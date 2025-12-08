OPay Appoints James Perry as Chief Financial Officer

SONGAPORE, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPay is pleased to share that James (“Jim”) Perry has joined us as our Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1.





In this role, Jim will lead OPay’s financial strategy, capital planning, and investor relations as we continue to scale our fintech ecosystem across Africa and expand globally. He will work closely with our founder and Chairman, James Zhou, and our broader leadership team.



Jim brings nearly 30 years of industry experience, having worked across New York, London, Palo Alto, Hong Kong, and Singapore. He spent 28 years at Citigroup, including the past 15 years in Asia as Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific Technology Investment Banking, and completed a short stint as CFO of Zilingo. Over his career, he helped companies raise approximately US$180 billion in equity and debt capital and advised on more than US$80 billion in M&A transactions.



Jim holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and International Business from The Pennsylvania State University.



“I’m excited to join OPay at such a pivotal stage of its growth,” said Jim. “OPay is building one of the most important fintech platforms in emerging markets, and I look forward to working with the team to help shape our next chapter.”



We’re delighted to welcome Jim to OPay.

Contact: pr.opayglobal@opay-inc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2bf8f98-b4d8-44e7-bc70-30f17e431296