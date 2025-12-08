Antimony Market Becoming a Billion Dollar Revenue Opportunity with Significantly Usage & Growth Expected

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antimony minerals are naturally occurring compounds containing the metalloid element antimony (Sb), which exhibits unique properties including flame retardancy, hardness, and alloy-forming capabilities. These minerals primarily occur as stibnite (Sb₂S₃) along with other forms like valentinite (Sb₂O₃) and kermesite (Sb₂S₂O). The mineral serves as a critical raw material for fire retardants, lead-acid batteries, and various industrial applications. A report from IntelMarket Research said that Global antimony mineral market size was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.80 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The report said: “The antimony mineral market is experiencing significant growth due to its critical role as a flame-retardant synergist in various industries. Over 60% of global antimony consumption is utilized in flame retardants, primarily for plastics, textiles, and rubber applications. The construction sector's expansion, coupled with stringent fire safety regulations worldwide, continues to drive demand. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly incorporating antimony-based flame retardants in vehicle components to meet strict safety standards, with electric vehicle battery casings emerging as a new growth segment. The market growth is driven by increasing demand from flame retardant applications, particularly in construction and automotive sectors, where stringent fire safety regulations are being implemented globally. However, environmental concerns regarding antimony mining and processing pose challenges to market expansion. Key producers like Hunan Gold and Tibet Mining are investing in sustainable extraction technologies to address these concerns while meeting the growing demand.” Active Companies in the mining industry this week include Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB: DTREF), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK), Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML).

IntelMarket Research continued: “Antimony's alloying properties in lead-acid batteries maintain strong market demand, particularly from the automotive and energy storage sectors. Despite lithium-ion battery advancements, lead-acid batteries retain over 70% market share in automotive starter applications and dominate industrial energy storage solutions. Grid-scale energy storage projects in developing nations are adopting valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries containing antimony, creating sustained demand. The mineral's ability to enhance battery performance and durability ensures its continued relevance in this application segment.”

American Antimony Corp. Signs Metallurgical Testing Agreement with Silver Opportunity Partners LLC, a Subsidiary of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company (SSMRC) - American Antimony Corporation, operating as Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), a U.S.-based mineral development company focused on domestic antimony resources, and Silver Opportunity Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company (SSMRC), are pleased to announce they have entered into a formal Metallurgical Testing Agreement (MTA) to evaluate antimony-bearing material from American Antimony’s American Antimony Project, located in Bernice Canyon, Nevada.

Through the agreement, American Antimony will supply test shipments of high-grade antimony ore for evaluation under the terms outlined in a Scope of Work, which governs the sampling, testing, and analysis procedures. Under the Scope of Work, Silver Opportunity Partners will conduct a series of metallurgical tests designed to:

Estimate antimony recoveries;

Identify potential penalty or deleterious elements;

Assess reagent consumption and processing compatibility; and

Determine the overall suitability of the material for integration into the existing Sunshine Silver flowsheet.



Initial testwork will be performed through third-party laboratories in coordination with Silver Opportunity Partners and SSMRC’s technical team. If results indicate compatibility, the parties may elect to expand the testing program under mutually agreed terms to confirm full-scale processing suitability.

“This agreement represents another important step in developing a fully integrated, American-controlled supply chain for antimony,” said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., CEO of American Antimony Corp. “We’re proud to collaborate with a respected domestic partner like Sunshine Silver. This work will not only help validate the processing characteristics of our Nevada-sourced material but also advance the broader goal of establishing U.S. refining capability for this critical mineral.”

Both companies note that antimony—a federally designated critical mineral—is vital for defense systems, semiconductors, energy storage, and flame-retardant materials. With global supply dominated by China and limited domestic production, developing secure U.S.-based sources and refining capacity remains a top priority for industry and national policy leaders. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for XTPT at: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/XTPT/news/

Other recent developments in the mining industry include:

Dateline Resources Limited (OTCQB: DTREF) recently announced further drilling results at its 100%-owned Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in San Bernardino County, California. The results from a further two reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled below the North Pit have provided gold assay results that exceed the mineral resource grade for the Indicated blocks that they intercepted, with the expectation that this result will improve the mineral resource grade for the blocks in the vicinity when a new mineral resource estimate is undertaken early in 2026.

Strong gold intercepts confirm the continuity of mineralisation at depth in the North Pipe: RC25-001 returned a broad intercept of 64.0m @ 1.24g/t Aufrom surface, including a high-grade zone of 7.66m @ 3.16g/t Aufrom 53.34m. RC25-004 had a broad intercept of 132.58m @ 0.95g/t Aufrom 3.05m. incl 3.05m @ 3.25g/t Aufrom 27.43m and 3.05m @ 7.09g/t Aufrom 112.8m).

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (EMETF) (EMET) recently announced that it has staked a total of 85 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,756 acres (711 hectares) and located approximately 22 miles south-southwest of Gunnison, Colorado (the "Claims").

The Claims are adjacent to Teck Resources Limited's (NYSE: TECK) Iron Hill deposit, which hosts one of the largest rare earth oxide [1] and titanium [2] deposits in the United States, in addition to thorium [3] and niobium [4] mineralization. The Claims were staked on the Company's behalf by Rangefront Mining Services and an application to register the Claims is currently pending with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

"Staking and filing for these claims adjacent to the East and to the West of Teck Resources' Iron Hills deposit furthers the Company's strategy of seeking out compelling rare earth and critical minerals claims" said Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer of Canamera. "Entering the U.S. market remains a high priority for the Company, aligning with our focus on building a geographically diversified critical minerals portfolio in jurisdictions with established regulatory frameworks."

Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) recently announced that it has commenced procurement of critical mining and processing equipment for its Estelle starter antimony mining operations and associated downstream antimony refinery at the deep-water Port Mackenzie, Alaska, with first production of military-grade antimony trisulfide targeted for 2026/27.

Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen, commented: “Nova is rapidly progressing to become a fully-integrated domestic producer of military-grade antimony. As a leader in this critical sector, we are focused on securing a robust domestic supply chain for this vital defence material. Fuelled by a non-dilutive US$43.4 million award from the U.S. Department of War, we are currently procuring mining and processing equipment expected for delivery in January 2026. We’re currently ahead of schedule, moving towards our first expected production by 2026/27 with urgency."

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), a leading critical minerals mining company, recently announced that it has acquired & secured one of the largest strategic stockpiles of ultra-high-purity critical copper powder for a consideration of US$20M at US$10 per share, in an all-share transaction acquisition strengthening CRML’s position as a key supplier to advanced defense, aerospace, and technology markets.

This transaction not only strengthens our western value chain, but also supplies our allied militaries immediately. An all-share transaction with a long-only multi-generational European based single family office Swiss Commodity RE.

