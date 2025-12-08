Sunrise New Energy Announces Publication of High-Capacity Alloy Anode Material Patent, Advancing the Company’s Solid-State Battery Anode Technology Roadmap

DOVER, USA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) (“Sunrise” or the “Company”) announced that its invention patent titled “High-Capacity Alloy Anode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries and Its Preparation Method” (Patent No. CN2025105491347) has been officially published. This patent focuses on the structural design and preparation of next-generation high-capacity alloy anode materials, positioned for use in solid-state battery anodes. The subsequent transformation of this invention is expected to contribute to the iterative advancement of high-capacity alloy anode technologies.

Compared with traditional graphite anodes, alloy-based anode materials utilize alloying reactions to store lithium, offering significantly higher theoretical capacities and greater potential for enhancing energy density. However, such materials typically face challenges including volume expansion, structural instability, and reduced cycling durability during repeated lithiation and delithiation processes. These challenges become even more pronounced in solid-state battery systems, where higher pressure, denser electrode structures, and more demanding interfacial stability requirements must be met.

The invention enhances both capacity and cycling performance. In solid-state battery applications, materials engineered with these features have the potential to form more stable interfaces with solid electrolytes, reduce interfacial impedance growth, and support the development of high-energy-density, fast-charging solid-state battery systems.

Sunrise stated that the publication of this invention represents another milestone in the Company’s technical roadmap for next-generation solid-state battery anode materials. Sunrise aims to establish a more comprehensive solid-state anode materials platform and further strengthen its leadership position in advanced battery materials.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

