill offers plant-based excipients and starch derivatives. The company emphasizes sustainable sourcing and multifunctional excipients for dietary supplements and functional foods, supported by strong R&D in clean-label solutions.

A global leader in food and beverage ingredients, Cargill offers plant-based excipients and starch derivatives. The company emphasizes sustainable sourcing and multifunctional excipients for dietary supplements and functional foods, supported by strong R&D in clean-label solutions. Roquette Frères: Pioneer in plant-based ingredients and specialty excipients, Roquette is known for innovative coating systems such as Tabshield and ReadiLYCOAT. It serves nutraceutical, functional food, and pharmaceutical markets with a focus on bioavailability and stability.

Pioneer in plant-based ingredients and specialty excipients, Roquette is known for innovative coating systems such as Tabshield and ReadiLYCOAT. It serves nutraceutical, functional food, and pharmaceutical markets with a focus on bioavailability and stability. Ingredion Incorporated: Provides starches, fibers, and specialty functional ingredients for nutraceuticals. Ingredion specializes in clean-label, plant-derived excipients and innovations that enhance texture, stability, and controlled-release properties.

Provides starches, fibers, and specialty functional ingredients for nutraceuticals. Ingredion specializes in clean-label, plant-derived excipients and innovations that enhance texture, stability, and controlled-release properties. Kerry Group plc: Offers a wide portfolio of functional ingredients, coatings, and excipients for dietary supplements. With a strong presence across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, Kerry integrates evidence-based formulations and advanced delivery technologies.

Offers a wide portfolio of functional ingredients, coatings, and excipients for dietary supplements. With a strong presence across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, Kerry integrates evidence-based formulations and advanced delivery technologies. BASF SE: Focuses on bioavailability enhancers, solubilizers, and specialty powders. BASF invests heavily in R&D to develop natural, sustainable, and high-performance excipients for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications.

Focuses on bioavailability enhancers, solubilizers, and specialty powders. BASF invests heavily in R&D to develop natural, sustainable, and high-performance excipients for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF): Supplies excipients and functional ingredients for beverages, supplements, and functional foods. IFF is known for flavor-masking agents, solubilizers, and emulsifiers that support complex formulations and innovation partnerships.

Supplies excipients and functional ingredients for beverages, supplements, and functional foods. IFF is known for flavor-masking agents, solubilizers, and emulsifiers that support complex formulations and innovation partnerships. Sensient Technologies Corporation: Specializes in color, flavor, and functional excipients, providing plant-derived and microbial-based solutions. Its clean-label and sustainable approach supports dietary supplements and functional food industries.

Specializes in color, flavor, and functional excipients, providing plant-derived and microbial-based solutions. Its clean-label and sustainable approach supports dietary supplements and functional food industries. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.: Offers excipients for controlled-release formulations, softgels, and liquid supplements. Ashland’s expertise lies in polymers, emulsifiers, and bioavailability enhancers, with strong operations in North America and Europe.

Offers excipients for controlled-release formulations, softgels, and liquid supplements. Ashland’s expertise lies in polymers, emulsifiers, and bioavailability enhancers, with strong operations in North America and Europe. DFE Pharma GmbH & Co. KG: A specialist in excipients for capsules, powders, and film coatings. DFE Pharma emphasizes plant-based, sustainable, and high-performance excipients for global nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

A specialist in excipients for capsules, powders, and film coatings. DFE Pharma emphasizes plant-based, sustainable, and high-performance excipients for global nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets. JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. KG: Provides excipients for tablets, capsules, powders, and functional foods. JRS Pharma leads in microencapsulation, controlled-release, and bioavailability technologies, ensuring regulatory compliance and clean-label solutions.

Provides excipients for tablets, capsules, powders, and functional foods. JRS Pharma leads in microencapsulation, controlled-release, and bioavailability technologies, ensuring regulatory compliance and clean-label solutions. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Supplies starches, fibers, and specialty plant-based excipients globally. ADM focuses on sustainable sourcing and high-quality production to support dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages.

Supplies starches, fibers, and specialty plant-based excipients globally. ADM focuses on sustainable sourcing and high-quality production to support dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages. GELITA AG: A leader in gelatin and collagen-based excipients for capsules, softgels, and powders. GELITA provides both animal-derived and plant-based alternatives that meet global quality and regulatory standards.

A leader in gelatin and collagen-based excipients for capsules, softgels, and powders. GELITA provides both animal-derived and plant-based alternatives that meet global quality and regulatory standards. BIOGRUND GmbH: Specializes in direct compression excipients, binder systems, and coatings. BIOGRUND delivers customized solutions for tablets, capsules, and functional supplements, serving European and emerging markets.

