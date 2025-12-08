Herb Infused Water Market Size to Exceed USD 44.49 Billion by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Functional & Clean-Label Hydration Solutions

Ottawa, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global herb infused water market size was valued at USD 24.15 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 25.67 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 44.49 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. Factors such as urbanization, busy lifestyles, and rising disposable incomes in emerging markets are contributing to higher adoption of ready-to-drink herb-infused beverages.

The market is observed to be growing due to high demand for functional, low-calorie, and nourishing beverages, compared with soda and alcoholic drinks. Consumers increasingly favor clean-label products infused with herbs like mint, basil, lavender, and ginger, which are perceived to offer digestive support, stress relief, and enhanced hydration benefits.

Key Highlights of Herb Infused Water Market

By region, North America led the herb infused water market in 2024, while the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By nature, the conventional herb infused water led the herb infused water market in 2024, whereas the organic segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

By packaging format, the bottle segment led the market in 2024, whereas the cans segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By herb, the mint segment led the herb infused water market in 2024, whereas the lavender segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By product formulation, the ready-to-drink segment led the market in 2024, whereas the powdered, concentrates, or pre-mix segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets or hypermarkets segment led the herb infused water market in 2024, whereas the online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

A Growing Health-Conscious Population Is Helpful for the Growth of Herb Infused Water Industry

The herb infused water market is experiencing significant growth due to rising demand for low-calorie, functional, and natural hydration options. The growing health-conscious population, leading to higher demand for organic, healthy, functional, and sustainable options, is another major factor driving market growth. Such infused waters are high in nutrients and helpful for managing various issues, such as stress and digestive problems. They are also cost-effective and available in ready-to-drink options. Hence, it helps save consumers' time with hectic lifestyles. herb infused waters are readily available in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online stores, further fueling demand.

Major Companies of Herb Infused Water Market

Nestle- Renowned for its variety of categories of products, Nestle also offers nutritional and innovative herb infused waters, which consumers highly demand due to high brand recognition.

Renowned for its variety of categories of products, Nestle also offers nutritional and innovative herb infused waters, which consumers highly demand due to high brand recognition. PepsiCo Inc.- The brand offers innovative and low-calorie beverages and herb infused water, further fueling the growth of the market for years.

The brand offers innovative and low-calorie beverages and herb infused water, further fueling the growth of the market for years. The Coca-Cola Company- The brand provides a variety of nutritional beverages and has entered the market through brands such as Smartwater and Vitaminwater.



Impact of AI in the Herb Infused Water Market

Artificial intelligence is influencing the herb infused water market by improving formulation design, ensuring consistent quality, and strengthening supply chain reliability. In product development, AI models analyze botanical profiles, flavor chemistry, and consumer wellness data to determine which herbs pair well in terms of taste, aroma, and functional benefit. These systems evaluate how ingredients such as mint, basil, rosemary, ginger, hibiscus, and lemongrass behave when infused at different temperatures and concentrations. This reduces trial cycles and helps manufacturers create beverages with balanced flavor and stable nutrient content.

Producers are also using AI to fine tune infusion and filtration steps. Sensors track pH, temperature, turbidity, and volatile compounds as the herbs release their oils and active components. Machine learning tools then adjust processing conditions in real time to maintain clarity, prevent bitterness, and preserve delicate aromatic notes. This is especially useful for clean label products that avoid artificial stabilizers.

New Trends of Herb Infused Water Market

Higher demand for functional hydration is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for ready-to-drink and ready-to-prepare options by consumers with a busy lifestyle is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Growing veganism and plant-based diet followers also help propel the growth of the market.



Recent Developments in the Herb Infused Water Market

In August 2025, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) acquired a majority stake in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages Private Limited, by entering the herbal-natural beverages segment. The main aim of the partnership is to expand ‘Shunya’, a zero-sugar, zero-calorie functional beverage infused with Indian herbs.

In August 2025, Twinings launched Twinings Refreshers, an instant herbal tea to dissolve in cold water. The main aim of the product launch is to meet the growing demand among Gen Z and Millennials for convenient, refreshing beverages.

