Peptide Therapeutics Market Size to Reach USD 82.19 Billion by 2032; Surging Requirements for Targeted Medicines in Oncology Augment Market Expansion - SNS Insider

Peptide Therapeutics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Peptide Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 46.04 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 82.19 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.51% over 2025-2032. The demand for targeted, customized, and specialized medications in oncology, metabolic disease, and infectious disease is driving the growth of the worldwide peptide therapeutics market.

The U.S. peptide therapeutics market size was valued at USD 20.36 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 35.71 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.27% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. Due to significant R&D expenditure, established regulatory frameworks, and the quick adoption of peptide treatments for metabolic and chronic purposes, the United States leads the North American market trends for peptide-based medicines.





Peptide Synthesis and Drug Delivery Technology Developments are Augmenting Market Growth Globally

Solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), recombinant DNA technology, and liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) are examples of synthetic process advancements that have led to a notable improvement in manufacturing efficiency, purity, and scalability. Advances in SPPS, such as backbone modification techniques, have enhanced the quality and solubility of peptides. Additionally, the stability and usability of peptide medications are being improved by advancements in delivery platforms, such as sustained-release formulations, nanoparticles, and oral peptide formulations including semaglutide, which are increasing clinical penetration.

High Production Costs and Complex Manufacturing May Hinder Market Expansion

Development of peptide therapeutics is technically challenging and expensive due to the complexity and expense in the synthesis and purification of these agents. The majority of peptides are typically prepared using either Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS) or Recombinant DNA Technology and require many complex steps, high-purity reagents, and expensive equipment.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The metabolic disorders segment the peptide therapeutics market share in 2024 with a 26.2% on account of the high prevalence of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, and growth hormone deficiency across the globe. The pain segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast years in the peptide therapeutics market. This expansion will be fueled by an increasing occurrence of chronic pain disorders, increasing demand for non-opioid substitutes, and rising investments in R&D for new peptide-based pain relievers.

By Therapeutics Type

The Innovative segment dominated the peptide therapeutics market growth in 2024 due to the growing need for high-activity and targeted treatment options. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing their efforts on the development of advanced peptide engineering, the design of delivery systems, and peptide hybrids.

By Type of Manufacturers

The peptide therapeutics market share is dominated by the In-house segment with a 65.25% market share in 2024, since most of the top drugs and biotech companies desire control over the entire drug development process, from research to synthesis to clinical development. The outsourced segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing trend of small and mid-sized biotechnology companies partnering with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

By Route of Administration

The parenteral route segment led the peptide therapeutics market in 2024, as most peptides have poor oral bioavailability, which makes the injectable administration the most favorable & effective route of administration. The other section (including novel and alternative delivery pathways, including transdermal, nasal, and buccal administration) is most likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast years due to continued technological advances to enhance adherence and mitigate injectable limitations.

By Synthesis Technology

The recombinant DNA technology segment led the peptide therapeutics market in 2024 with a 64.3% market share owing better performance in manufacturing long and sustained peptides of higher purity and biological activity. The liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the future, owing to its benefits, such as synthesizing short to medium-length peptides efficiently with lower manufacturing costs.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the peptide therapeutics market with a 58.1% market share in 2024, and with higher adoption for the advanced clinical trial products, a developed pharmaceutical sector, increasing development of PCs in the region, and the presence of quality infrastructure

Asia Pacific is growing significantly over the forecast period, due to growing healthcare expenditure, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and others.

Key Companies Profiled in the Peptide Therapeutics Market Report

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AstraZeneca plc

Sanofi S.A.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Radius Health Inc.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH

Zealand Pharma A/S

PolyPeptide Group Inc.

PeptiDream Inc.

Additional Market Participants

Recent Developments:

June 2024 – Eli Lilly and Company confirmed the successful installation of its cutting-edge synthetic peptide production facility at its Kinsale, Ireland, site. The new facility greatly enhances the company's ability to produce peptides while reinforcing its focus on innovation, quality, and operational safety.

confirmed the successful installation of its cutting-edge synthetic peptide production facility at its Kinsale, Ireland, site. The new facility greatly enhances the company's ability to produce peptides while reinforcing its focus on innovation, quality, and operational safety. January 2024 – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited signed a globally license and collaboration agreement with Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of rusfertide, a proprietary injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide. Rusfertide, a mimic of the endogenous hormone hepcidin, is being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (VERIFY) for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera (PV).

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PIPELINE INTENSITY & R&D PROGRESSION METRICS – helps you understand the maturity of the peptide therapeutics ecosystem by analyzing the number of candidates across Phase I–III, their share in the global biopharma pipeline, and the average development timelines from discovery to approval.

– helps you understand the maturity of the peptide therapeutics ecosystem by analyzing the number of candidates across Phase I–III, their share in the global biopharma pipeline, and the average development timelines from discovery to approval. REGULATORY MOMENTUM & APPROVAL LANDSCAPE – helps you evaluate the market’s regulatory attractiveness by tracking FDA/EMA approvals, orphan drug designations for peptide therapies, and success rates across therapeutic areas like oncology and metabolic disorders.

– helps you evaluate the market’s regulatory attractiveness by tracking FDA/EMA approvals, orphan drug designations for peptide therapies, and success rates across therapeutic areas like oncology and metabolic disorders. MOLECULAR ENGINEERING & FORMULATION ADVANCEMENTS – helps you assess technological evolution through data on solid-phase vs. liquid-phase synthesis methods, modified vs. natural peptide structures, and the average peptide length used in commercial drugs.

– helps you assess technological evolution through data on solid-phase vs. liquid-phase synthesis methods, modified vs. natural peptide structures, and the average peptide length used in commercial drugs. MANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY & QUALITY CONTROL INDEX – helps you identify operational strengths and bottlenecks using metrics such as peptide API production capacity, in-house vs. outsourced manufacturing share, and batch failure or QC rejection rates.

– helps you identify operational strengths and bottlenecks using metrics such as peptide API production capacity, in-house vs. outsourced manufacturing share, and batch failure or QC rejection rates. PRESCRIBER BEHAVIOR & PATIENT ADHERENCE INDICATORS – helps you uncover demand-side drivers by measuring physician recommendation trends for chronic vs. acute conditions, adherence levels for peptide therapies, and switching rates from traditional small-molecule drugs.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 46.04 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 82.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.51% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Application (Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Pain, Dermatological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Renal Disorders)

• By Therapeutics Type (Generic, Innovative)

• By Type of Manufacturers (In-house, Outsourced)

• By Route of Administration (Parenteral Route, Oral Route, Pulmonary, Mucosal, Others)

• By Synthesis Technology (Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), Recombinant DNA Technology, Hybrid Technology, Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

