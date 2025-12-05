Robotic Radiotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 3.18 Billion by 2032; Surging Development in Technology Augment Market Expansion Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Robotic Radiotherapy Market Size was valued at USD 1.15 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.18 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.02% over 2024-2032.

The market for robotic radiotherapy is growing as a result of technological advancements that provide more precise and effective cancer treatment. For instance, advancements in image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) and perhaps even intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) have improved treatment results.





Revolutionizing Cancer Care Outpatient Treatment Models are Driving Market Growth

The market for robotic radiotherapy is expanding thanks to the outpatient treatment concept. As healthcare organizations strive to lower costs and increase patient comfort, outpatient radiation is a viable option. Similar to excision for atypical nevi, therapy can be done as an outpatient procedure, which eliminates the need for an overnight hospital stay and improves patient satisfaction and quality of life. This trend is noteworthy because it aims to assist healthcare providers in streamlining their facilities' operations and reducing the financial burden associated with inpatient care.

Integration Challenges in Robotic Radiotherapy Adoption for Enhanced Cancer Treatment May Limit Market Expansion Globally

One of the main obstacles facing the robotic radiotherapy market is the shortage of skilled operators for these complex robotic devices. Because these technologies are intricate and require specialized training, there is a mismatch between the growing need for robotic therapies and the available workforce. The widespread use of robotic radiation may be hampered by this issue, particularly in less developed or smaller healthcare facilities where it is difficult to recruit qualified staff.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Software, which accounted for a 41% share in the Robotic Radiotherapy Market in 2023 due to its fundamental role in improving the efficiency and accuracy of radiotherapy therapies, is fueling growth in this sector. Radiotherapy systems are envisaged to witness the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032 owing to continuous technological developments and growing investment in robotic systems.

By Technology

Linear accelerators led the market in 2023 with 49% share and are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the period from 2024-2032. This dominance can be attributed to their successful track record in providing accurate and local treatment for different cancer patient cohorts.

By Application

In 2023, Lung cancer held the largest share at 36% in the Robotic Radiotherapy market and is projected to rise Furthermore, it is expected that over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The reason for this is dominant as lung cancer is one of the most frequently diagnosed cancers all over the world every year. The high prevalence of the disease with a substantial demand for effective treatment is attributed to possible risk factors including smoking, environmental contaminants, and genetic characteristics.

By End-Use

In 2023, hospitals dominated with a market share of 58% owing to their overall capabilities in advanced cancer care with access to sophisticated technology and multidisciplinary teams. Independent Radiotherapy Centers will grow at the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for convenient and accessible cancer treatment centers.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share of 42% in terms of revenue in the Robotic Radiotherapy Market in 2023 and is expected to grow fastest during 2024-2032 at a higher CAGR. The dominance can be attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region, high investments in medical technology as well as a large pool of cancer patients. In addition, continuous partnerships of technology provider companies and healthcare providers such as Varian Medical Systems along with key hospitals for clinical development and implementation of new robotic solutions are expected to drive market growth in North America.

Recent Developments:

In June 2024 , Apollo Cancer Centres launched advanced robotic radiotherapy using Accuray's CyberKnife System, offering precise and non-invasive treatment options for cancer patients. This partnership aims to enhance patient outcomes through cutting-edge technology.

, Apollo Cancer Centres launched advanced robotic radiotherapy using Accuray's CyberKnife System, offering precise and non-invasive treatment options for cancer patients. This partnership aims to enhance patient outcomes through cutting-edge technology. In June 2024, Researchers at King’s College Hospital used a custom robot to deliver targeted radiation for treating wet age-related macular degeneration, enhancing standard eye treatment.

