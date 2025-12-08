Global AI-Powered Humanoid Robots Market Size Expected to Reach $7.73 Billion as Engineering Drastically Improves

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An AI-powered humanoid robot is a sophisticated machine designed to resemble the human body and behavior, equipped with artificial intelligence to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. These robots can process natural language, recognize visual cues, and make decisions based on data inputs. They are utilized in various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, and customer service, where they can assist with tasks ranging from patient care to assembly line work. A report from Market.us on the Global AI-powered Humanoid Robots Market size said it is expected to be worth around USD 7,739.0 Million By 2034, from USD 352.3 Million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. In 2024, North America held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 53.4% share, holding USD 188.0 Million revenue. The report said: “This expansion is fueled by the rising need for automation, labor shortages, and the potential for robots to perform tasks that are hazardous or monotonous for humans. Industries such as healthcare, retail, and manufacturing are increasingly adopting humanoid robots to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region, led by countries like Japan, South Korea, and China, is witnessing robust growth due to substantial investments in robotics and AI technologies. Several factors are propelling the demand for AI-powered humanoid robots. Technological advancements in AI and machine learning have enhanced the capabilities of these robots, making them more adaptable and efficient. Economic factors, such as rising labor costs and the need for automation, are encouraging businesses to invest in robotic solutions. Additionally, the potential for significant return on investment is making humanoid robots an attractive option for various sectors.” Active Companies in the industry this week include Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: RBOHF) (CSE: ROBO), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Market.us continued: “The market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the increasing need for automation and efficiency in operations. Industries are seeking solutions to address labor shortages and improve productivity, leading to a higher adoption rate of humanoid robots. The versatility of these robots allows them to perform a wide range of tasks, making them valuable assets in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. Key reasons for adopting AI-powered humanoid robots include the need to improve operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance customer experiences. These robots can work continuously without fatigue, perform repetitive tasks with precision, and interact with customers in a human-like manner, thereby improving service quality and customer satisfaction. Investment opportunities in the humanoid robot market are abundant, with significant growth potential in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and entertainment. Investors are particularly interested in startups that are pushing the boundaries of what these robots can do, focusing on interaction and performance capabilities.”

Humanoid Global (OTCQB: RBOHF) (CSE: ROBO) Welcomes Marc Theermann, Chief Strategy Officer of Boston Dynamics to its Technical Advisory Committee - Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (FWB:0XM1) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that Marc Theermann, chief strategy officer of Boston Dynamics, has joined the Company’s Technical Advisory Committee.

As chief strategy officer of Boston Dynamics, Mr. Theermann oversees commercialization and go-to-market functions for the company’s embodied AI and industrial robotic platforms, including Atlas, Stretch, and Spot. His responsibilities span partnerships, sales, marketing, customer success, strategy, and support across global deployments. Prior to Boston Dynamics, Mr. Theermann was director of global partnerships at Google and contributed to the growth and successful exits of several high-growth technology companies. He holds an MBA from Northeastern University and a Master’s in International Management from Thunderbird.

“I’m excited to join Humanoid Global as an advisor at a moment when robotics is scaling faster than ever,” said Mr. Theermann, CSO of Boston Dynamics. “What inspires me most is the opportunity to help democratize access to this sector, opening the door for both institutional and private investors to participate in its next chapter.”

Mr. Theermann will support Humanoid Global by providing strategic guidance on emerging developments in humanoid robotics, including advancements in manipulation, perception, mobility, and human-robot interaction. He will assist the Company in identifying research partners, academic collaborators, and technical talent while helping evaluate potential investment opportunities across the humanoid robotics landscape. In addition, he will advise on opportunities for institutional engagement and technical collaboration, drawing on his industry experience to help strengthen Humanoid Global’s network and visibility within the broader robotics ecosystem.

“Mr. Theermann brings deep industry experience across embodied AI and advanced robotics,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “His perspective on commercialization, platform development, and the broader trajectory of the field will be valuable as we continue evaluating opportunities and advancing our work in this sector.”

