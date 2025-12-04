Electronic Drug Delivery Devices Market Size to Reach USD 117.90 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Drug Delivery Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Electronic Drug Delivery Devices Market size was valued at USD 60.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 117.90 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% during 2025-2032. The global electronic drug delivery devices market is growing on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, IoT adoption, home-based care, and digital health investments.

The U.S. electronic drug delivery devices market size was valued at USD 19.50 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 36.85 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.33% over 2025-2032. The well-established healthcare system and the widespread prevalence of diabetes and asthma are the main advantages that the North American market has over all other regions, which is why the U.S. led the market for electronic medication delivery systems.





Increasing Demand for Home-Based and Remote Patient Monitoring Propel Market Growth

Particularly in areas, such as chronic diseases including diabetes, asthma, and hypertension, healthcare is shifting from hospital-based to home-based therapy. As they feel more at ease, patients choose to oversee their treatments at home, which reduces expenses and hospital stays. Given their accurate dosing, ease of self-administration, and compatibility with telehealth modalities, current electronic delivery devices, such as wearable infusion pumps and smart inhalers, seem to be quite suitable for this situation.

Risk of Side Effects and Allergic Reactions May Hamper Market Expansion Globally

Sensitive health information, such as dosage schedules, adherence records, and patient-specific treatment details, will be transmitted by electronic drug delivery devices as they become more networked and use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and smartphone applications. Although this is advantageous for online control and remote monitoring, it also exposes the system to hackers.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The implantable drug delivery devices segment dominated the electronic drug delivery devices market share in 2024 with a 31.29%, since drug release can be controlled over the long term for chronic diseases (cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases). The smart metered dose inhalers (inhalation devices) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period as the incidence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and COPD, is increasing, especially in emerging countries.

By Application

In 2024, the electronic drug delivery devices market was led by the diabetes segment with around 41.25% market share on account of the high prevalence of diabetes globally, and increasing adoption of electronic insulin delivery devices, such as smart insulin pumps and connected pen injectors. The oncology segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe and the increasing demand for targeted, personalized, and minimally invasive treatment options.

By Connectivity

The Bluetooth-enabled devices segment dominated the electronic drug delivery devices market share with a 46.2% on account of their provision of aggregated and real-time data transmission from the drug delivery device to the healthcare monitoring systems. The smartphone-connected devices segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by the increase in mobile health applications and dramatic growth in smartphone adoption.

By End-User

The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share in 2024 in the electronic drug delivery devices market with around 55.40% market share, owing to the increasing patient population, presence of a large number of skilled physicians, and highly advanced medical infrastructure. During the forecast period, the fastest growth in the market will be in the homecare settings segment, driven by the growing adoption of decentralized and patient-centered care methodologies by the healthcare industry.

Regional Insights:

North America is leading the electronic drug delivery devices market with a 42.1% market share as it has an established healthcare system, greater healthcare expenditure, and high acceptance of the technologically advanced medical devices.

The electronic drug delivery devices market analysis is growing fastest with a 9.21% CAGR over the forecast period due to an increase in healthcare awareness, growing burden of chronic diseases, middle-class population in the Asia Pacific.

Key Electronic Drug Delivery Device Companies Profiled in the Report

Medtronic

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

Novo Nordisk

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Propeller Health

Adherium

Vectura Group

Aptar Pharma

Ypsomed

Elcam Medical

West Pharmaceutical Services

Stevanato Group

Gerresheimer

Smiths Medical

Debiotech

Eli Lilly and Company

Phillips-Medisize

Bayer

Additional Market Participants

Recent Developments:

In March 2025Tandem Diabetes Care made available its next-generation Control-IQ+ automated insulin delivery algorithm. The new algorithm is an extension of Tandem's hybrid closed-loop technology and aims to further improve glycemic control. Control-IQ+ is integrated with both the t: slim X2 and Mobi insulin pumps, allowing a wider population of patients to take advantage of the new technology.

Care made available its next-generation Control-IQ+ automated insulin delivery algorithm. The new algorithm is an extension of Tandem's hybrid closed-loop technology and aims to further improve glycemic control. Control-IQ+ is integrated with both the t: slim X2 and Mobi insulin pumps, allowing a wider population of patients to take advantage of the new technology. In November 2023, Medtronic plc informed that it had won the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Symplicity Spyral renal denervation (RDN) system or the Symplicity™ blood pressure procedure. The system will be used to treat hypertension.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GLOBAL DISEASE BURDEN & PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you understand the scale of NCD-driven demand by analyzing prevalence across diabetes, respiratory diseases, oncology, cardiology, and age groups, along with regional burden comparisons.

– helps you understand the scale of NCD-driven demand by analyzing prevalence across diabetes, respiratory diseases, oncology, cardiology, and age groups, along with regional burden comparisons. PRESCRIPTION & CARE-SETTING TRANSITION INDEX – helps you evaluate the shift from conventional to electronic/connected drug delivery devices, including regional prescription patterns, connectivity adoption, and care-setting distribution.

– helps you evaluate the shift from conventional to electronic/connected drug delivery devices, including regional prescription patterns, connectivity adoption, and care-setting distribution. DEVICE VOLUME & PRODUCT MIX FORECAST METRICS – helps you track historical and projected volumes (2020–2032) across smart infusion pumps, connected inhalers, implantable devices, and advanced wearables to identify high-growth product categories.

– helps you track historical and projected volumes (2020–2032) across smart infusion pumps, connected inhalers, implantable devices, and advanced wearables to identify high-growth product categories. REGIONAL HEALTHCARE SPENDING & PAYER STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you assess payer mix, affordability, care-setting spend, and budget allocation toward digital health and remote monitoring within drug delivery ecosystems.

– helps you assess payer mix, affordability, care-setting spend, and budget allocation toward digital health and remote monitoring within drug delivery ecosystems. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & CONNECTIVITY READINESS INDEX – helps you measure penetration of Bluetooth/smartphone-enabled devices, AI-driven dosing systems, IoT/cloud interoperability, and cybersecurity compliance maturity.

– helps you measure penetration of Bluetooth/smartphone-enabled devices, AI-driven dosing systems, IoT/cloud interoperability, and cybersecurity compliance maturity. DIGITAL INTEGRATION & INTEROPERABILITY LANDSCAPE – helps you evaluate the adoption of EHR/EMR integration standards, data-sharing capabilities, and interoperability levels shaping next-generation connected drug delivery ecosystems.

Electronic Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 60.86 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 117.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.67% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Key Segments • By Product (Smart Infusion Pumps, Smart Metered Dose Inhalers, Implantable Drug Delivery Devices, Smart Transdermal Patches, Others)

• By Application (Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases, Oncology, Cardiology, Others)

• By Connectivity (Bluetooth-Enabled Devices, Smartphone-Integrated Devices, Standalone Devices)

• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