Top Products in the Herb Infused Water Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Herb Profiles and Variants Key Applications or Consumer Segments Representative Brands or Products Mint Infused Water Refreshing, cooling herb-infused beverages are widely consumed for hydration. Spearmint, peppermint, Moroccan mint Everyday hydration, fitness consumers, detox-oriented buyers Hint Mint Water, H2O+ Mint, Private label wellness waters Basil Infused Water Aromatic and mild wellness water with subtle sweetness. Sweet basil, holy basil (tulsi), lemon basil Stress relief consumers, herbal wellness buyers Tulsi Water Brands, Basil Seed Beverage producers Lemon Balm Infused Water Calming herb infused beverages supporting stress reduction. Lemon balm, lemon verbena combinations Relaxation beverages, afternoon refreshers Calm Day Herb Water, Botanical Calm Drinks Rosemary Infused Water Herbaceous drinks are often associated with cognitive and antioxidant benefits. Mediterranean rosemary, rosemary citrus blends Cognitive wellness, gourmet water buyers No. 1 Rosemary Water, Functional botanical water brands Ginger Herb Infused Water Spicy, invigorating water for digestive support. Fresh ginger, ginger mint, ginger turmeric Digestive-focused consumers, cold-weather beverages Hint Ginger Water, Detox Ginger Water Turmeric and Herb Infused Water Anti-inflammatory positioning combining turmeric with aromatic herbs. Turmeric mint, turmeric basil Functional beverage users, immunity-oriented consumers Turmeric Wellness Waters, Functional Ayurvedic Water brands Chamomile Infused Water Calming, floral water for relaxation and sleep-related wellness. Pure chamomile, chamomile lavender Sleep aid consumers, relaxation market Botanical Calm Water, Chamomile-infused RTD waters Lavender Infused Water Floral-infused wellness water for relaxation and mood calming. Lavender mint, lavender lemon Stress relief beverages, premium floral drinks Flow Lavender Water, Lavender Botanical Water Cilantro and Parsley Infused Water Detox-positioned herb waters are used in cleansing blends. Parsley lemon, cilantro mint Detox markets, cleansing programs Detoxify Herb Waters, Parsley Hydration Mixes Lemongrass Infused Water Citrusy herbal water offers a refreshing flavor. Pure lemongrass, lemongrass ginger Summer beverages, spa and wellness drinks Asian Botanical Water Brands, Lemongrass Sparkling Waters Sage Infused Water Herbaceous infusion marketed for antioxidant and cognitive support. Sage lemon, sage rosemary Wellness drinks, mature consumer segments Better Herbal Water, Artisanal Herb Waters Cucumber and Herb Infused Water Hydrating water, combining herbs with cucumber for spa-style beverages. Cucumber mint, cucumber basil, cucumber rosemary Spa beverages, beauty from within consumers Hint Cucumber Mint, Detox Cucumber Waters Ayurvedic Herb Infused Waters Ayurvedic herbs and traditional blends inspire waters. Tulsi, ashwagandha water, brahmi water Holistic and wellness-focused consumers Organic India Herb Water, Ayurvedic Hydration Brands Sparkling Herb Infused Waters Carbonated versions of herb-infused waters. Mint sparkling, rosemary sparkling, basil sparkling RTD sparkling segment, functional soda replacements LaCroix Herbal Lines, Spindrift Herb Variants Herb and Fruit Hybrid Waters Herb-infused waters blended with fruits for added flavor. Mint lemon, basil strawberry, rosemary grapefruit Mainstream flavored water buyers Hint, Bai Antioxidant Herb Fusion Lines Functional Herb Infused Waters Herb infused waters positioned for targeted health benefits. Immunity (turmeric ginger), focus (sage rosemary), digestion (ginger mint) Functional beverage consumers Various boutique and functional water producers



Trade Analysis of the Herb-Infused Water Market

Import & Export Statistics

Finished retail herb-infused waters (bottled still/sparkling): clear under beverages HS lines (e.g., non-alcoholic beverages, flavored waters).

clear under beverages HS lines (e.g., non-alcoholic beverages, flavored waters). Botanical raw materials: dried herbs, fresh-cut herbs (sometimes chilled), and essential oils/hydrosols used for flavoring; these map to plant/herb HS headings (dried herbs, essential oils).

dried herbs, fresh-cut herbs (sometimes chilled), and essential oils/hydrosols used for flavoring; these map to plant/herb HS headings (dried herbs, essential oils). Concentrates & extracts: water-soluble herbal extracts, tinctures and natural flavor blends shipped as liquid concentrates or powders to beverage formulators.

water-soluble herbal extracts, tinctures and natural flavor blends shipped as liquid concentrates or powders to beverage formulators. Private-label & co-packed volumes: finished SKUs produced under contract and exported to retail chains and distributors.

Top Exporter Origins (Supply-Side Hubs)

Herb-producing countries: Exporters of raw herb materials (mint, lemongrass, basil, rosemary) such as India, Morocco, Egypt, Thailand, Vietnam, and parts of Southeast Europe often supply dried and essential-oil inputs.