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs - The Company also announces that pursuant to its Stock Option and RSU Plans, it has granted a total of 50,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) and 60,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to Mr. Theermann, subject to CSE approval. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.29 for a period of three years from the date of the grant. The Options will vest as to 25% three months after the grant date, with an additional 25% vesting every three months thereafter, resulting in full vesting one year from the grant date. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting. 10,000 of the RSUs will vest immediately and the remaining 50,000 RSU’s will vest as to 25% three months after the award date, with an additional 25% vesting every three months thereafter, resulting in full vesting one year from the award date. The Company will also pay Mr. Theermann a monthly fee of $US 7,500. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. by visiting: https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/news

Other recent developments in the tech/robotics industries include:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) recently announced an expanded, strategic partnership to revolutionize design and engineering across industries. R&D teams, from the semiconductor industry to aerospace, automotive, industrial and beyond, face significant engineering challenges including increasing workflow complexity, escalating development costs and time-to-market pressure. This expanded partnership will integrate the strengths of NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing with Synopsys’ market-leading engineering solutions to deliver capabilities enabling R&D teams to design, simulate and verify intelligent products with greater precision, speed and at lower cost. In addition, NVIDIA invested $2 billion in Synopsys common stock at a purchase price of $414.79 per share.

“CUDA GPU-accelerated computing is revolutionizing design — enabling simulation at unprecedented speed and scale, from atoms to transistors, from chips to complete systems, creating fully functional digital twins inside the computer,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our partnership with Synopsys harnesses the power of NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI to reimagine engineering and design — empowering engineers to invent the extraordinary products that will shape our future.”

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares surged about 4% on last Wednesday (12/4) after commentary on the prospect of humanoid robot support from Washington. The move extended into Thursday trading, with the stock rising about 2% on opening as investors weighed the outlook for Optimus, Tesla's humanoid robot project.

Barclays analyst Dan Levy said the White House is considering an executive order in 2026 to back humanoid robotics with funding or incentives, which could accelerate deployment and adoption, Levy wrote. Levy added robotics are increasingly viewed as a strategic area of competition with China, prompting companies to seek federal support for automation, supply chains and rollouts.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Robotics News: Generative AI systems that create text, images, audio, and even video are becoming commonplace. In the same way AI models output those data types, they can also be used to output robot actions. That’s the foundation of Google DeepMind’s Gemini Robotics project, which has announced a pair of new models that work together to create the first robots that “think” before acting. Traditional LLMs have their own set of problems, but the introduction of simulated reasoning did significantly upgrade their capabilities, and now the same could be happening with AI robotics.

The team at DeepMind contends that generative AI is a uniquely important technology for robotics because it unlocks general functionality. Current robots have to be trained intensively on specific tasks, and they are typically bad at doing anything else. “Robots today are highly bespoke and difficult to deploy, often taking many months in order to install a single cell that can do a single task,” said Carolina Parada, head of robotics at Google DeepMind.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) - The Qualcomm Robotics RB6 Platform powers the next-generation robotics and intelligent machines including autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), delivery robots, highly automated manufacturing robots, urban air mobility (UAM) aircrafts, autonomous defense solutions, and beyond.

The Qualcomm Robotics RB6 platform sits at the premium tier of Qualcomm Technologies’ robotics solutions, delivering expanded capabilities that take enterprise and industrial robotics innovation to the next level with enhanced AI and 5G. The new solution delivers state-of-the-art 5G connectivity with support for global sub-6GHz and mmWave bands in mainstream, enterprise, and private networks.

Qualcomm Technologies robotics platforms have flexible architecture with expansion cards to support evolving connectivity features allowing Qualcomm Robotics RB6 platform to deliver support for 3GPP Release 15, and Releases 16, 17 and 18 features as cards become available in the future. The elevated platform brings best-in-class, premium, edge AI and video processing capabilities through the enhanced Qualcomm AI Engine, with support for 70-200 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS).

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU’S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. by the company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@marketnewsupdates.com - +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE: MarketNewsUpdates.com