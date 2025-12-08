Virtual Pipeline Market Size to Worth USD 2.13 Billion by 2033 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Pipeline Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Virtual Pipeline Market S ize was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2025E and is expected to grow to USD 2.13 billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2026-2033.”

Growing Demand for Natural Gas and a Shifting Trend Toward Cleaner Energy Sources Augment Market Expansion Globally

The demand for natural gas has increased as a result of a shift toward greener energy sources due to the grave hazards associated with global warming. Because of topography or geopolitical circumstances that may be driving the market's expansion, physical pipelines are not always feasible. An adaptable solution for the transportation of natural gas and virtual commodities. It does not require the massive installation of a physical pipeline in order to plan for market expansion and save money on pipeline installation. The market for virtual pipelines is seeing tremendous growth as a result of the increased attention being paid to clean, low-carbon energy on a worldwide scale. Natural gas is becoming more widely used as a cleaner transitional fuel than coal and oil as businesses and governments strive to cut pollution.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Virtual Pipeline Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.40 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 2.13 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.4% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Fuel Type (CNG, LNG, Others)

• By Application (Transportation, Industrial & Commercial)





Key Industry Segmentation

By Fuel Type

CNG currently leads the market, driven by its widespread availability, lower transportation cost, and strong adoption in regions lacking pipeline infrastructure. Industries and commercial users prefer CNG virtual pipelines due to easier handling, mature storage technology, and suitability for short- to mid-distance transport. LNG is the fastest-growing segment, supported by rising demand for high-energy-density fuels, increasing LNG adoption in heavy transportation and remote power generation, and expanding micro-liquefaction and small-scale LNG distribution networks that make LNG virtual pipelines more viable.

By Application

Transportation segment dominates the market, powered by the rapid adoption of natural gas–powered vehicles, emission-reduction initiatives, and the need to supply fuel where physical pipeline networks are absent. The segment benefits from the growth of fleet operators, mining trucks, buses, and long-haul transport shifting toward CNG and LNG. Industrial & Commercial is the fastest-growing application segment, driven by rising energy demand in remote manufacturing sites, oil & gas operations, brick kilns, food processing plants, and commercial establishments that rely on virtual pipelines for a stable, clean, and cost-effective fuel supply in areas without pipeline connectivity.

Regional Insights:

North America currently holds the top spot in the global market for virtual pipeline systems, due to the U.S.'s significant market share, convenient availability, and affordable prices. Due to the quick movement in consumer preference toward adopting cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels as well as the considerable investments in natural gas made by developing economies.

The Virtual Pipeline Market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly between 2025 and 2033, driven by rising energy demand, infrastructure expansion, and a shift toward cleaner fuels like CNG and LNG.

Recent News:

In August 2024, Kinder Morgan paid USD 135 million to acquire North American Natural Resources, Inc., as well as its subsidiary firms North American Biofuels LLC and North American-Central LLC. The transaction comprises seven amounts of landfill gas to power facilities in Michigan and Kentucky in the amalgamate purchase amount and accompanying contract fees. hrough this transaction, Kinder Morgan makes the Final Investment Decision (FID) to upgrade 4 of the 7 gas-to-power facilities to renewable natural gas facilities for an estimated USD 175 million in capital costs.

Exclusive Sections of the Virtual Pipeline Market Report (The USPs):

FUEL TYPE ADOPTION & COST METRICS – helps you compare transported fuel volume shares, cost-per-MMBtu differences, and adoption growth rates of CNG vs. LNG, enabling optimized fuel strategy decisions.

– helps you compare transported fuel volume shares, cost-per-MMBtu differences, and adoption growth rates of CNG vs. LNG, enabling optimized fuel strategy decisions. APPLICATION-LEVEL EFFICIENCY INSIGHTS – helps you assess deployment share across transportation and industrial/commercial uses, along with delivery turnaround times and fleet utilization for operational planning.

– helps you assess deployment share across transportation and industrial/commercial uses, along with delivery turnaround times and fleet utilization for operational planning. MARKET REVENUE & COMPETITIVE POSITIONING INDEX – helps you understand annual market growth, company-wise market share, and contract value trends to identify high-value opportunities and leading logistics players.

– helps you understand annual market growth, company-wise market share, and contract value trends to identify high-value opportunities and leading logistics players. INFRASTRUCTURE & SAFETY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate the number of established virtual pipeline corridors, compliance with global safety standards, and readiness of transport fleets.

– helps you evaluate the number of established virtual pipeline corridors, compliance with global safety standards, and readiness of transport fleets. DIGITAL MONITORING & FLEET TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – helps you track the share of fleets equipped with real-time monitoring and pressure management systems, revealing tech advancement and risk-mitigation levels.

– helps you track the share of fleets equipped with real-time monitoring and pressure management systems, revealing tech advancement and risk-mitigation levels. COST-TO-DELIVERY OPTIMIZATION BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze transportation cost structures, turnaround speeds, and utilization rates to support supply chain optimization and operational efficiency improvements.

