DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Key Roadmap Phase 2 Milestones Passed Ahead of Q4 Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project building a decentralized lending protocol, has confirmed that several major Phase 2 roadmap milestones have been completed. The update comes as the team continues preparations for its V1 testnet, which remains scheduled for a Q4 2025 release. The project has also highlighted steady growth in user participation and presale activity as development moves forward.

Mutuum Finance and Its Lending Model

Mutuum Finance is creating a dual-market lending structure designed to support borrowing and lending on-chain. The system allows users to lend assets such as ETH or USDT while receiving mtTokens. mtTokens rise in value as borrowers repay interest, giving lenders yield tied to the real activity of the protocol. The model aims to create predictable returns that do not rely on fixed emissions.

Borrowers interact with interest rates that shift with liquidity levels. When liquidity is high, borrowing remains more affordable. When liquidity tightens, borrowing costs rise. Loan-to-value limits help guide safe borrowing and reduce the risk of unstable loan positions. If collateral weakens too much, liquidation can occur. Liquidators repay a portion of the debt and receive discounted collateral. These steps help stabilize the lending environment and support a reliable borrowing structure.

Progress Through Phase 2 Development

Mutuum Finance reports that contract refinement, interface adjustments and internal testing for collateral behavior have progressed as planned. The team states that updates to the liquidation logic and borrowing calculations have also been completed. Additional improvements include new analytics and monitoring tools that will support user activity once the protocol becomes operational.

According to the team, Phase 2 has focused on optimizing internal systems rather than adding new features. The aim is to prepare the lending protocol for the Q4 testnet while ensuring that core components respond correctly under different market conditions.

Presale Participation and Token Structure

Mutuum Finance launched its token sale in early 2025 at $0.01. The price is now $0.035, reflecting a 250% rise during development. The project has raised $19.1 million and has more than 18,300 holders. Over 810 million MUTM tokens have been purchased. The full supply is 4 billion tokens. Of this supply, 1.82 billion tokens were allocated for the presale, which equals 45.5% of the total.

Presale phases are progressing toward later stages. The project continues to note consistent buyer activity and participation across regions. Mutuum Finance also supports card payment, which allows new users to join without a technical onboarding process. The 24-hour leaderboard remains active, giving the top daily contributor $500 in MUTM. This feature has helped sustain engagement and maintain visibility during the presale period.

V1 Scheduled for Q4 2025

Mutuum Finance confirmed on its official X account that the V1 testnet remains on track for a Q4 launch. The testnet will introduce several core lending functions, including the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the debt-tracking module and the liquidation bot. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets.

The testnet will allow the community to observe how the protocol performs in a live environment. It will also help identify areas that require refinement before the project moves to full release. The team plans to publish updates during the testing phase to show how the system responds to data changes and borrowing activity.

Security continues to be one of the main priorities. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score. The audit covered token behavior, contract interactions and potential risk points. Halborn Security is reviewing the lending contracts to examine liquidation logic, borrowing rules and interest calculations. The project has also launched a $50,000 bug bounty to help uncover any issues that internal audits may not detect.

These steps are intended to create a safer protocol for users once the lending system becomes active. Security remains a core focus for any DeFi crypto project, especially those preparing to manage collateral and live borrowing operations.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Expansion Plans

Mutuum Finance is developing a USD-pegged stablecoin that will be minted and burned based on demand. The stablecoin will be backed by borrower interest and is expected to provide predictable value for users who want to avoid volatility when borrowing or supplying liquidity.

The team also plans to expand Mutuum Finance across several layer-2 networks. Layer-2 support is intended to improve transaction speed and reduce costs. This is important for lending platforms because they rely on frequent updates to collateral and interest positions. Layer-2 deployment may also help the project reach more users and increase liquidity across markets.

Outlook as Q4 Approaches

With Phase 2 now progressing and V1 development on track, Mutuum Finance continues to position itself as a notable next crypto project entering the lending sector. The presale has shown steady participation, and the project’s focus on security, stablecoin expansion and layer-2 scaling suggests a broader plan for long-term growth. More updates are expected as the V1 testnet approaches, and the team plans to release further documentation as new systems are finalized.