Specializes in direct compression excipients, binder systems, and coatings. BIOGRUND delivers customized solutions for tablets, capsules, and functional supplements, serving European and emerging markets. Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.: Provides functional excipients and specialized starches, including powders, coatings, and controlled-release formulations. Fuji Chemical emphasizes quality control and regulatory compliance.

Provides functional excipients and specialized starches, including powders, coatings, and controlled-release formulations. Fuji Chemical emphasizes quality control and regulatory compliance. MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG: Offers dairy and lactose-based excipients for tablets, powders, and functional foods. MEGGLE focuses on high-quality, pharma-grade solutions for dietary supplement applications.

Offers dairy and lactose-based excipients for tablets, powders, and functional foods. MEGGLE focuses on high-quality, pharma-grade solutions for dietary supplement applications. Evonik Industries AG: Supplies specialty excipients, solubilizers, and coating systems. Evonik invests in innovative bioavailability enhancers and clean-label solutions for the nutraceutical industry.

Supplies specialty excipients, solubilizers, and coating systems. Evonik invests in innovative bioavailability enhancers and clean-label solutions for the nutraceutical industry. Corbion N.V.: Focused on plant-based, sustainable excipients, including emulsifiers and powders. Corbion supports functional foods, supplements, and clean-label formulations.

Focused on plant-based, sustainable excipients, including emulsifiers and powders. Corbion supports functional foods, supplements, and clean-label formulations. Tate & Lyle PLC: Provides starches, fibers, and specialty functional ingredients. Tate & Lyle emphasizes multifunctional, sustainable, and clean-label excipients for global nutraceutical markets.

Provides starches, fibers, and specialty functional ingredients. Tate & Lyle emphasizes multifunctional, sustainable, and clean-label excipients for global nutraceutical markets. BENEO GmbH: Specializes in plant-based functional excipients, fibers, and prebiotics. BENEO’s products support digestive health, energy, and functional food applications.



Segments Covered in the Report:

By Functionality

Binders

Fillers & Diluents

Disintegrants

Coating agents

Flavoring agents & Sweeteners

Lubricants

Glidants/Flow agents

Solubilizers/Solubilizing agents

Emulsifiers

Stabilizers/Anti-caking agents

Preservatives & Antioxidants

Encapsulation agents/Matrix formers

Controlled-release/Sustained-release excipients

Taste-masking agents

Film-forming agents



By Product/Chemical Class

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC)

Starches & modified starches (including pregelatinized)

Maltodextrin & dextrins

Lactose & milk solids

Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC)

Hydroxypropyl cellulose (HPC)

Crosslinked polyvinylpyrrolidone (crospovidone)

Croscarmellose sodium

Gelatin (porcine / bovine / fish)

Polysaccharide gums (gum arabic, xanthan, guar)

Polyols (sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol)

Silicon dioxide / colloidal silica

Magnesium stearate & other fatty acid salts

Cyclodextrins (e.g., β-cyclodextrin derivatives)

PVP (polyvinylpyrrolidone) & copolymers

Emulsifying phospholipids / lecithin

Proteins & hydrolysates used as carriers

Spray-dried carrier blends / carrier blends (proprietary)

By Physical Form/Technology Format

Dry powder/bulk powder (spray-dried powders)

Granules/agglomerates

Pellets/multiparticulates

Capsules (hard gelatin / HPMC shell excipients)

Tablets (direct-compression & wet-granulation excipients)

Liquid & syrup vehicles (aqueous solutions, suspending agents)

Emulsions and nanoemulsions (oil-in-water)

Microencapsulates / microcapsules

Hot-melt extrudates / extruded matrices

Coated particles / film-coated forms

Effervescent matrices / effervescent excipients

Sachet / powdered drink blends

By Source/Origin

Plant-derived (e.g., starches, gums, inulin)

Animal-derived (e.g., gelatin, lactose from milk)

Microbial/fermentation-derived (e.g., certain polysaccharides, dextrans)

Synthetic/petrochemical-derived (e.g., PVP, certain polymers)

Semi-synthetic/chemically modified natural (e.g., modified cellulose, modified starch)



By Application/End-use Industry

Dietary supplements (tablets, capsules, powders)

Functional foods & beverages

Sports nutrition (ready-to-drink & powders)

Medical nutrition / clinical nutrition

Animal nutrition (nutraceuticals for pets & livestock)

Infant & toddler nutrition (specialized carrier excipients)

Pharmaceutical (nutraceutical-adjacent applications)



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

