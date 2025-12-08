Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
8 December 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:5 December 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:13,533
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):409.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):412.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):410.876413

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,473,733 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,232,376 have voting rights and 1,115,427 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE410.87641313,533

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
575411.0011:32:05LSE  
47411.0011:32:05LSE  
579411.0011:32:05LSE  
311411.0012:18:08LSE  
80411.0012:18:09LSE  
196411.0012:18:09LSE  
214411.5013:33:23LSE  
100411.5013:33:23LSE  
114411.5013:33:23LSE  
91411.5013:33:24LSE  
376412.5013:42:53LSE  
234412.5013:42:53LSE  
39411.5013:50:22LSE  
100411.5013:58:12LSE  
2411.5013:58:29LSE  
73411.5013:58:29LSE  
214411.5013:58:29LSE  
214411.5014:08:23LSE  
214411.5014:17:37LSE  
214411.5014:17:37LSE  
183411.5014:17:37LSE  
7411.5014:17:37LSE  
24411.5014:17:37LSE  
600411.5014:17:37LSE  
2411.5014:17:37LSE  
303411.5014:17:37LSE  
28411.5014:17:37LSE  
186411.5014:17:37LSE  
151411.5014:17:37LSE  
63411.5014:17:37LSE  
214411.5014:17:37LSE  
214411.5014:17:37LSE  
38411.5014:17:37LSE  
50409.5014:27:44LSE  
261409.0014:55:39LSE  
191409.5015:15:21LSE  
667409.5015:15:21LSE  
883412.0015:26:08LSE  
487411.0015:35:03LSE  
18411.0015:35:03LSE  
402411.0015:35:03LSE  
214410.5015:49:23LSE  
185410.5015:49:23LSE  
498410.5015:49:23LSE  
700410.0015:50:05LSE  
456410.0015:50:42LSE  
200410.0015:50:42LSE  
20410.0015:50:42LSE  
862410.5016:01:24LSE  
614410.5016:01:25LSE  
439410.0016:17:24LSE  
129410.0016:23:30LSE  
257410.0016:23:30LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


