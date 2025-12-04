Expanse Studios Partners with Vegas.hr to Deploy Game Portfolio in Croatian Market

VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a B2B iGaming content provider and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has signed a content distribution agreement with Vegas.hr, one of Croatia's fastest-growing online casinos, to supply certified games across the operator's online casino platform.

The partnership, facilitated through the Bragg Gaming aggregation platform, makes Expanse's certified Croatian portfolio available to Vegas.hr players, including popular titles Super Heli, Wild Icy Fruits, Titan Roulette, Wild White Whale, and additional games across slots, crash, and table game categories.

Games now live on Vegas.hr include Wild Icy Fruits, Super Heli, Wild White Whale, Pia, Pinata Loca, Titan Roulette, Zombie Apocalypse, Veni Vidi Vici, God of Coins, Sic Bo, Magic Wheel, Joker Poker, Diamond Blackjack, Clown Fever, and Clown Fever Deluxe.

Strategic Access to Another Growing EU Market

Croatia represents a fast-growing regulated iGaming market within the European Union, with online casino revenue projected at $482 million in 2025, according to Statista. The market benefits from accelerating digital adoption, as, according to DataReportal, at the start of 2024 internet penetration in Croatia stood at 84.4 %.

Expanse Studios received its initial Croatian certification from the Ministry of Finance in July 2025, beginning with Super Heli and expanding to 15 certified titles currently available for licensed operators.

"Vegas.hr represents one of Croatia's fastest-growing operators in a high-growth EU market as such, where regulatory compliance and content quality are prerequisites for market access," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "This partnership demonstrates the commercial value of our Croatian certification and positions us to expand distribution as we bring additional games through the approval process. We're focused on building operator relationships in regulated markets where certification creates competitive advantages."

Expanse Studios’ Growing European B2B Distribution Network

The Vegas.hr partnership follows Expanse Studios' recent regulatory approvals in Romania (ONJN) and Sweden (Spelinspektionen), and commercial partnerships with operators including AdmiralBet (Novomatic Group) and MerkurXtip (Merkur Group) across Southeast and Central European markets.

With over 1,300 B2B operator partnerships globally and a portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse continues scaling its distribution infrastructure across regulated European jurisdictions where licensed operators require certified, compliant gaming content.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at goldenmatrix.com.

