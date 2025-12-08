Telo Genomics Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference December 9th

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO, OTCQB: TDSGF), based in Toronto, a leader in diagnostic and prognostic innovation through its proprietary multi-factor telomere analytics platform, today announced that Guido Baechler, Executive Chairman, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 9th.

DATE: December 9th

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 16. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Initiated a multiple myeloma MRD clinical trial in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute using Telo’s 3D telomere analysis.

Presented poster at IMS 2025 highlighting Telo’s new MRD methodology using 3D telomere profiling of liquid biopsy as a predictive marker of disease progression.

Relocated from the MaRS hub into a larger, state-of-the-art clinical lab in the GTA

Presented at the Myeloma Canada MRD Implementation Summit, showcasing Telo’s individual-cell risk assessment (ICRA) MRD technology with initial clinical data

Presented interim MM-MRD data from Cleveland clinic study data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting





About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

For further information, please contact:

Guido Baechler

Executive Chairman

647-477-9365

info@telodx.com

555 Richmond Street West,

Toronto, ON, Canada, M5V 3B1

www.telodx.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com