Exporters of raw herb materials (mint, lemongrass, basil, rosemary) such as India, Morocco, Egypt, Thailand, Vietnam, and parts of Southeast Europe often supply dried and essential-oil inputs. Flavor and extraction hubs: Countries with clustered extraction and aroma-chemical capacity (e.g., France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands) export hydrosols, distilled essences, and high-purity extracts to beverage manufacturers.

Countries with clustered extraction and aroma-chemical capacity (e.g., France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands) export hydrosols, distilled essences, and high-purity extracts to beverage manufacturers. Bottling/co-pack hubs: The Netherlands/Belgium and certain Central European facilities serve as logistics and co-pack hubs for European distribution; Vietnam, China, and Turkey are major exporters of private-label bottled waters to regional markets.

The Netherlands/Belgium and certain Central European facilities serve as logistics and co-pack hubs for European distribution; Vietnam, China, and Turkey are major exporters of private-label bottled waters to regional markets. Branded exporters: Companies based in the U.S., UK and Australia export finished premium herb-infused water SKUs to specialty retailers and online channels.

Top Importers/Demand Centres

North America & Western Europe: largest markets for premium natural-flavor RTD waters and functional beverage imports; import demand includes both finished SKUs and specialized extracts.

largest markets for premium natural-flavor RTD waters and functional beverage imports; import demand includes both finished SKUs and specialized extracts. Asia (Japan, South Korea, China): Importers of premium and novel herb-infused formats for urban premium segments.

Importers of premium and novel herb-infused formats for urban premium segments. Gulf & Middle East: Import premium bottled formats for retail and hospitality channels; demand for natural functional beverages is strong in tourism zones.

Import premium bottled formats for retail and hospitality channels; demand for natural functional beverages is strong in tourism zones. Specialty retail hubs (UAE, Singapore, Netherlands): Act as distribution centres for premium herb-water brands into regional markets.

Regulatory & Quality Considerations

Food-safety and pesticide residues: Importers require COAs for pesticide residues, microbial limits, and adulteration testing for botanical ingredients. Third-party lab reports speed customs clearance.

Importers require COAs for pesticide residues, microbial limits, and adulteration testing for botanical ingredients. Third-party lab reports speed customs clearance. Novel-ingredient and health-claim rules: Functional claims must comply with local food-law frameworks (e.g., EU nutrition/health claims, FDA guidance), and some extracts may need ingredient notifications.

Functional claims must comply with local food-law frameworks (e.g., EU nutrition/health claims, FDA guidance), and some extracts may need ingredient notifications. Labeling & allergen rules: Botanical names, country of origin, and concentration must be declared per market; some herbs have restricted use levels in certain jurisdictions.

Botanical names, country of origin, and concentration must be declared per market; some herbs have restricted use levels in certain jurisdictions. Organic / sustainability certification: organic, fair-trade or regenerative certifications add market value and are frequently requested by premium importers.

Government Initiatives & Policy Influences

Agricultural support for aromatic & medicinal plants: Several herb-origin countries run programs to professionalize herb farming, improve traceability, and boost exports by investing in drying and processing infrastructure. Export promotion & standards assistance: Trade agencies in extraction hubs (France, Spain, India) offer assistance for complying with EU/US food-safety and residue limits to accelerate market access. Sustainability & biodiversity safeguards: Some importing regions tighten rules on sourcing wild-harvested herbs to preserve biodiversity, creating a preference for cultivated, certified supply chains. E-commerce & trade facilitation: Customs modernization and preferential tariff arrangements (where applicable) reduce friction for small-batch premium exporters seeking to reach international specialty channels.

Herb Infused Water Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of Herb Infused Water Market?

Growing health and wellness trends, higher demand for non-sugary and healthy drinks, and higher demand for natural and organic options are major factors driving market growth. Higher demand for functional, organic, and interesting-tasting drinks is another major factor driving market growth. Herb infused waters are readily available in stores and online, making it easy for consumers to choose from a variety of options. Hence, it further fuels the market's growth.

Challenge

Fluctuating Ingredient Prices Are Hampering the Market’s Growth

Fluctuating prices of raw materials such as herbs, organic fruits, spices, and other essential ingredients are a major constraint on market growth. The prices of such ingredients may change due to factors such as weather, geopolitical issues, or supply chain disruptions. Hence, it hampers the final product's price, leading to a decline in demand. Hence, such issues restrain market growth.

Opportunity

Product Innovation Is Helpful for the Growth of the Market

Manufacturers focusing on producing innovative herb-infused water flavors are a major factor driving market growth. Inclusion of innovative fruits, spices, and herbs to enhance the flavor profile of herb infused waters is another major factor driving market growth. The availability of such flavors on online platforms also helps enhance market growth. When such drinks are available in sustainable packaging, it further helps to attract health-conscious consumers. Higher demand for clean-label products is another major factor driving market growth.

