Olá, tudo bem? Air Canada Launches Non-Stop Service to Rio de Janeiro, Direct to Sun, Samba, Copacabana and Ipanema!

Seasonal flights offered until the end of March 2026

Rio de Janeiro is Air Canada’s second destination in Brazil

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada’s first flight from Toronto to Rio de Janeiro arrived this morning, linking Canada to the picturesque seaside city in Brazil. The seasonal service, offered three days a week, runs until the end of March 2026. A ceremony was held at Toronto Pearson International Airport to mark the occasion.





“We are thrilled to introduce non-stop seasonal service between Toronto and Rio de Janeiro, connecting two vibrant cities and offering Canadians more opportunities to experience Brazil’s rich culture and stunning landscapes. This route reflects Air Canada’s commitment to expanding our international network and providing our customers with exceptional travel options,” said Alexandre Lefevre, Vice President - Network Planning at Air Canada.

“With its unparalleled beauty and vibrant energy, Rio is already one of the main gateways for Canadian visitors to Brazil, and now, as another summer season is set to start in Brazil, we will certainly see this flow grow with Air Canada’s new flight. Rio and Brazil are wide open to the world and increasingly connected. Brazil is the fastest-growing country in international tourism this year, and that is the result of the promotion of our cultural richness and the authenticity of the experiences that foreign travellers find in our country and in the Brazilian people,” said Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur.

“The new Air Canada route is another important step in expanding Rio de Janeiro’s international connectivity. Linking Toronto to Galeão strengthens our presence in the North American market, creates new opportunities for tourism, and increases the flow of visitors to all regions of the state. We are experiencing the best moment for tourism in Rio in decades, and this new service reinforces that Rio de Janeiro remains on the radar of the world’s leading airlines. It means more development, more jobs, and greater visibility for our state,” said Gustavo Tutuca, Secretary of Tourism of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

“The expansion of Air Canada’s route comes at a particularly positive moment, as the number of Canadian visitors to Rio de Janeiro has grown compared to last year. This progress reinforces the potential of this connection and paves the way to further enhance the exchange between both countries, not only Canadians traveling to Rio, but also Brazilians visiting Canada. Strengthening the air network creates real conditions to expand business opportunities, attract events and deepen relations with strategic markets,” said Luiz Strauss, Executive President, Visit Rio.

“The direct connection between Rio de Janeiro and Toronto represents another step in expanding our international connectivity. This route, now returning to Rio, brings Brazil even closer to the North American market and strengthens RIOgaleão’s role as a gateway for tourism and business. We are very pleased to offer travelers a faster, more convenient, and more seamless journey, and we are confident that this operation will generate significant economic benefits for both the city and the state,” said Alexandre Monteiro, CEO RIOgaleão Airport.

Air Canada’s Rio flights are operated using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner offering Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy class cabins. Aeroplan members benefit from free texting onboard, sponsored by Bell.

Air Canada is proud to offer eligible customers premium services at Toronto Pearson. This includes the Air Canada Signature Suite, voted the World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining at this year’s Skytrax Awards, Concierge service, and a Maple Leaf Lounge in the international departures area.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

