New Crypto Coin Mutuum Finance Nears 100% of Phase 6 Allocation as Price Shift Approaches

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a developing decentralized lending protocol, is nearing a major milestone as Phase 6 of its presale approaches full allocation. With the current stage priced at $0.035 and the next scheduled price increase drawing closer, the project is entering a critical transition point ahead of its upcoming testnet release.

Presale Progress: Phase 6 Approaches Full Sellout

Mutuum Finance has continued to show strong momentum throughout its structured presale. Phase 6, priced at $0.035, is now over 95% sold out, leaving only a small portion of allocation remaining before the presale automatically advances to Phase 7, where the token price is programmed to rise by 20% to $0.04.

The presale began earlier this year at $0.01 in Phase 1, marking a 250% increase between the earliest stage and today’s price. According to the project’s tokenomics, the official launch price is set at $0.06, placing the current price at nearly half of the future listing valuation.

Demand continues to strengthen as the project has raised over $19.2 million and surpassed 18,400 holders, signaling broad early engagement for a platform still in development.

To increase accessibility, Mutuum Finance recently enabled direct card purchases, allowing users to buy MUTM without needing to move funds through an exchange. The team published a step-by-step purchase guide on X, simplifying the onboarding process for newcomers.

How Mutuum Finance Works

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing platform designed to give users transparent access to liquidity without intermediaries.

Peer-to-Contract (P2C) Model

In the P2C structure, users supply assets such as ETH or USDT into liquidity pools. In exchange, they receive mtTokens, which automatically increase in redeemable value as interest accumulates in the protocol. This creates a straightforward yield-earning process tied directly to borrowing activity.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Flexibility

For assets that require isolated conditions—such as more volatile tokens including DOGE or SHIB—the protocol will support personalized lending arrangements through P2P markets. These positions remain independent of the main liquidity pools, ensuring broader flexibility while maintaining system stability.

Together, these systems allow Mutuum Finance to support both widely used assets and niche tokens without disrupting the overall protocol.

V1 Protocol Set for Q4 2025 Testnet Launch

Mutuum Finance’s development roadmap remains on schedule, with the team confirming that the V1 protocol is planned for release on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This initial version will introduce key components including the lending pool, mtToken minting and redemption logic, borrowing functions, the debt-tracking system, automated liquidations, and support for ETH and USDT at launch.

In a recent update shared on X, the team announced that the smart contracts for the lending and borrowing protocol have been fully finalized and submitted for a comprehensive security review.

Halborn Audit in Progress

Halborn Security, an independent blockchain auditing firm, is currently reviewing the protocol’s codebase . The audit covers the finalized lending and borrowing mechanics, ensuring that the system meets industry-level safety and reliability standards.

Mutuum Finance stated that the exact testnet launch date will be confirmed once the Halborn audit progresses further, positioning security as one of the final steps before public testing begins.

With Phase 6 nearing 100% allocation, Mutuum Finance is entering one of the most important moments of its presale. The upcoming 20% price increase, combined with ongoing development progress, the active Halborn audit, and the scheduled Q4 2025 V1 testnet release, continues to attract attention from users monitoring early-stage DeFi projects. As the remaining supply at $0.035 becomes increasingly limited, Phase 6 is expected to close soon as the project prepares for its next phase.