Herb Infused Water Market Regional Analysis

North America Led the Herb Infused Water Market in 2024

North America led the herb infused water market in 2024 due to higher demand for organic, healthy, and functional drinks as a replacement for high-sugar drinks. The market also observes growth due to the availability of varieties such as still and sparkling herb-infused water, further fueling the market's growth. The availability of such drinks in convenient packaging, allowing consumers to consume them anytime and on the go, also helps fuel the market’s growth in the region. The US plays a major role in the region's market growth due to high demand for healthier, sustainable, and functional drink options among health-conscious consumers.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to rising demand for healthier, sustainable, and organic alternatives to sodas and sugary drinks. The market also observes growth as awareness of healthier, non-sugary, and innovative options for health-conscious consumers increases, which is beneficial for the market. Countries such as India and China have made a major contribution to the market's growth due to the availability of unique raw materials, such as herbs, spices, and fruits, for the preparation of herb infused water, which are high in nutrition and help fuel the market's growth.

Europe Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is expected to experience notable growth over the forecast period due to a growing health-conscious population, leading to higher demand for organic, functional, and sustainable alternatives. Consumers in the region prefer low-sugar, healthier drink options to sodas and alcohol. Hence, such factors help to fuel the market’s growth. Germany has made a major contribution to the market's growth in the region due to the higher demand for clean-label and sustainable options.

Herb Infused Water Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.3% Market Size in 2025 USD 25.67 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 27.29 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 44.49 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Herb Infused Water Market Segmental Analysis

Nature Analysis

The conventional herb-infused water segment led the herb infused water market in 2024, driven by high demand, easy availability, and multiple health benefits, thereby fueling market growth. Such health benefits compel health-conscious consumers to buy the product compared to hard drinks. Conventional herb-water is also available on various platforms, such as online and retail stores, compared to specialty products, further fueling market growth. Hence, these factors collectively aid the market's growth.

The organic herb infused water segment is expected to grow over the foreseeable period due to the recent surge in demand for natural and organic products. The segment also observes growth driven by higher demand for specialty, clean-label, and organic products among health-conscious consumers who prefer to avoid chemicals in any form. Hence, such factors will aid the growth of the herb-infused water market in the foreseeable future. Easy availability of organic herb infused water in various flavor options on online platforms and in stores is another major factor driving market growth.

Packaging Analysis

The bottles segment led the herb infused water market in 2024, majorly due to factors such as convenience, aesthetics, and sustainability. Glass bottles have a major contribution in the growth of the segment due to their eco-friendly nature, high-end looks, and higher demand by consumers who prefer to avoid plastic and other harmful substances to carry their herb infused water. Consumers highly prefer brands that provide eco-friendly packaging over those offering traditional packaging. Hence, such factors further fuel the market's growth.

The cans segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to factors such as convenience, ease of transport, and the attractive look of cans for younger consumers who prefer canned drinks. Metal cans are also sustainable, further fueling market growth in the foreseeable future. They are convenient for the ready-to-drink segment and hence are highly adopted by the industry. They allow consumers to carry liquids easily and consume them on the go, which is further helpful for the market’s growth.

Herb Analysis

The mint segment led the herb-infused water market in 2024 due to consumers' high preference for mint in the preparation of herb-infused waters, mocktails, juices, and other preparations. The segment also shows growth driven by its multiple health benefits, luring health-conscious consumers to consume it in greater volume. It is refreshing, cooks well, and has an attractive taste profile, making it ideal for both sweet and savory preparations. Hence, these factors collectively help fuel the market's growth.

The lavender segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to its fragrant, floral, and calming properties. Health-conscious consumers prefer soothing, mild, and nutritious options over spicy and bold flavors. Hence, the segment will make a major contribution to market growth in the foreseeable period. Lavender also has a floral taste, making it ideal for preparing herb infused water, juices, and other refreshing drinks. Hence, it makes a major contribution to the market's growth.

Product Formulation Analysis

The ready-to-drink herb-infused water segment led the herb-infused water market in 2024 due to its convenience, ease of transport, and appeal to consumers with hectic lifestyles who want to avoid preparation time. Hence, the segment has a large consumer base of people with hectic lifestyles. Such drinks are nutritional, easy to consume, easy to carry, and ideal for health-conscious people. Hence, the segment makes a major contribution to growth. They are easily available in different packaging types and forms as well. Hence, these factors drive market growth.

