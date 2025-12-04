Misraj AI Introduces Workforces, the First Arabic AI Employee Suite

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misraj AI, a leading artificial intelligence company based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of Workforces, the first AI employee suite built specifically for the Arabic-speaking world. The announcement was made during the company’s participation in AWS re:Invent 2025.





Workforces introduces a lineup of enterprise-ready AI agents capable of taking on real organizational roles, from management and operations to support, analysis, and development. Each agent is engineered to natively understand Arabic in all forms, including Modern Standard Arabic and Gulf, Levant, and North African dialects. The agents can process complex documents, analyze operational and financial data, and communicate fluently in context-appropriate formal or conversational Arabic. Together, they set a new benchmark for automation, productivity, and decision support tailored to enterprises in the Gulf and the wider Arab region.

The suite addresses a major gap in the regional AI landscape: the absence of enterprise-grade AI systems capable of handling Arabic workflows with accuracy and cultural relevance. Workforces integrates Misraj AI’s core technologies, including the Baseer OCR engine, the Lahjawi dialect model, the Mutarjim translation system, and KAWN large language models.

“Workforces represents the future of operational efficiency for institutions in the Arab world,” said a Misraj AI representative. “It is a suite of AI employees capable of reducing workload, improving processing speed, and supporting teams across multiple sectors with accurate Arabic intelligence.”

Workforces can automate customer communication, process insurance claims, summarize reports, analyze contracts, assist with compliance tasks, support educators, and enhance employee productivity across a broad range of industries. The suite aligns with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by supporting modernization, innovation, and digital transformation across both government and private institutions.

Misraj AI showcased Workforces at AWS re:Invent 2025 as part of the AI Pioneers program, highlighting its expanding portfolio of Arabic AI technologies and enterprise-ready solutions.

For more information, visit https://misraj.ai and workforces.ai .

Contact:

Company name: MISRAJ AI

Contact person name: Safwan AlModhayan

Website: misraj.ai

Company email: hello@misraj.ai



