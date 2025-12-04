Record Holiday Spending and Consumer Turnout Underscore Rising Confidence in Trump Economy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) highlighted record-breaking consumer engagement over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as strong evidence that confidence in the U.S. economy, which is anchored by small businesses, is returning under President Trump’s pro-growth economic agenda. According to new data released by the National Retail Federation (NRF), nearly 203 million Americans shopped between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday – the highest number ever recorded. On Small Business Saturday alone, nearly 63 million Americans shopped in-store – a 2.6% increase over 2024.

“With record engagement this past weekend, and record spending projected throughout the holiday season, consumers are sending a clear signal that they are confident in the America First economy,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Households are participating at historic rates thanks to lower prices and higher wages – while Main Street is responding to that demand with plans to expand, hire, and invest in the new year. This data confirms what many entrepreneurs are telling us: momentum is building, optimism is rising, and President Trump’s economic agenda is working.”

Data showed that nearly 130 million consumers shopped in-store over the five-day weekend, up 3% from 2024, and 136 million consumers shopped online, up 9% from last year. Small Business Saturday alone drew 62.7 million in-store customers, up from 61.1 million in 2024 – as more Americans engaged to support Main Street entrepreneurs. NRF also projects spending will surpass $1 trillion for the first time ever this Christmas season, with expected growth between 3.7% and 4.2% over 2024 - reinforcing expectations that small businesses will end 2025 on strong footing

Almost three-fourths of small business owners expect higher revenues next year and a majority plan to expand operations, underscoring renewed confidence on Main Street. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports that small business optimism reached an all-time high in September and the National Federation of Independent Business’ monthly survey for November likewise shows small business confidence above its 52-year average.

The momentum is fueling historic capital demand at the SBA, where small businesses are taking on loans at record rates to fund small business formation and expansion in 2026. In Fiscal Year 2025, SBA approved $45 billion in loans for 85,000 small businesses – the most loans ever approved in the history of the agency.

