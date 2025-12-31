DeFi Project Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Achieves $19.5M in Funding With Phase 7 in Motion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the DeFi crypto space, major funding milestones are rarely reached overnight. They are usually the result of steady participation, visible development, and growing confidence over time. Market commentators suggest that when a new crypto project continues to progress phase by phase, it often signals that interest is building beneath the surface. This is the situation now surrounding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , which has reached a new stage in its development as Phase 7 moves forward.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Building

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. The protocol is designed to allow users to earn yield by supplying assets or access liquidity by borrowing against collateral, all through structured and automated mechanisms.

The platform uses a dual-market approach. One side allows users to supply assets into shared liquidity pools and receive mtTokens. These mtTokens represent the user’s position and grow in value as interest from borrowers accumulates.

The other side supports direct borrowing against collateral, with defined interest rate options, Loan-to-Value limits, and liquidation rules to manage risk. This focus on financial use cases is one reason Mutuum Finance has drawn attention as a new crypto with practical goals rather than price-driven narratives.

Alongside protocol development, Mutuum Finance has now confirmed that it has raised $19.5M and attracted 18,700 holders. These figures reflect broad participation across the community and place MUTM among the more closely watched DeFi crypto projects currently in development.

Token price progress and Phase 7 status

MUTM is currently priced around $0.04 and is now in Phase 7 of its presale. Each phase has a fixed allocation and price, with later phases offered at higher levels. This structure means that participation earlier in the process secured tokens at lower prices.

The presale began in early 2025 with MUTM priced at $0.01. Since then, the token has recorded approximately 250% growth, moving steadily upward as each phase completed. Market commentators often point out that this type of gradual increase reflects sustained demand rather than sudden spikes.

Mutuum Finance also runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This feature encourages ongoing engagement and keeps participation active throughout each phase.

Mutuum Finance also supports MUTM purchases via card payments, making access easier for users who prefer traditional payment methods over on-chain swaps. This added accessibility has helped broaden participation beyond experienced DeFi users.

Development milestones and V1 progress

Beyond funding and distribution, development remains a key focus. According to official statements shared by the team on X , Mutuum Finance is preparing V1 of its lending and borrowing protocol, with a beta launch planned on the Sepolia testnet.

The V1 release is expected to include core components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and liquidation mechanisms. Initial supported assets will include ETH and USDT. This phase will allow the community to interact with the protocol directly and test its functionality under real conditions.

As the project moves closer to V1, attention is also turning toward what comes next. Market commentators often note that once a DeFi protocol reaches its first live testing phase, visibility tends to increase. This transition from planning to execution is often seen as a key step in a project’s lifecycle.

Why Phase 7 matters

Phase 7 represents more than just another presale stage. At this point, much of the early allocation has already been distributed, and pricing reflects that progression. Later participants enter at higher prices, while earlier participants benefit from lower entry points.

As a DeFi crypto, Mutuum Finance positions itself alongside lending-focused platforms rather than speculative tokens. Its emphasis on structured borrowing, yield generation, and gradual rollout aligns with trends seen across more established DeFi protocols in earlier cycles.

As the presale advances and the protocol prepares for its first public testing phase, the coming period is likely to be defined by execution and user engagement rather than announcements alone. In the broader DeFi crypto landscape, projects that reach this stage often begin to attract wider attention, especially as timelines become clearer and products move closer to utility.