Silicon Tetrachloride Market Size to Reach USD 3.47 Billion by 2032 Caused by Increasing Demand in Fiber Optics | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Silicon Tetrachloride Market size was valued at USD 2.51 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.47 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% during 2025-2032. The market for silicon tetrachloride is expanding significantly due to rising demand in solar photovoltaics, semiconductors, and fiber optics. Technological developments in the production of high-purity chemicals and the growing use of renewable energy sources are also driving this growth.

The U.S. Silicon Tetrachloride Market size was valued at USD 443.29 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 605.26 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.97% during 2025-2032. In North America, the U.S. dominates the Silicon Tetrachloride Market due to its robust semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Increasing Demand for Semiconductors and Electronics Boost Market Expansion Globally

The need for silicon tetrachloride is rising sharply due to the increase in semiconductor demand worldwide, which is being fueled by developments in consumer electronics, automotive technology, and artificial intelligence. The market for silicon tetrachloride, a crucial precursor in the creation of high-purity silicon wafers for microchips, is expected to expand significantly. The Semiconductor Industry Association predicts that federal spending in semiconductor design and research and development totaling between USD 20 billion and USD 30 billion through 2030 will maintain the U.S. leadership in chip design and increase demand for silicon tetrachloride.

Silicon Tetrachloride Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type, Electronics Grade Led the Market in 2024

In 2024, the Electronics Grade segment dominated the Silicon Tetrachloride market with a 58.20% share, driven by rising demand for high-purity silicon in semiconductor manufacturing, consumer electronics, and automotive technologies. Technical Grade segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2025 to 2032, with a CAGR of 4.18%, fueled by diverse applications in chemicals and materials, derivatives, such as fumed silica and polysilicon.

By Derivatives, Polysilicon Dominated the Market in 2024

In 2024, the Polysilicon derivative segment dominated the Silicon Tetrachloride market with a 61.50% share, driven by strong demand for photovoltaic cells and semiconductors. Fumed Silica derivative segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2025 to 2032, with a CAGR of 4.22%, fueled by its applications in silicones, adhesives, and coatings.

By Application, Chemical Intermediate Led the Market in 2024

In 2024, the Chemical Intermediate application segment dominated the Silicon Tetrachloride market with a 42.70% share, driven by rising demand in chemicals, materials, and manufacturing industries. Optical Fiber Preform segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2025 to 2032, with a CAGR of 4.30%, fueled by the expanding telecommunications sector and rising demand for high-speed internet.

By End-use Industry, Market was Dominated by Electronics Segment in 2024

In 2024, the Electronics end-use industry dominated the Silicon Tetrachloride market with a 36.90% share, driven by its critical role in semiconductor manufacturing for smartphones, laptops, and wearables. Telecommunications industry is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2025 to 2032, with a CAGR of 4.90%, fueled by rising demand for high-speed internet, 5G network expansion, and enhanced data transmission.

On the Basis of Region, North America Led the Market in 2024; Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2024, North America emerged as a key region in the Silicon Tetrachloride Market by holding a share of around 24% due to its robust semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sectors. The U.S. leads regional growth, supported by the CHIPS and Science Act, which invests heavily in domestic semiconductor production and R&D. Asia Pacific dominate the global market and is the fastest-growing region at a CAGR of 4.32%, driven by China’s leadership in silicon production for semiconductors and solar panels. India’s expanding electronics, solar, and telecommunications industries contribute significantly to growth, while Japan innovates in advanced materials and photovoltaic applications.

Silicon Tetrachloride Market Recent Developments

In May 2024 , Shin-Etsu Chemical announced the development of new silicone products for personal care applications, enhancing texture and functionality in cosmetics.

, Shin-Etsu Chemical announced the development of new silicone products for personal care applications, enhancing texture and functionality in cosmetics. In April 2024, Dow announced a partnership with Circusil to build North America's first commercial-scale silicone recycling plant, slated to begin operations in Q4 2024.

Silicon Tetrachloride Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.51 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.12% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Grade (Electronics Grade, and Technical Grade)

• By Derivatives (Fumed Silica, and Polysilicon),

• By Application (Chemical Intermediate, Optical Fiber Preform, Commercial Catalyst, and Others)

• By End-use Industry (Chemicals, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

