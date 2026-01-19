OPay Forms Global Core Management Team, Appoints Four Executives to Lead New Strategic Chapter

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based OPay, a leading digital banking platform in emerging markets, has announced key management appointments as part of its new global strategic direction. The appointments took effect on December 1, 2025.



The newly formed management team includes James Zhou as Executive Chairman, Lars Boilesen as Co-CEO, Stephen as Co-CEO and COO, and James Perry as CFO.



The establishment of this core team represents a key step in OPay's global strategic advancement in the fintech sector. As Executive Chairman, James Zhou will lead the company's overall strategy and development. Lars Boilesen, former CEO of Opera Software, will drive OPay's international market expansion. As Co-CEO and COO, Stephen will oversee daily operations and management systems. James Perry will be responsible for financial strategy, capital management, and investor relations. He previously served as Managing Director at Citigroup and brings over 25 years of investment banking and financial management experience.

OPay stated that this management upgrade integrates seasoned expertise across strategy, globalization, operations, and finance, forming a strong leadership synergy. The new team will accelerate OPay's global expansion and deliver greater value to users worldwide.

