New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $19.5M in Funding as V1 Q4 Timeline Remains on Track

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rising DeFi project is drawing attention as development progress continues at a steady pace. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new DeFi crypto token that has been gaining visibility across investor communities, is moving closer to one of its most important milestones. With its V1 release still on schedule for Q4, interest in the project continues to accelerate as more funding enters the ecosystem.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Its Growing Support

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending protocol built around a dual-market structure. The aim is to create predictable and secure borrowing and lending activity on-chain. Users can lend assets such as ETH or USDT and receive mtTokens. These mtTokens increase in value as borrowers repay interest. The growth of mtTokens reflects real protocol usage and creates natural APY for lenders.

Borrowing activity is structured around liquidity. When lending pools have healthy liquidity, borrowing stays cheaper. When liquidity tightens, borrowing becomes more expensive. Loan-to-value rules guide how much collateral users must maintain. If collateral drops too much, liquidation can occur. Liquidators repay part of the debt and receive discounted collateral, supporting the platform's stability.

Mutuum Finance has also built strong early participation. The project has raised $19.2M, and the number of holders has now passed 18,300. This steady investor growth suggests a rising belief in the project’s long-term vision and lending model.

Phase Progression and Early Market Performance

Mutuum Finance began its token sale in early 2025 with a starting price of $0.01. The token now trades at $0.035, marking a 250% increase during its development cycle. This rise reflects growing interest in the DeFi protocol as the team continues to hit roadmap milestones.

The project is now deep into Phase 6, where allocation has reached close to the final stage. Over 97% of Phase 6 tokens have been taken, which leaves only a small portion of the current pricing tier available. Once this allocation finishes, the project will move toward the final steps ahead of launch. The official listing price is $0.06, which helps explain why demand has increased as the allocation window becomes smaller.

Mutuum Finance maintains daily activity through its 24-hour leaderboard. Each day, the top contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This system has supported consistent engagement and encouraged broader participation from international users.





Token Distribution, Supply Structure and User Growth

The MUTM token has a total supply of 4B tokens. Out of this supply, 1.82B tokens were allocated for the presale. This represents 45.5% of the total supply. The large allocation to early contributors helps create a distributed user base rather than concentrating supply in a small number of wallets.

Mutuum Finance has sold more than 810M tokens so far. The rapid pace of growth during Phase 6 shows continuous interest from users who are preparing for the project’s next phase, especially with V1 approaching.

The fact that Mutuum Finance accepts card payment has also helped the platform expand beyond traditional crypto users. This has opened access to regions where onboarding through wallets can be difficult or time-consuming.

V1 Launch and Phase 2 Development Progress

The Mutuum Finance team has confirmed through its official X account that the V1 testnet will arrive in Q4 2025. V1 introduces the lending pool, mtTokens, the liquidation engine and the debt-tracking system. ETH and USDT will be supported from the start. The release of V1 is expected to be a major turning point because it will allow users to interact with the platform’s lending functions in real time.

The project is currently progressing through Phase 2 of its development roadmap. This phase includes refining smart contracts, adjusting risk settings, streamlining the interface and running internal checks on collateral logic. It also includes improvements in analytics and monitoring tools that will be used once users begin borrowing and lending.

These updates suggest that the team is moving through development with clear structure. Investors who track early-stage DeFi crypto projects often watch for consistent progress, and Mutuum Finance has delivered that so far.

Security Strength and Ongoing Technical Review

Security is another area where Mutuum Finance has placed strong focus. The project completed a CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan score. This result gives investors confidence in the token’s behavior and smart contract quality.

The lending contract suite is also being reviewed by Halborn Security . This additional layer of analysis helps ensure that borrowing and liquidation functions perform correctly under different conditions. Mutuum Finance is also running a $50,000 bug bounty, which allows developers to test the protocol and report issues before the testnet goes live.

Together, these security layers help position Mutuum Finance as one of the more reliable top crypto contenders entering the next market cycle.

Why Phase 6 Acceleration Matters

Phase 6 allocation is now nearing completion. With more than 97% of tokens sold in this stage, the remaining supply at $0.035 is shrinking fast. Late presale phases often accelerate because buyers expect a price increase and want to secure tokens before the next phase activates.

Mutuum Finance has also seen rising investor activity across multiple regions. This momentum suggests that users are preparing for the upcoming V1 launch and expect stronger interest once the platform becomes functional.

The combination of pricing, development progress, strong security reviews and broadening user numbers has helped position Mutuum Finance as one of the leading new altcoin projects to watch for Q4.

Mutuum Finance has shown steady growth through its early roadmap. With its V1 release on schedule for Q4, strong funding, expanding community numbers, rising demand and tested security, the protocol is building a foundation that could position it well for the coming cycle.

Phase 6 entering its final window adds another layer of attention. With only a small amount of allocation left at $0.035, many investors now see this moment as a key phase in the project’s early development.

