Trends in Liquid Packaging Board Market 2025-2035

Ottawa, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid packaging board market reached approximately USD 41.57 billion in 2025, with projections suggesting it will climb to USD 86.07 billion in 2034, according to a report from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. This market is growing due to rising demand for safe, sustainable, and recyclable packaging solutions for beverages and liquid food products.
Key Insights
- Europe dominated the liquid packaging board market, having the biggest share in 2024.
- Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
- By grade, the solid bleached sulfate board segment has contributed the largest market share in 2024.
- By grade, the coated unbleached kraft board segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
- By packaging type, the cartons segment contributed the largest share in 2024.
- By packaging type, the pouches segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
- By application, the dairy products segment contributed the largest share in 2024.
- By application, the juices & beverages segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
Key Technological Shifts
- Barrier Coating Innovations: For increased recyclability and food safety, switch from aluminum and plastic layers to bio-based and water-borne coatings.
- Light-weighting Technologies: Development of high-strength, low-weight fiber structures to reduce material usage and transportation costs.
- Digital Printing & Smart Packaging: Adoption of track and trace labels, QR codes, and superior digital printing for supply chain visibility, branding, and authenticity.
- Renewable material Integration: Increased use of plant-based polymers and recycled fiber to lower carbon footprint and improve sustainability claims.
What is Liquid Packaging Board?
The liquid packaging board market is expanding as beverage, dairy, and liquid food brands increasingly shift toward recyclable fiber-based packaging solutions. Rising consumer awareness of sustainability is pushing manufacturers to replace plastic with renewable, low-carbon paperboard alternatives. Furthermore, new developments in lightweight board structures and barrier coatings are improving product safety performance and shelf life, hastening adoption in international markets.
Private Industry Investments in Liquid Packaging Board:
- Suzano's acquisition of Pactiv Evergreen facilities: Suzano acquired two US industrial facilities from Pactiv Evergreen for $110 million, adding approximately 420,000 metric tonnes of annual paperboard capacity to become a major North American supplier for liquid packaging board production.
- Stora Enso's Skoghall Mill expansion: Stora Enso invested around $112.56 million in the expansion of its Skoghall Mill, which increased packaging board production capacity by approximately 100,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) to exceed 900,000 TPA.
- JK Paper's new packaging board plant: JK Paper invested approximately INR 14.5 billion (~USD 195.3 million) to construct a new packaging board facility in Gujarat, which added 200,000 TPA of capacity to its overall production.
- N R Agarwal Industries' new multilayer board plant: N R Agarwal Industries committed INR 1,200 crore to establish a new 1000 TPD (tonnes per day) multilayer board plant (Unit VI), reinforcing its capacity expansion and core operations.
- Elopak and GLS joint venture: Elopak and GLS formed a joint venture to manufacture and process high-quality aseptic packaging solutions, designed to ensure liquid food is safe and accessible to consumers globally.
Key Trends
|Trends
|What's Happening
|Why it matters
|Eco-friendly Materials
|Shift from plastic to bio-based, recyclable boards
|Meets regulations + strong consumer demand for green packs
|Premium Packaging
|Brands using high-impact print & designs
|Boosts shelf appeal and brand loyalty
|Aseptic Growth
|Surge in long shelf-life liquid cartons
|Enables safe storage without preservatives
|New Applications
|Adoption in plant-based drinks & liquid foods
|Expands market beyond dairy & juice
|Circular Recycling Models
|Focus on fiber recovery & closed loops
|Cuts waste, improves sustainability metrics
Market Opportunities
|Opportunity
|What It Means
|Why it’s Attractive
|Sustainable Packaging Demand
|Supply eco-friendly, recyclable cartons to replace plastic
|Strong consumer pull + regulatory push
|Plant-based & Functional Drinks Growth
|Packaging for dairy alternatives, juices, and nutrition drinks
|Fast-growing category with high volumes
|Aseptic Carton Expansion
|Provide a long shelf-life, preservative-free solution
|Ideal for emerging markets and export products
|Premium Branding & Customization
|Offer high-end prints, shapes, and smart packaging
|High margins and brand differentiation
|Recycling Infrastructure Development
|Lead in fiber recovery and closed-loop systems
|Builds long-term competitiveness + ESG value
|Light-weighting Innovations
|Develop high-strength, low-weight boards
|Reduces costs, improves sustainability footprint
- Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Size, Segments and Regional Data (NA/EU/APAC/LA/MEA) 2025-2034
Segmental Insights
By Grade
The solid bleached sulfate board (SBS) segment dominates the market because of its premium printability, high stiffness, and strong barrier properties, making it ideal for high-quality liquid packaging applications. It is widely used by beverage and dairy brands seeking strong shelf appeal and product safety. Its leadership in food-grade packaging is further reinforced by its capacity to accommodate advanced sealing and multilayer coating.
