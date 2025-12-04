DP World Opens Multi-Customer Warehouse in Querétaro to Support Mexico’s Nearshoring Boom

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has opened a new multi-customer warehouse in Querétaro, expanding its fast-growing logistics footprint in Mexico and strengthening its support for manufacturers shifting production to North America.

The 117,000-square-foot (10,869-square-meter) facility in La Bomba Industrial Park in El Marqués enhances DP World’s third-party logistics (3PL) capabilities in Central Mexico, enabling the company to better serve key industries amid rapid nearshoring-driven demand.

DP World now employs nearly 800 supply chain professionals in Mexico and continues to scale its national network. The opening follows the launch of a new freight forwarding office in Mexico City earlier this year, expanding the company’s end-to-end logistics capabilities across North America. The Querétaro facility also complements new warehousing and freight forwarding operations in Miami, Toronto, and multiple cities across Brazil.

Glen Clark, CEO of DP World in the U.S. and Mexico, said: “Querétaro is one of the most important manufacturing hubs in Mexico, and our new facility strengthens our ability to support customers who are expanding or relocating production to the region. As nearshoring accelerates, companies need more than just warehousing space. They want integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions that improve speed, reliability and cost-efficiency. This new site enhances our North American network and reinforces DP World’s commitment to helping businesses scale and compete in a fast-changing global market.”

Strategic Expansion to Support Nearshoring Demand

As DP World’s first multi-customer facility in the Bajío region, one of Mexico’s fastest-growing industrial hubs for automotive, industrial, and technology supply chains, the site offers direct access to Highway 57 and proximity to Querétaro Intercontinental Airport. This strategic position makes it an ideal point for regional distribution and cross-border flows.

Designed for high-volume operations, the facility features:

A mix of 70% racked and 30% floor storage

6,168 pallet positions

Scalable pallet-handling capacity based on customer needs

Expected weekly throughput of 17–20 FEUs (forty-foot equivalent units).

Advanced 3PL Capabilities and Value-Added Services

The warehouse operates as a shared 3PL environment, offering:

B2B warehousing and inventory management

Inbound and outbound operations

Kitting, labeling and repacking

Cross-dock and transloading

Returns processing

Container unloading for both palletized and floor-loaded cargo.

It features a modern warehouse management system for full-cycle cargo visibility, an early-suppression fast-response fire system, 24/7 CCTV and controlled access, dock levelers, and high-efficiency LED lighting. The site also includes optimized racking for reduced energy use and is designed to support future electric vehicle adoption.

The facility complies with Mexican safety and fire regulations, adheres to internationally recognized security standards, and aligns with U.S. Customs and Border Protection trade-compliance guidelines.

