Misraj AI Unveils Kawn Ecosystem and SeamlessAPI for Arabic AI Innovation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misraj AI introduced Kawn ecosystem and SeamlessAPI during AWS re:Invent 2025, marking a significant advancement in Arabic-first artificial intelligence. The company presented both platforms as foundational components of a modern Arabic AI infrastructure.





Kawn is a comprehensive Arabic-first AI ecosystem that captures the full depth and diversity of the Arabic language. It includes advanced LLMs, VLMs, embedding models, and RAG pipelines, all built to model real linguistic usage across formal Arabic and regional dialects. The ecosystem is engineered for native Arabic language understanding, rather than adaptation from English-centric models. At its core is Lahjawi, a dialect engine capable of recognizing and responding to more than a dozen dialects with high accuracy and native fluency. Kawn provides a powerful foundation for enterprise-grade Arabic AI across business, government, education, and healthcare.

SeamlessAPI extends the capabilities of Kawn by providing developers with a unified interface to access Arabic knowledge, translation tools, dialect detection, and document intelligence. A single API call can analyze Arabic text, summarize content, translate between languages, or extract structured data using Baseer OCR. The platform enables developers and institutions to process Arabic material with reliability comparable to leading English-language systems.

“A native AI stack shaped by Arabic language and data is essential for the region’s digital transformation,” said Safwan AlModhayan, Founder of Misraj AI. “These platforms demonstrate the potential of locally grounded AI systems designed for real institutional needs.”

The introduction of Kawn and SeamlessAPI supports organizations seeking modern approaches to knowledge management, automation, and linguistic analysis. Government entities, financial institutions, and educational platforms can integrate these systems to enhance operational efficiency, modernize Arabic archives, and deliver digital services with improved linguistic accuracy.

The announcement at AWS re:Invent reflects growing global recognition of the importance of Arabic-centric AI development and the demand for enterprise-grade solutions built specifically for the region.

For more information, visit https://misraj.ai and kawn.ai.

Contact:

Company name: MISRAJ AI

Contact person name: Safwan AlModhayan

Website: misraj.ai

Company email: hello@misraj.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b32fbe18-9a9f-4587-bb2e-d00fa3624e11