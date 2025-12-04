Misraj AI Launches Baseer, a State-of-the-Art Arabic Document Intelligence Platform

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misraj AI , a Saudi artificial intelligence company headquartered in Riyadh, announced the launch of Baseer , its state-of-the-art Arabic document intelligence platform, during the AI Pioneers session at AWS re:Invent 2025.





Baseer delivers advanced Arabic OCR-to-Markdown conversion, enabling organizations to transform scanned documents and PDFs into clean, structured, and AI-ready data. The platform preserves layout elements such as headings, sections, tables, and references, making Arabic documents fully searchable and suitable for enterprise automation and large-scale AI applications. Baseer also supports multilingual content embedded within Arabic documents, including English terminology and technical expressions.

“Large parts of institutional knowledge in the region remain locked inside unstructured Arabic documents,” said Safwan AlModhayan, Founder of Misraj AI. “Baseer makes this information accessible and actionable for organizations pursuing search, automation, and AI-driven operations.”

Enterprises and government institutions across banking, healthcare, education, and public services can leverage Baseer to convert legacy archives into structured data, automate compliance and legal workflows, and build Arabic-native knowledge systems supported by accurate document processing.

Introducing Baseer at AWS re:Invent positions Misraj AI as a leader in Arabic-centric AI innovation. A Misraj AI spokesperson noted that organizations across the Middle East are seeking AI systems capable of understanding Arabic content with accuracy and reliability.

Baseer directly supports digital transformation goals in the region, including initiatives under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Misraj AI is engaging with government bodies, financial institutions, and large enterprises to deploy Baseer in research automation, legal documentation, archival digitization, and enterprise knowledge platforms.

For more information, visit https://misraj.ai , and baseerocr.com .

Contact:

Company name: MISRAJ AI

Contact person name: Safwan AlModhayan

Website: misraj.ai

Company email: hello@misraj.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4da77a68-c0f4-47a7-ac27-2e0b2a2cec6d