OPay Appoints Tech Industry Leader Lars Boilesen as Co-CEO

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPay, a leader in emerging market digital banking headquartered in Singapore, has appointed Lars Boilesen as Co-CEO, effective December 1, 2025.





As Co-CEO, Lars will be responsible for regulatory communication, business implementation, and strategic expansion in target markets, reporting to the OPay Board of Directors.

Lars Boilesen brings over 25 years of experience in technology and multinational enterprise management. He previously served as CEO of Opera Software, where he led global business expansion and innovation. He also held the position of CEO for the Nordic and Baltic regions at multinational telecommunications equipment manufacturer Alcatel-Lucent and served as CIS Regional Manager at LEGO.



OPay welcomes Lars Boilesen and acknowledges his exceptional leadership throughout his career. The company is confident that his distinguished experience and international perspective will drive OPay's future growth in digital payments and fintech.

