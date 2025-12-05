Sunrise Granted Patent for Silicon-Carbon Composite Fast-Charging Technology, Further Strengthening Leadership in Solid-State Battery Anode Materials

DOVER, USA, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) (“Sunrise” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Guizhou Huiyang Technology Innovation Research Co., Ltd., has been granted an invention patent titled “A Method for Improving the Fast-Charging Performance of Silicon-Carbon Composite Anode Materials” (Patent No. 202411167789.X) by the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

This patented technology addresses key industry challenges faced by silicon-carbon composite anode materials during fast charging and high-rate operation, including interfacial instability, insufficient ion transport efficiency, and accelerated capacity degradation. Through innovations in composite structural optimization, interface stabilization, and ion-transport pathway enhancement, the method significantly improves the electrochemical performance of silicon-carbon composite materials under high-rate charging conditions. This advancement is highly valuable for the development and application of next-generation fast-charging lithium-ion batteries and solid-state battery anode materials.

Silicon-carbon materials are widely recognized as a core direction in the development of future solid-state battery anodes. The granting of this patent not only reflects Sunrise’s continued technological breakthroughs in advanced anode materials but also further strengthens the Company’s leadership in critical materials for next-generation solid-state batteries. As this patented technology moves toward pilot verification and commercialization, the Company is well positioned to expand its technical influence and competitiveness in fast-charging batteries, energy storage systems, and solid-state battery supply chains.

The Company stated that it will continue to increase its investment in advanced anode material research, accelerate pilot-scale validation and industrialization of innovative technologies, and further reinforce Sunrise’s leading position in both solid-state battery materials and fast-charging anode materials.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