The concentrates, powdered, or ready-mix segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its convenience, attractive flavors, extended shelf life, and reduced preparation time. Such factors help fuel the market's growth over the forecast period. The segment also observes growth due to higher consumer demand from those with hectic lifestyles and those seeking nutritional options. Hence, the segment makes a major contribution to market growth.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the herb-infused water market in 2024 due to the easy availability of these stores in residential areas, allowing consumers to purchase the required products. Such stores have separate sections for different product types, making it easy for consumers to find the right one. Hence, the segment makes a major contribution to market growth. The market also shows growth due to high consumer preference for such stores and the easy availability of a wide range of products with detailed information.

The online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to its convenience and the availability of a wide range of interesting products, with detailed information and reviews. The segment also observes growth, as consumers can read detailed information and reviews about the product to make smart shopping decisions. Such platforms also offer attractive discounts to their loyal consumers, further fueling market growth in the foreseeable future.

Top Companies in the Herb Infused Water Market

PepsiCo: A global leader in the food and beverage industry, PepsiCo offers a wide portfolio of beverages, including innovative low-calorie and functional herb-infused drinks, leveraging its strong R&D capabilities and brand recognition to cater to health-conscious consumers.

A global leader in the food and beverage industry, PepsiCo offers a wide portfolio of beverages, including innovative low-calorie and functional herb-infused drinks, leveraging its strong R&D capabilities and brand recognition to cater to health-conscious consumers. The Coca-Cola Company: Coca-Cola is a multinational beverage giant known for its diversified portfolio, including brands like Smartwater and Vitaminwater, offering herb-infused and functional hydration solutions to meet growing wellness and clean-label trends.

Coca-Cola is a multinational beverage giant known for its diversified portfolio, including brands like Smartwater and Vitaminwater, offering herb-infused and functional hydration solutions to meet growing wellness and clean-label trends. Danone: A leading global nutrition and beverage company, Danone focuses on health-oriented drinks and plant-based hydration solutions, emphasizing natural ingredients, functional benefits, and sustainable packaging in its product lineup.

A leading global nutrition and beverage company, Danone focuses on health-oriented drinks and plant-based hydration solutions, emphasizing natural ingredients, functional benefits, and sustainable packaging in its product lineup. National Beverage Corp.: National Beverage Corp. is recognized for its portfolio of functional and flavored beverages, including sparkling and herb-infused waters under brands like LaCroix, targeting consumers seeking low-calorie, refreshing alternatives.

National Beverage Corp. is recognized for its portfolio of functional and flavored beverages, including sparkling and herb-infused waters under brands like LaCroix, targeting consumers seeking low-calorie, refreshing alternatives. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: Keurig Dr Pepper combines strong beverage innovation with convenience-focused solutions, offering a mix of ready-to-drink and functional herbal water products to meet evolving consumer wellness preferences.

Keurig Dr Pepper combines strong beverage innovation with convenience-focused solutions, offering a mix of ready-to-drink and functional herbal water products to meet evolving consumer wellness preferences. Hint Inc.: Hint specializes in naturally flavored, zero-calorie beverages, including herb-infused water options, emphasizing clean-label ingredients and wellness-focused hydration for a premium market segment.

Hint specializes in naturally flavored, zero-calorie beverages, including herb-infused water options, emphasizing clean-label ingredients and wellness-focused hydration for a premium market segment. Spindrift Beverage Company LLC: Spindrift produces sparkling beverages using real fruit and herbal infusions, promoting a clean, natural approach to functional hydration while appealing to health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.

Spindrift produces sparkling beverages using real fruit and herbal infusions, promoting a clean, natural approach to functional hydration while appealing to health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. Flow Alkaline Spring Water LLC: Flow Alkaline Spring Water focuses on naturally sourced, alkaline water with added functional benefits, including herbal infusions, positioning itself as a premium wellness hydration brand.

Flow Alkaline Spring Water focuses on naturally sourced, alkaline water with added functional benefits, including herbal infusions, positioning itself as a premium wellness hydration brand. Essentia Water LLC: Essentia Water is known for its ionized alkaline water products and functional beverage innovations, including herbal blends, targeting consumers seeking enhanced hydration and overall wellness.



Segment Covered in the Report

By Nature

Conventional Herb-Infused Water

Organic Herb-Infused Water

By Packaging Format

Bottles (PET, glass)

Cans

Jars

Others (pouches, boxes)

By Herb Type

Mint

Basil

Rosemary

Thyme

Sage

Ginger

Lavender

Others

By Product Formulation

Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Herb-Infused Water

Concentrates / Powdered / Mix-to-Drink Herb Infusions

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online / E-commerce Platforms

Specialty Health Food Stores

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

