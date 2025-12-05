SemiCab Partners with Provisi.ai to Drive U.S. SaaS Revenue Growth

Best-in-Class SaaS Sales Partner Brings SemiCab Access to Dozens of Fortune 500 Clients

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME) – a leading AI technology company, today announced that SemiCab has executed a joint sales and marketing agreement with Provisi.ai, an industry leading boutique SaaS marketing firm with direct access to an extensive list of U.S.-based Fortune 500 clients and prospects. The new marketing partnership is expected to play an instrumental role in the launch of SemiCab’s new Apex SaaS platform that brings SemiCab’s proven AI-driven collaborative freight orchestration technology to U.S.-based 3PLs and enterprise shippers.

Provisi.ai, founded and led by Shane Engle, has extensive experience winning and executing complex SaaS product launches within the US Fortune 500 market. Over the past 15 years, Mr. Engle has delivered several exceptionally large and successful SaaS success stories, including a $45 million multi-year contract with a large airframe manufacturer, a $45 million multi-year contract with a U.S.-based steel company, and a $21 million multi-year contract with Delta Air Lines in a joint venture with Gategourmet. His largest single contract was for $100 million per year with an undisclosed U.S. defense contractor. Beyond these landmark transactions, Provisi.ai routinely wins smaller multimillion dollar contracts, including wins with GE Power and UPS.

“We are delighted to partner with Mr. Engle and Provisi.ai,” stated Ajesh Kapoor, CEO of SemiCab. “The U.S. full-truckload (“FTL”) total addressable market is very substantial, roughly $450 billion today. This is a target rich environment that Provisi.ai has a deep track record successfully penetrating time and time again. We are all very excited to launch our joint marketing effort together and intend to swiftly get the word out to critical decision markets at some of the largest shippers in the U.S. that SemiCab Apex can have a significant and lasting impact on their operations.”

“Provisi.ai is pleased to partner with SemiCab to bring a large, quantifiable value proposition to companies who have considerable FTL spend and would benefit by dramatically reducing empty miles, while simultaneously increasing profitability and top line growth”, stated Shane Engle, Founder of Provisi.ai. “Provisi.ai has the critical access to executive level leadership and an extensive rolodex of Fortune 500 target clients, and we are excited to deliver SemiCab’s value proposition to the market.”

Apex: Redefining How Freight Networks Compete

SemiCab Apex extends the company’s AI-driven orchestration engine—originally deployed under the National Digital Freight Exchange of India—to the US market. This powerful new tool enables enterprise-level supply chains to predict, plan, and profit with precision. Designed as a system of intelligence for freight, Apex helps logistics networks move beyond modest incremental efficiency toward true AI-enabled orchestration and margin expansion. This solution is designed to augment and complement existing, complex transportation management solutions (“TMS”) and can improve and benefit almost any existing enterprise software ecosystem for even the largest global shippers.

Traditional TMS optimizes visible demand. SemiCab Apex goes further – forecasting and orchestrating both visible and predicted demand across entire freight ecosystems. Through Apex, 3PLs and enterprise shippers can:

Launch their own branded logistics operating system, embedding SemiCab’s AI models, dashboards, and APIs as their core orchestration layer.

Create collaborative, multi-party freight networks, reducing empty miles and unlocking shared efficiencies.

Integrate seamlessly with existing TMS, WMS, and telematics systems via open APIs.

Leverage predictive analytics and benchmarking to identify cost savings, improve yield per lane, and reduce emissions.

“SemiCab Apex solves one of the biggest cost issues in logistics today – empty miles, needless downtime, and frustrating shipping errors and delays,” added Mr. Kapoor. “Approximately $150 billion, or 30-35%, of U.S. annual shipping spend is wasted on empty miles alone. SemiCab has a demonstrated capability to eliminate 70% of this waste through its proven, AI-driven technology, offering U.S. shippers the opportunity to save upwards of $100 billion annually.”

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

