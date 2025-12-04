DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches $20M in Funding as Phase 6 Enters Final 5% Allocation Stage

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rising DeFi crypto project is capturing market attention as it moves toward one of its biggest milestones yet. With Phase 6 entering its final stage and funding approaching a major threshold, many investors are preparing for what could be the most important point in Mutuum Finance’s early expansion. The final stretch of this phase is moving quickly, and momentum is building as the project approaches the next steps on its roadmap.





Why Interest Is Growing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized lending system that aims to bring predictable borrowing and lending activity into DeFi. The protocol uses two connected lending environments that allow users to lend assets such as ETH or USDT. When they lend, they receive mtTokens. These mtTokens rise in value as borrowers repay interest. This model creates yield backed by real activity rather than fixed emissions.

Mutuum Finance has recorded strong early traction. The project has raised $19.1M to date. It has also surpassed 18,300 holders, showing growth across multiple regions. These early numbers matter because they indicate rising confidence in the protocol’s structure, the team’s roadmap and the planned technical upgrades.

Token Price, Phase 6 Position, and Early Performance

Mutuum Finance launched in early 2025 at $0.01. The token is now $0.035, which represents a 250% gain during its development period. This consistent rise shows that interest has remained steady since the early stages.

The project is now in Phase 6, and allocation has reached the final zone with only about 5% left at the current price. Once this supply is gone, the next phase will begin at a higher level. The official launch price sits at $0.06, which is one reason this stage is moving quickly.

One major driver of daily activity is the project’s 24-hour leaderboard. The top contributor each day receives $500 in MUTM. This reward system increases participation and helps the ecosystem retain steady buyer activity throughout the day.

Token Distribution, Supply Structure, and Payment Access

The full supply of MUTM is 4 billion tokens. Out of this amount, 1.82 billion tokens were allocated for early contributors. This equals 45.5% of the entire supply. The large allocation to the community helps reduce concentration risk and supports long-term stability.

More than 810 million tokens have already been purchased, and the remainder of Phase 6 continues to disappear quickly.

Mutuum Finance also offers card payment support. This makes joining the ecosystem much easier for new users who prefer simple onboarding instead of complicated wallet transfers. Wider access has contributed to the project’s rapid growth.





V1 Launch, Phase 2 Development, and Why Investors Are Preparing Early

Interest has increased as Mutuum Finance moves forward with its technical roadmap. The team announced on its official X account that the V1 testnet will arrive in Q4 2025. The first version brings several important features together:

A functional liquidity pool



mtTokens that grow in value with protocol usage



A liquidation bot



A debt-tracking system



ETH and USDT support at launch



V1 is the transition point where the protocol moves from development into real testing. This milestone often marks the moment when interest accelerates in similar DeFi projects.

In addition to V1 progress, Mutuum Finance has advanced through Phase 2 of its development plan. This includes contract refinement, updates to the interface, tuning of risk settings, internal testing of collateral and liquidation behavior, and the integration of analytics and monitoring tools.

These updates show that the project is not only raising funds but actively building. Together, these signals have created rising anticipation among traders who follow top crypto opportunities in the DeFi market.

Why Phase 6 Finalization Matters

Phase 6 entering its last 5% matters for several reasons. It shows strong demand at the current price. It also signals that the market is reacting to the development updates. The limited supply creates a time-sensitive window for buyers. It increases visibility as traders watch the project move toward the next stage.

Late-stage allocations often move faster because users expect higher pricing in the next stage. Mutuum Finance’s steady funding and rising holder count match the same pattern seen across other successful new crypto launches before their first testnet went live.

A recent surge of large entries, including a six-figure whale allocation, helped reduce the remaining supply. Whale activity is often interpreted as a sign of rising confidence. It also tends to encourage smaller buyers to act before allocation closes.

Security Foundation and Audit Strength

Security is a top priority for Mutuum Finance. The project completed a CertiK audit, scoring 90/100 on the Token Scan. This positions MUTM among the more reliable early-stage DeFi tokens. Halborn Security is reviewing the lending contract suite, adding another layer of safety.

The project has also activated a $50,000 bug bounty, which encourages developers to examine the code and report potential issues before V1 goes live. These steps help strengthen trust and increase interest from users who prefer protocols with structured security measures.

Stablecoin Development and Future Expansion

Mutuum Finance is preparing a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by borrower interest. Stablecoins often drive rapid growth for lending platforms because they simplify the borrowing experience, reduce volatility, and expand liquidity.

The project also plans to expand across several layer-2 networks. L2 deployment reduces costs and speeds up interaction, which is important for lending systems that rely on frequent updates to collateral and interest rates. These features make Mutuum Finance more attractive to long-term users and traders searching for next crypto projects with clear scaling potential.

With Phase 6 entering its final 5%, the current price level of $0.035 may not last long. As the project moves toward V1 and broader visibility, many investors believe Mutuum Finance is preparing for one of its biggest turning points of the year.