OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
05 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 04 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 17,504 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased17,504--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)569.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)563.50p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)565.89p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,759,344 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,759,344.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
04-12-202516:28:30GBp375566.50XLONxeaNcAfroM$
04-12-202516:28:30GBp71566.50XLONxeaNcAfroM1
04-12-202516:25:40GBp23566.50XLONxeaNcAfrpXO
04-12-202516:25:40GBp334566.50XLONxeaNcAfrpXQ
04-12-202516:25:40GBp644566.50XLONxeaNcAfrpXS
04-12-202516:25:40GBp407566.50XLONxeaNcAfrpXU
04-12-202516:25:40GBp605566.00XLONxeaNcAfrpWd
04-12-202516:25:40GBp1,848566.50XLONxeaNcAfrpWj
04-12-202516:25:40GBp5566.50XLONxeaNcAfrpWn
04-12-202516:17:41GBp67565.50XLONxeaNcAfrp5t
04-12-202516:17:29GBp88565.50XLONxeaNcAfrp42
04-12-202516:17:28GBp257565.50XLONxeaNcAfrp44
04-12-202516:16:54GBp195566.00XLONxeaNcAfrp7F
04-12-202516:16:18GBp12566.00XLONxeaNcAfrp0a
04-12-202516:16:18GBp186566.00XLONxeaNcAfrp0c
04-12-202516:15:42GBp192566.00XLONxeaNcAfrp3m
04-12-202516:15:06GBp284566.00XLONxeaNcAfrp2H
04-12-202516:15:06GBp217566.00XLONxeaNcAfrp2Q
04-12-202516:15:06GBp595565.50XLONxeaNcAfrp2S
04-12-202516:15:06GBp1,067565.50XLONxeaNcAfrpDY
04-12-202516:09:31GBp121566.00XLONxeaNcAfrpHj
04-12-202516:09:31GBp453566.00XLONxeaNcAfrpHl
04-12-202516:05:04GBp21565.50XLONxeaNcAfrmb7
04-12-202516:05:04GBp617565.50XLONxeaNcAfrmb9
04-12-202516:05:04GBp1,500565.50XLONxeaNcAfrmbL
04-12-202516:05:04GBp100565.50XLONxeaNcAfrmbN
04-12-202516:00:37GBp341565.00XLONxeaNcAfrmp4
04-12-202515:43:29GBp255564.00XLONxeaNcAfrnmR
04-12-202515:32:21GBp193565.00XLONxeaNcAfrnPx
04-12-202515:23:36GBp421563.50XLONxeaNcAfr@nq
04-12-202515:03:50GBp211564.50XLONxeaNcAfr$q9
04-12-202514:56:32GBp300565.00XLONxeaNcAfr$DE
04-12-202514:45:29GBp290565.00XLONxeaNcAfryU4
04-12-202514:32:33GBp233564.00XLONxeaNcAfrwx3
04-12-202514:21:40GBp230564.50XLONxeaNcAfruW8
04-12-202514:04:32GBp199565.50XLONxeaNcAfrciS
04-12-202513:48:29GBp254566.00XLONxeaNcAfrdtg
04-12-202513:28:56GBp440567.00XLONxeaNcAfraJp
04-12-202512:45:34GBp311565.50XLONxeaNcAfrZJv
04-12-202512:09:49GBp242569.00XLONxeaNcAfrXsY
04-12-202512:05:19GBp284569.00XLONxeaNcAfrX@U
04-12-202511:17:05GBp211569.00XLONxeaNcAfrkUw
04-12-202510:55:04GBp283568.00XLONxeaNcAfrlEu
04-12-202510:34:43GBp259566.00XLONxeaNcAfrim@
04-12-202510:00:36GBp404566.00XLONxeaNcAfrgir
04-12-202509:52:00GBp20565.00XLONxeaNcAfrgLp
04-12-202509:16:43GBp231566.00XLONxeaNcAfrer8
04-12-202509:00:50GBp229566.00XLONxeaNcAfreR@
04-12-202508:38:23GBp193568.00XLONxeaNcAfrfO$
04-12-202508:22:42GBp317565.50XLONxeaNcAfrMFG
04-12-202508:02:59GBp248565.50XLONxeaNcAfrNGx
04-12-202508:01:36GBp339564.50XLONxeaNcAfrNRK
04-12-202508:01:36GBp282565.00XLONxeaNcAfrNRM



