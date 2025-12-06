DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance Prepares for 20% Price Increase as Phase 6 Nears Completion

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is approaching a major milestone as Phase 6 of its presale nears completion, bringing the project closer to its next scheduled 20% price increase. With strong demand continuing through the later stages and development updates progressing steadily, the project is gaining momentum within the DeFi sector ahead of its upcoming protocol launch.

What Is Mutuum Finance?

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized lending protocol designed to streamline how users borrow, lend, and earn yield through smart contracts. The platform aims to provide a simplified, non-custodial ecosystem where interest generation, collateral management, and loan execution occur automatically on-chain.

As part of its long-term roadmap, Mutuum Finance is preparing several structural expansions. These include plans for an on-demand USD-pegged stablecoin, intended to integrate directly with the lending engine, and a Layer-2 deployment to reduce transaction costs and improve platform scalability. Together, these developments position Mutuum Finance as a utility-driven protocol with an ecosystem designed for long-term growth.

Presale Progress and Token Performance

The Mutuum Finance presale has shown steady activity since its launch, crossing $19.2 million raised and bringing in over 18,400 holders to date. This level of early adoption highlights consistent participation throughout each presale phase.

MUTM began at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has increased to $0.035 in Phase 6, marking a 250% rise from the initial offering. According to the project’s tokenomics, the launch price of $0.06 places the current phase at nearly 2x below its expected listing level.

The presale is structured so that Phase 6 transitions into Phase 7 once allocation is fully completed. Phase 7 introduces a 20% price increase, lifting the token from $0.035 to $0.04. With Phase 6 nearing full allocation, this next price shift is expected to occur soon as demand continues through the final window of availability.

Upcoming V1 Protocol and Development Progress

Mutuum Finance has confirmed ongoing progress toward the launch of its V1 protocol, scheduled for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia testnet. The first version of the platform will showcase core lending features, including liquidity management, automated interest logic, collateral rules, mtToken yield mechanics, and support for ETH and USDT as initial assets.

In preparation for the V1 release, the team recently completed the full codebase for the lending and borrowing system. This finalized code is now undergoing a security review by Halborn Security , an independent blockchain auditing firm. The audit examines the protocol’s core smart contracts to ensure stability and safety before opening the testnet to public users.

Mutuum Finance previously completed a security assessment with CertiK, and the Halborn review represents an additional verification stage. The team has stated that a more precise timeline for the V1 launch will be shared once the audit process progresses further.

With Phase 6 nearing full allocation and a 20% price increase approaching, Mutuum Finance is entering one of the most active and defining stages of its presale. The project continues to progress through its technical development, including the upcoming V1 testnet and the ongoing Halborn audit. As attention increases around the remaining availability at $0.035, the transition into Phase 7 is expected soon as Mutuum Finance advances closer to launch.