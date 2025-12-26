DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Details V1 Launch Roadmap as Phase 7 is Approaching

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has released further details about its development roadmap as it moves toward the next stage of its token distribution and prepares for the launch of its first protocol version.





The project positions itself as a new crypto focused on decentralized lending and borrowing, with an emphasis on structured risk management and long-term protocol sustainability. As Phase 7 approaches, Mutuum Finance continues to outline how its core components are expected to function once the platform becomes operational.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a DeFi crypto protocol centered on lending and borrowing. The system is designed around two complementary lending markets that serve different user needs while sharing the same liquidity framework.

One market allows users to supply assets to protocol-managed liquidity pools. In return, suppliers receive mtTokens, which represent their share of the pool. These mtTokens increase in value over time as interest is earned from borrowers. Yield is reflected directly in the token balance, rather than through separate reward distributions.

Alongside this structure, Mutuum Finance supports a direct borrowing model where users can borrow assets by providing collateral. Borrowing terms are influenced by market conditions and asset risk profiles.

Loan-to-value limits are applied to help manage exposure, and liquidation mechanisms are built in to maintain protocol solvency if collateral values fall below required thresholds. By combining these two markets, Mutuum Finance aims to support both passive yield generation and active borrowing within the same system.

Interest Rates and Risk Controls

The protocol’s interest rate model is based on utilization. When a large portion of supplied assets is borrowed, interest rates increase. This encourages repayments and attracts new deposits. When liquidity is abundant, rates remain lower to encourage borrowing activity.

In certain cases, borrowers may have access to stable interest rates. These rates are calculated at the time of borrowing and are generally higher than variable rates, reflecting the benefit of predictability. Stable rates may be adjusted if market conditions change significantly, helping the protocol avoid imbalances.

Each supported asset is assigned specific risk parameters. These include loan-to-value ratios, liquidation thresholds, reserve factors, and borrow caps. More stable assets may support higher LTVs, while volatile or low-liquidity assets are restricted to lower borrowing limits. These measures are intended to reduce systemic risk and protect liquidity providers.

mtTokens play a central role in the Mutuum Finance ecosystem. They act as proof of deposit and accrue value as interest is generated. Users can hold mtTokens or stake them within designated modules to participate in protocol-level incentives.





V1 Launch Roadmap

According to statements shared on the project’s official X account, Mutuum Finance is developing its lending and borrowing protocol with V1 planned for deployment on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. The initial release is expected to include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot.

ETH and USDT are listed as the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. The testnet phase is intended to allow further evaluation of protocol performance before broader deployment.

Mutuum Finance also plans to introduce a stablecoin backed by multiple assets. The goal of this design is to allow borrowers to access stable liquidity while reducing reliance on a single form of collateral. Multi-asset backing is intended to improve resilience during volatile market conditions.

Layer-2 integration is part of the longer-term roadmap. By operating on Layer-2 networks, the protocol aims to reduce transaction costs and improve execution speed. These upgrades are particularly relevant for lending platforms, where users may interact frequently with smart contracts.

Pricing accuracy is supported by decentralized oracle infrastructure. Mutuum Finance’s design anticipates the use of Chainlink data feeds, along with fallback and aggregated sources. Reliable price data is essential for collateral valuation and liquidation processes.

Presale Overview

Mutuum Finance began its token distribution in early 2025. The MUTM token launched at an initial price of $0.01 and has progressed through multiple phases. The current token price stands at $0.035, reflecting a 250% increase since the first phase.

The total token supply is capped at 4B MUTM, with 45.5% allocated for the presale, equivalent to approximately 1.82B tokens. To date, 825M tokens have been sold. The project reports $19.45M raised and 18,650 holders. Phase 6 is now nearly complete, with Phase 7 approaching as the next stage of distribution.

Mutuum Finance also operates a 24-hour leaderboard, which tracks participation and rewards the top daily contributor with MUTM tokens. Card payment options are available to support broader access.

Security remains a central focus of the project. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 token scan score, providing an initial assessment of the token’s contract design.

In addition, an independent audit is currently underway with Halborn Security , which is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing contracts. The project has also announced a $50k bug bounty, aimed at identifying potential vulnerabilities prior to wider use.

Positioning Within the DeFi Market

As a new crypto, Mutuum Finance is entering a competitive DeFi sector where lending protocols play a key role. The project’s focus on structured risk controls, oracle integration, and staged deployment reflects an attempt to align with established best practices.

With its V1 launch planned for Q4 2025 and Phase 7 approaching, Mutuum Finance continues to outline its roadmap while progressing through its development and distribution phases. As the protocol moves closer to testing and launch, further updates are expected to provide additional clarity on functionality and long-term goals.