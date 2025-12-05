CoinEx Completed 11th Monthly CET Repurchase and Burning of 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx , a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, has officially completed its 11th Monthly CET Repurchase and Burning of 2025 , permanently burning 16,970,804.22 CET from circulation — equivalent to a market value of approximately $797,812.71 USD. This marks another milestone in CoinEx’s ongoing commitment to CET’s healthy development and long-term value creation.

CoinEx’s ongoing CET repurchase and burn initiative underscores the exchange’s transparent and sustainable philosophy. As of December 2, 2025, the cumulative CET records are as follows:

Total Repurchased: 2,319,532,491.81 CET

Total Burning: 7,400,512,546.63 CET

Total Remaining: 2,560,196,821.51 CET



CoinEx’s Long-Term Promise to CET Holders

CoinEx launched CET in 2018 and first implemented the permanent CET Repurchase and Burn in 2021. This long-term strategy aims to reduce supply, stabilize the token’s value, and strengthen confidence in the ecosystem’s sustainable development. It also reflects CoinEx as a ”Crypto Trading Expert”, always seeking chances to build a steady and trustworthy platform.

In the future, CET remains at the heart of CoinEx’s ecosystem, symbolizing its commitment to sustainable growth and long-termism in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

For more information, please visit CoinEx CET Page .

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

