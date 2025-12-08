Teleneurology Market Size to Reach USD 14.75 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Telehealth Adoption and Rising Neurological Disease Burden | SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleneurology Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Teleneurology Market was valued at USD 6.16 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.75 billion by 2032, reflecting an 11.60% CAGR during 2025 to 2032. Growth is driven by rising neurological disorders, digital health innovations, and the transition toward accessible specialist care.

The United States remains the most advanced regional market. The U.S. Teleneurology Market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 3.51 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.20%. Growth is reinforced by strong telehealth policy frameworks, improved insurance reimbursement, widespread integration of telestroke networks, and accelerating adoption of virtual neurology platforms across hospitals and emergency care settings.





Get a Sample Report of Teleneurology Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7972

The global healthcare environment is undergoing a major digital shift as providers, patients, and health systems increasingly rely on virtual channels for specialty neurological care. Teleneurology has become essential for improving access, reducing wait times, and supporting effective management of stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, migraines, and other neurological conditions.

Major Companies in the Teleneurology Market Include:

Teladoc Health

SOC Telemed

Eagle Telemedicine

TeleSpecialists LLC

ScienceSoft

Ceribell Inc.

CorticaCare Inc.

Epitel Inc.

Empatica Inc.

AdvancedMD

Other Players

Teleneurology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.16 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.75 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.60% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Application (Stroke, Parkinson, Epilepsy, Headache, Multiple Sclerosis, Dementia, Others)

• By Service (Tele-Consulting, Tele-Monitoring, Tele-Education)

• By End Use (Patients, Providers, Payers) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

In 2024, the stroke segment dominated the teleneurology market share with a 28.44% share % owing to the wide geographical implementation of telestroke programs among hospitals and emergency care units. The parkinson segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of the disease along with the requirement for continuous long-term management.

By Service

The tele-consulting segment dominated the teleneurology market in 2024 with a 46.1% market share, which is the essential step of remote neurological care, allowing patients to communicate with neurologists for initial assessment, follow-up appointments, and treatment planning. The tele-monitoring segment is projected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period, owing to the increasing need for real-time, ongoing, and continuous monitoring of chronic neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis during the forecast period.

By End Use

The providers segment led the teleneurology market share in 2024 with 56.19% due to the increased adoption of telehealth platforms in hospitals, specialty neurology clinics, and healthcare systems. During the forecast period, the patients segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment as several patients are becoming more proactive and actively looking for neurological care in the comfort of their homes.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/7972

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the teleneurology market with a 32.20% market share in 2024, owing to a well-established healthcare infrastructure, higher acceptance of telehealth technologies, and a considerable number of neurologists present in integrated virtual care networks.

The teleneurology market in Asia Pacific is emerging as a significantly growing region owing to booming healthcare digitalization, an increasing number of neurological diseases, and high demand for specialist care in a convenient approach. Telehealth platforms are being quickly adopted in countries with a remote or underserved neurologist population, such as India, China, and Japan.

Recent Developments:

March 2025 – Teladoc Health , a global leader in virtual care, released upgrades to its proprietary care delivery platform, Prism, to expand care coordination with in-market care providers and digital health partners. The new upgrade provides improved referral capabilities to integrate seamlessly with in-market and virtual care partners.

, a global leader in virtual care, released upgrades to its proprietary care delivery platform, Prism, to expand care coordination with in-market care providers and digital health partners. The new upgrade provides improved referral capabilities to integrate seamlessly with in-market and virtual care partners. July 2024 – Ceribell, Inc., a medical technology developer for neurological treatment, issued results of a new multi-center retrospective study. The study compared patient outcomes with the Ceribell system to routine electroencephalography (EEG), showing the system can improve detection and treatment of serious neurological diseases.

Purchase Single User PDF of Teleneurology Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7972

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Pricing and cost structure metrics – evaluate telehealth platform deployment, subscription models, device integration costs, and operational considerations.

Regulatory and compliance benchmarks – review standards for data security, platform interoperability, and regional telemedicine mandates.

Deployment and application metrics – assess adoption across hospitals, emergency care units, neurology clinics, and home-based patient care.

Technological advancement metrics – track AI-driven diagnostics, wearable sensors, remote monitoring platforms, and virtual neurology workflow tools.

Sustainability and operational efficiency metrics – measure improvements in patient access, reduced wait times, and enhanced continuity of neurological care.

Healthcare spending benchmarks – examine reimbursement programs, insurance coverage expansion, and national telehealth funding initiatives.

Competitive landscape – compare strategic positioning, technology portfolios, and partnerships across leading teleneurology providers.

Access Complete Report Details of Teleneurology Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/teleneurology-market-7972

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.