Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Halborn Security Audit Rapid as Phase 6 Approaches 100% Allocation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has released a new crypto update confirming rapid progress with Halborn Security as the project moves closer to completing its current presale phase. With allocation levels nearing full capacity, community attention around the protocol has increased as the team continues preparing for its upcoming testnet release. The latest developments suggest that Mutuum Finance is entering one of the most important moments of its early expansion.





Steady Funding Growth and Expanding Holder Base

Mutuum Finance has seen consistent growth since the beginning of 2025. The project has now raised $19.1M, showing strong participation across multiple regions. The number of holders has surpassed 18,300, reflecting steady adoption as users respond to ongoing roadmap updates and technical progress.

The token sale began at $0.01. MUTM now trades at $0.035, marking a 250% rise during development. This price movement reflects increasing interest in the protocol’s lending model and its upcoming release milestones. While many early-stage tokens experience uneven participation, Mutuum Finance has recorded steady progression through each distribution stage.

Phase 6 Nears Completion as Allocation Tightens

Mutuum Finance is now deep into Phase 6, one of the final stages before the presale concludes. Allocation levels have reached the final stretch, with nearly all tokens in this phase already sold. Only a small amount remains at the current $0.035 price. Once Phase 6 closes, supply at this tier will no longer be available, which has contributed to a faster pace of participation over recent days.

The official listing price set for MUTM is $0.06, and this difference has played a role in increased interest during the later stages. Many users aim to enter before the price changes in the next phase, which has contributed to a noticeable acceleration in activity.

Daily participation is supported by Mutuum Finance’s 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top contributor with $500 in MUTM. This system has helped maintain consistent attention and engagement as the presale moves into its final stretch. The project also supports card payment, simplifying access for users who may be joining crypto for the first time.





What Mutuum Finance Is Building Behind the Scenes

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending protocol with a dual lending design. The system is structured to let users lend assets such as ETH or USDT while receiving mtTokens. These mtTokens increase in value as borrowers repay interest, creating yield that reflects the protocol’s actual usage.

Borrowers interact with interest rates that adjust to liquidity levels. Borrowing stays affordable when the lending pool has a healthy supply. When liquidity tightens, borrowing costs rise. Loan-to-value requirements guide borrowing amounts and support system stability. If a borrower’s collateral drops too low, liquidators can repay part of the debt and receive discounted collateral. These mechanics help maintain balanced lending activity.

The project has emphasized that its model aims to support real lending markets instead of speculative activity alone. With the V1 version approaching , these design choices will soon be visible in a live environment.

Halborn Security Audit Moves Ahead

Mutuum Finance confirmed that Halborn Security is performing a detailed review of its lending and borrowing contracts. This review examines the platform’s liquidation logic, interest calculations and collateral behavior. Halborn’s involvement has become a notable part of the project’s development progress, as the firm is widely recognized for auditing advanced blockchain systems.

The team has also completed a CertiK audit, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score, and continues to run a $50,000 bug bounty designed to identify any issues before the V1 testnet goes live. These steps help reinforce the technical framework of the protocol and prepare it for public interaction.

Mutuum Finance has a total token supply of 4 billion MUTM. Out of this supply, 1.82 billion tokens were allocated to the presale. This equals 45.5% of all tokens. Over 810 million MUTM have already been sold. This broad distribution is designed to support decentralization and reduce concentration risk in the early stages.

As more users join, Mutuum Finance continues to build an active global community that is following the project’s milestones closely. With V1 approaching and allocation shrinking, this community has shown higher activity across social channels and leaderboard contributions.

Outlook as Phase 6 Approaches Full Allocation

Mutuum Finance is moving into a significant point in its early development as Phase 6 approaches 100% allocation. With only a small amount of supply remaining at $0.035, participation has continued to rise. The steady funding progress, large holder base and ongoing security work have made Mutuum Finance one of the prominent DeFi crypto projects to watch this quarter.

With V1 on schedule, stablecoin plans under review, layer-2 expansion in future phases and continued progress on security, Mutuum Finance remains positioned as a notable next crypto entrant for the DeFi market heading into 2025 and 2026.