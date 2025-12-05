OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

05 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 04 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 17,504 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 17,504 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 569.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 563.50p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 565.89p - -

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,759,344 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,759,344.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 04-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 375 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfroM$ 04-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 71 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfroM1 04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 23 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpXO 04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 334 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpXQ 04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 644 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpXS 04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 407 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpXU 04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 605 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrpWd 04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 1,848 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpWj 04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 5 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpWn 04-12-2025 16:17:41 GBp 67 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrp5t 04-12-2025 16:17:29 GBp 88 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrp42 04-12-2025 16:17:28 GBp 257 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrp44 04-12-2025 16:16:54 GBp 195 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrp7F 04-12-2025 16:16:18 GBp 12 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrp0a 04-12-2025 16:16:18 GBp 186 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrp0c 04-12-2025 16:15:42 GBp 192 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrp3m 04-12-2025 16:15:06 GBp 284 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrp2H 04-12-2025 16:15:06 GBp 217 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrp2Q 04-12-2025 16:15:06 GBp 595 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrp2S 04-12-2025 16:15:06 GBp 1,067 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpDY 04-12-2025 16:09:31 GBp 121 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrpHj 04-12-2025 16:09:31 GBp 453 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrpHl 04-12-2025 16:05:04 GBp 21 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrmb7 04-12-2025 16:05:04 GBp 617 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrmb9 04-12-2025 16:05:04 GBp 1,500 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrmbL 04-12-2025 16:05:04 GBp 100 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrmbN 04-12-2025 16:00:37 GBp 341 565.00 XLON xeaNcAfrmp4 04-12-2025 15:43:29 GBp 255 564.00 XLON xeaNcAfrnmR 04-12-2025 15:32:21 GBp 193 565.00 XLON xeaNcAfrnPx 04-12-2025 15:23:36 GBp 421 563.50 XLON xeaNcAfr@nq 04-12-2025 15:03:50 GBp 211 564.50 XLON xeaNcAfr$q9 04-12-2025 14:56:32 GBp 300 565.00 XLON xeaNcAfr$DE 04-12-2025 14:45:29 GBp 290 565.00 XLON xeaNcAfryU4 04-12-2025 14:32:33 GBp 233 564.00 XLON xeaNcAfrwx3 04-12-2025 14:21:40 GBp 230 564.50 XLON xeaNcAfruW8 04-12-2025 14:04:32 GBp 199 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrciS 04-12-2025 13:48:29 GBp 254 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrdtg 04-12-2025 13:28:56 GBp 440 567.00 XLON xeaNcAfraJp 04-12-2025 12:45:34 GBp 311 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrZJv 04-12-2025 12:09:49 GBp 242 569.00 XLON xeaNcAfrXsY 04-12-2025 12:05:19 GBp 284 569.00 XLON xeaNcAfrX@U 04-12-2025 11:17:05 GBp 211 569.00 XLON xeaNcAfrkUw 04-12-2025 10:55:04 GBp 283 568.00 XLON xeaNcAfrlEu 04-12-2025 10:34:43 GBp 259 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrim@ 04-12-2025 10:00:36 GBp 404 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrgir 04-12-2025 09:52:00 GBp 20 565.00 XLON xeaNcAfrgLp 04-12-2025 09:16:43 GBp 231 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrer8 04-12-2025 09:00:50 GBp 229 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfreR@ 04-12-2025 08:38:23 GBp 193 568.00 XLON xeaNcAfrfO$ 04-12-2025 08:22:42 GBp 317 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrMFG 04-12-2025 08:02:59 GBp 248 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrNGx 04-12-2025 08:01:36 GBp 339 564.50 XLON xeaNcAfrNRK 04-12-2025 08:01:36 GBp 282 565.00 XLON xeaNcAfrNRM



