Mutuum Finance Completes Lending and Borrowing Smart Contracts Ahead of Security Review

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has announced the completion of its core lending and borrowing smart contracts, marking a significant step forward as the project prepares for its upcoming protocol release. With the codebase finalized and ready for external examination, the platform has entered a key phase of development ahead of its planned Q4 2025 testnet launch.

Smart Contracts Finalized and Submitted for Audit

Following internal development and testing, Mutuum Finance confirmed that the foundational contracts powering its lending and borrowing engine are now complete. These contracts form the critical infrastructure behind the protocol’s automated interest handling, collateral logic, liquidation processes, and borrowing mechanics.

The finalized code has been submitted to Halborn Security , an independent blockchain auditing firm known for its work with large-scale Web3 projects. In a public update on X, the team shared:

“HalbornSecurity is reviewing Mutuum’s lending & borrowing contracts. Code is finalized and under formal analysis. We’ll provide regular updates and confirm the testnet launch window soon.”

This audit represents one of the final technical steps before Mutuum Finance releases its V1 protocol for testing. The review is expected to evaluate the safety, accuracy, and reliability of the protocol’s core mechanisms before public interaction begins.

V1 Protocol Testnet Launch Scheduled for Q4 2025

The completion of smart contract development brings the project closer to its V1 testnet release , currently planned for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia network.

The V1 version will introduce:

A working liquidity pool



mtToken minting and yield accumulation



Borrowing and repayment systems



A debt-tracking token



Automated liquidation tools



Initial asset support for ETH and USDT





This launch will allow early users and developers to interact with the protocol in a test environment, collect feedback, and help refine the final product ahead of its future mainnet deployment. The team has indicated that an exact launch date will be shared once the Halborn audit advances into later stages.

Presale Progress and Community Growth

Alongside major development milestones, Mutuum Finance continues to advance through its presale cycle. The project has now raised over $19.2 million and expanded its community to more than 18,400 holders, placing it among the more active early-stage DeFi projects of the year.

The presale began at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has progressed to $0.035 in Phase 6, representing a 250% increase across its structured pricing tiers. With Phase 6 now over 95% allocated, the remaining supply at the current price is limited. Once the phase closes, the presale will automatically transition into Phase 7, where the token price increases by 20%, rising to $0.04.

More than 800 million tokens have been purchased so far from the 1.82 billion allocated to the presale, reflecting consistent demand as the project moves toward its next major technical milestone.

Project Overview and Long-Term Vision

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol that enables users to deposit assets, earn yield, and borrow against collateral without relying on centralized intermediaries. The protocol uses mtTokens—interest-bearing representations of user deposits—to ensure that yield is generated organically through real lending activity.

Mutuum’s long-term strategy includes expanding its ecosystem through additional lending markets, improved collateral models, and infrastructure enhancements such as Layer-2 integration. These components are designed to support platform scalability and strengthen the system’s performance as user activity increases.

The buy-and-distribute reward model, a structural part of the protocol’s economics, will route a portion of protocol revenue toward purchasing MUTM tokens from the open market and redistributing them to staked participants. This approach seeks to align token demand with real platform usage.

With the lending and borrowing smart contracts now fully completed and the Halborn audit in progress, Mutuum Finance is entering a decisive phase ahead of its Q4 2025 V1 launch. Presale activity continues to advance rapidly, supported by strong funding, community growth, and increasing attention as Phase 6 nears full allocation. The project’s combination of development progress, structured tokenomics, and ongoing security audits positions it as a notable early-stage entry within the DeFi sector.