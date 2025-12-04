Wireless Lighting Control Market Size to Hit USD 35.33 Billion by 2033, at 17.63% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Lighting Control Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Wireless Lighting Control Market size was valued at USD 9.64 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 35.33 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.63% during 2026–2033.”

Growing Voice-Control Integration to Propel Market Expansion Globally

The market for wireless lighting control is increasingly being driven by the increasing integration of lighting systems with sophisticated voice-controlled platforms. By facilitating hands-free operation, customized lighting scenes, and simple modifications in both home and commercial settings, seamless voice interaction greatly improves user convenience. Customers are embracing wireless lighting solutions more quickly as smart speakers, sound systems, and linked home hubs increasingly have built-in voice capabilities. Strong privacy-focused architectures and localized processing, which increase user confidence, also facilitate this change. All things considered, voice-enabled compatibility is making lighting control easier to use and more engaging.

Wireless Lighting Control Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.64 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 35.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.63% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

• By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Z-Wave, EnOcean and Others)

• By Application (Indoor and Outdoor)

• By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Public Infrastructure and Others)





Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

Hardware segment dominates the market with 54.75% in 2025E due to its essential role in delivering core system functionality, seamless device integration, and dependable performance across high-demand industrial and infrastructure applications. Software segment is expected to be the fastest growing, driven by rising adoption of analytics, AI-enabled platforms, and cloud-based management tools that enhance automation, optimize asset performance, and unlock new value through intelligent, data-driven capabilities.

By Technology

Wi-Fi segment is leading the market in 2025E with 35.00% share due to due to its wide adoption, reliable connectivity, and compatibility with diverse smart home and commercial lighting systems. ZigBee is the fastest-growing technology at a CAGR of 21.32% driven by low-power efficiency, mesh networking capabilities, and increasing adoption in intelligent, scalable wireless lighting networks.

By Application

Indoor applications continue to lead the market 61.00% share in 2025E due to high residential and commercial demand for controlled, energy-efficient lighting. Outdoor applications are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 19.73%, fueled by smart streetlighting initiatives, urban infrastructure modernization, and increasing municipal investment in energy-efficient, connected lighting solutions.

By End-User

Residential users dominate the market with 39.00% share in 2025E due to high adoption of smart lighting in homes for convenience, energy savings, and automation. Industrial users are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 19.84% benefiting from increased automation, large-scale energy optimization initiatives, and the integration of wireless lighting control into industrial and manufacturing facilities for operational efficiency.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the Wireless Lighting Control Market with a share of 28.75% in 2025E due to its advanced smart home infrastructure, high adoption of connected technologies, and strong commercial and residential demand.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Wireless Lighting Control market at a CAGR of 19.27%, fueled by rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, and increasing investments in energy-efficient infrastructure. Rising awareness of connected technologies and expanding commercial and residential applications are driving strong adoption, making the region a key growth hotspot for intelligent lighting solutions.

Recent News:

In September 2025 , signify (Philips Hue) announced its biggest product launch ever, introducing the new Hue Bridge Pro, OmniGlow strips, smart bulbs, and a video doorbell. The company also partnered with Sonos for voice-controlled lighting and added new Hue Secure features including free 24-hour playback and upcoming AI facial recognition.