Coated unbleached kraft board (CUK) is the fastest-growing grade due to its strength, recyclability, and sustainable profile. It is increasingly adopted by brands targeting eco-friendly packaging solutions without compromising mechanical performance. CUK is becoming more popular as a lower-carbon substitute for completely bleached boards as sustainability regulations become more stringent.
By Packaging Type
Cartons dominate the liquid packaging board market because they provide lightweight, durable, and cost-efficient protection for milk, juices, and beverages. Their recyclability, shelf-life extension, and branding opportunities make them a preferred format for mass market and premium beverages. Strong adoption is supermarkets and e-commerce support continued dominance.
Pouches are the fastest-growing packaging type, driven by demand for portable, flexible, and lower material-use packaging. They offer convenience and improved sustainability performance because of reduced weight and transport emissions. Pouch usage is quickly increasing across all beverage categories as companies focus on single-serve and on-the-go consumption.
By Application
Dairy products dominate the liquid packaging board market due to high consumption of milk, flavored milk, and dairy-based drinks requiring safe and sterile packaging. Cartons and board-based formats help extend shelf life and maintain nutritional quality. Dominance in this category is further ensured by large production volumes and robust retail penetration.
Juices & beverages are the fastest-growing application as consumers shift toward healthier drinks, functional beverages, and plant-based alternatives. Advanced board solutions are in high demand due to packaging innovation that focuses on sustainability, premium aesthetics, and shelf-life enhancement. Growth in ready-to-drink formats is accelerating adoption in this segment.
By Region
Europe dominates the market due to strict laws that encourage recycling, strict packaging requirements, and the widespread use of sustainable materials. The region's beverage companies are among the first to use environmentally friendly carton solutions. A mature dairy and beverage sector also drives consistent demand for high-performance boards.
Germany Liquid Packaging Board Market Trends
Germany supports Europe's dominance with robust recycling systems, stringent sustainability laws, and an established dairy and beverage sector. High adoption of recyclable cartons and premium packaging formats drives steady demand.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by growing beverage consumption, fast urbanization, and the dairy processing sector. The demand for liquid packaging boards is rising due to both modern retail growth and increased investment in packaging infrastructure. Sustainability awareness is also rising, supporting the adoption of recyclable board solutions.
India Liquid Packaging Board Market Trends
India leads in the liquid packaging board market because of the growth of dairy processing, the transition from loose milk to packaged formats, and the increase in the consumption of packaged beverages. Investments in modern packaging and sustainability trends are boosting carton demand. Rapid urbanization and retail penetration are accelerating the adoption of branded packaged beverages. Affordability and market availability are improving as a result of global players increasing their local manufacturing.
Recent Developments in the Liquid Packaging Board Industry
- In July 2025, SIG launched the world's first aseptic 1-liter carton pack with full barrier protection and no aluminum layer. The innovation offers a shelf life of up to 12 months and reduces environmental impact by eliminating aluminum.
- In July 2025, Tetra Pak announced expansion of its Vietnam Binh Duong plant with a second aseptic-carton line, boosting capacity to over 30 billion packs annually and strengthening its liquid packaging board supply across Southeast Asia and ANZ.
Top Companies in the Liquid Packaging Board Market & Their Offerings:
- Tetra Pak International S.A.: A leading global provider of food processing and packaging solutions, focusing on aseptic technology.
- SIG Combibloc Group: A major player in aseptic carton packaging, betting big on sustainability and growing markets like India.
- Stora Enso: A Finnish company focused on renewable materials, producing high-barrier liquid packaging board.
- International Paper: A large pulp and paper company offering a wide range of products, including reliable liquid packaging board.
- Smurfit Kappa: Innovates with fully recyclable and biodegradable packaging, offering solutions like bag-in-box with recyclable film.
- Elopak AS: Provides advanced aseptic packaging solutions, recognized for its focus on sustainability and joint ventures.
- Amcor: A global leader in sustainable and innovative packaging solutions.
- Mondi Group: Offers a broad portfolio of packaging solutions and is highly focused on sustainability.
- WestRock: Combines innovation and sustainability, producing coated liquid packaging boards.
- Greatview Aseptic Packaging: Known for cost-effective aseptic liquid packaging, with a significant presence in high-growth markets.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Grade
- Coated Unbleached Kraft Board (CUK)
- Solid Bleached Sulfate Board (SBS)
- Uncoated Kraft Board
By Packaging Type
- Cartons
- Pouches
- Cups
- Cans
- Others (Trays, Bottles)
By Application
- Dairy Products
- Juices & Beverages
- Liquid Food (Soups, Sauces, etc.)
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Others (Pharmaceutical, Household Liquids)
By Region
North America:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- South America:
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Europe:
- Western Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Portugal
- Belgium
- Ireland
- UK
- Iceland
- Switzerland
- Poland
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Austria
- Russia & Belarus
- Türkiye
- Albania
- Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific:
- China
- Taiwan
- India
- Japan
- Australia and New Zealand,
- ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
MEA:
- GCC Countries
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Bahrain
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Rest of MEA
