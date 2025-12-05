Healthcare IT Services Market to Hit USD 508.59 Billion by 2032, Driven by Digital Transformation and Rising Demand for Integrated Care Solutions - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare IT Services Market Size and Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the Healthcare IT Services Market size was valued at USD 184.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 508.59 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.59% over 2025-2032. Due to the increasing need for digital transformation of global health systems, the healthcare IT services market is expanding quickly on a global scale. The market for electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth solutions, and clinical decision support systems is being driven by growing patient volumes, data complexity, and the requirement for cost-effective care delivery.





The U.S. healthcare IT services market size was valued at USD 55.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 147.34 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.13% over 2025-2032. The market for healthcare IT services in the US is expanding due to a number of factors, including the existence of a well-established digital health infrastructure, high EHR penetration, the implementation of health IT initiatives, growing emphasis on cutting costs in the U.S., widespread adoption of HCIT, and rising demand for high-quality healthcare delivery.

Major Companies in the Healthcare IT Services Market Include

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Athenahealth Inc.

IBM Corporation (IBM Watson Health)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle Health)

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Other Players

Healthcare IT Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 184.26 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 508.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.59% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Application (Systems & Network Management, Data Management, Application Management, Security & Compliance Management, Others)

• By Technology (AI & Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, Threat Intelligence, Others)

• By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud)

• By Service (Population Health Management Services, HCIT Integration Systems, Telehealth Solutions, Laboratory Information Systems, Clinical Decision Support Systems, Infection Surveillance Solutions, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Healthcare IT Services Market Growth is Driven by the Rapid Adoption of Telehealth and Remote Monitoring Technologies

The need for telehealth and remote patient monitoring equipment has increased due to the shift toward virtual care, which has intensified during the COVID-19 epidemic. Without doing a physical examination, a doctor can use this service to evaluate, diagnose, and track a patient in real time. Telehealth systems provide convenience for patients, improve access to care in underserved and rural areas, and lessen the burden on hospitals. In order to support these platforms with services, such as secure data transmission, appointment scheduling, billing integration, and patient records, healthcare IT firms must give their services.

Data Privacy and Security Issues are Hampering the Market Growth

The growing risk to data security and privacy is one of the main factors limiting the growth of the healthcare IT services market. Extremely sensitive patient information, including insurance, prescription medications, diagnostic records, and personal medical histories, is under the control of healthcare systems. Additionally, they have become more vulnerable to cyberattacks and unauthorized access as they have become more digital and networked, especially through cloud platforms, telehealth, and mobile health apps.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The application management segment dominated the healthcare IT services market share in 2024 with a 33.2%, owing to enhanced dependency of healthcare providers on advanced software ecosystems for clinical, administrative, and financial operations. The data management segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the healthcare IT services market throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing amount of data that is being generated with the increasing adoption of EHRs, which act as the predominant source of patient data, diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring systems, and other digital sources.

By Technology

The AI & machine learning segment dominated the healthcare IT services market in 2024 with a 46.3% market share as it is increasingly used in automating diagnosis, improving clinical decisions, and administrative efficiency. The big data analytics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the years as a substantial quantity of healthcare data is being generated from the EHRs, wearable devices, genomics data, and patient monitors.

By Deployment Mode

The on-premises segment dominated the healthcare IT services in 2024 with a 56.08% market share, as it provides maximum control over data, security, and customization to healthcare organizations. The cloud segment is projected to register the fastest growth in the forecast years due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and quick deployment.

By Service

The population health management (PHM) services segment dominated the healthcare IT services market share in 2024, with 29.5% as it plays a significant role in enabling healthcare providers to transform care delivery based on value to offer high-quality and cost-effective care. The telehealth segment is expected to see the forecast period due to the adoption of telehealth solutions is expected to be the highest in the forecast period as distant care becomes an essential component of healthcare services.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the healthcare IT services market with a 39.3% market share in 2024 due to a developed healthcare infrastructure in the region, high adoption of EHR systems, and the presence of regulatory mandates supporting healthcare IT solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is growing at the highest CAGR in the healthcare IT services market with a 14.23% CAGR, due to rapid digitization in healthcare, a large patient base, growing HCIT investments in APAC countries, increasing HCIT adoption to provide quality care for a growing patient pool, significant growth opportunities in the healthcare market in APAC, and healthcare reforms in several APAC countries.

Recent Developments:

June 2024 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was awarded a grant to improve the user interface of medical processing devices, which was to enhance the patient overview experience for clinicians.

was awarded a grant to improve the user interface of medical processing devices, which was to enhance the patient overview experience for clinicians. May 2024 – athenahealth, Inc., a network-enabled services and healthcare software company, has released athenaOne for Women's Health and athenaOne for Urgent Care. These new solutions are all part of the company's overall effort to provide customized solutions for specialty medical practices and unique sites of care.

