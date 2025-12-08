Critical Minerals Sector Becoming More Critical as Global Antimony Mineral Market is Growing at Rapid Pace

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While China still controls approximately 60% of global antimony production, other countries are expanding their market shares through strategic investments. Recent trade policies and sustainability concerns are accelerating this diversification. One recent report by IntelMarket Research said that: “The global antimony mineral market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by rising demand from flame retardant applications. With increasing fire safety regulations across industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics, antimony trioxide remains a critical component in halogenated flame retardants. While the compound accounts for approximately 65% of total antimony consumption globally, manufacturers are investing in advanced production techniques to meet stringent environmental standards without compromising performance. Recent developments in nanoparticle formulations are enhancing flame retardant efficiency while reducing overall material usage, creating new opportunities for market expansion amid growing sustainability concerns. The renewable energy transition is reshaping antimony demand patterns, particularly in lead-acid battery applications. While lithium-ion dominates electric vehicle markets, antinomial lead alloys continue playing a vital role in starter batteries and energy storage systems, constituting nearly 20% of global consumption. Emerging research into antimony-based anode materials for next-generation batteries could potentially unlock new high-value applications, though commercial viability remains limited by current technological constraints. Market participants are closely monitoring these developments while optimizing traditional battery-grade antimony production.” Active Companies in the mining industry this week include Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY), Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP).

IntelMarket Research continued: “Geopolitical factors are prompting significant shifts in antimony supply chains, with China's dominant position facing challenges from emerging production hubs. While China still controls approximately 60% of global antimony production, countries like Tajikistan, Russia, and Australia are expanding their market shares through strategic investments. Recent trade policies and sustainability concerns are accelerating this diversification, with downstream manufacturers increasingly seeking traceable and ethically sourced materials. Environmental regulations in major producing regions are also driving technological upgrades, with cleaner processing methods becoming economically viable as carbon pricing mechanisms mature globally. Asia-Pacific dominates the global antimony mineral market, accounting for over 60% of global demand as of 2024. China stands as the epicenter of production and consumption, leveraging extensive domestic reserves and serving as the primary supplier to downstream industries. The region benefits from a robust manufacturing ecosystem for flame retardants, lead-acid batteries, and ceramics key applications driving antimony demand. While China leads in output, India and Southeast Asia are emerging as growth markets due to rapid industrialization, though they remain heavily reliant on imports.”

American Antimony Corp. Signs Metallurgical Testing Agreement with Silver Opportunity Partners LLC, a Subsidiary of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company (SSMRC) - American Antimony Corporation, operating as Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID: XTPT), a U.S.-based mineral development company focused on domestic antimony resources, and Silver Opportunity Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company (SSMRC), are pleased to announce they have entered into a formal Metallurgical Testing Agreement (MTA) to evaluate antimony-bearing material from American Antimony’s American Antimony Project, located in Bernice Canyon, Nevada.

Through the agreement, American Antimony will supply test shipments of high-grade antimony ore for evaluation under the terms outlined in a Scope of Work, which governs the sampling, testing, and analysis procedures. Under the Scope of Work, Silver Opportunity Partners will conduct a series of metallurgical tests designed to:

Estimate antimony recoveries;

Identify potential penalty or deleterious elements;

Assess reagent consumption and processing compatibility; and

Determine the overall suitability of the material for integration into the existing Sunshine Silver flowsheet.



Initial testwork will be performed through third-party laboratories in coordination with Silver Opportunity Partners and SSMRC’s technical team. If results indicate compatibility, the parties may elect to expand the testing program under mutually agreed terms to confirm full-scale processing suitability.

“This agreement represents another important step in developing a fully integrated, American-controlled supply chain for antimony,” said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., CEO of American Antimony Corp. “We’re proud to collaborate with a respected domestic partner like Sunshine Silver. This work will not only help validate the processing characteristics of our Nevada-sourced material but also advance the broader goal of establishing U.S. refining capability for this critical mineral.”

Both companies note that antimony—a federally designated critical mineral—is vital for defense systems, semiconductors, energy storage, and flame-retardant materials. With global supply dominated by China and limited domestic production, developing secure U.S.-based sources and refining capacity remains a top priority for industry and national policy leaders. CONTINUED… Read this and more news for XTPT at: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/XTPT/news/

Other recent developments in the mining industry include:

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY), a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, and the only fully integrated antimony company in the world outside of China and Russia, recently provided additional updated information on the Company's Montana antimony mining activities.

As of late last week, truck number 50 brought raw antimony ore down off the mountain at Stibnite Hill in Montana. To-date, approximately 800 tons of antimony ore has been removed from the mountain. With additional snow and freezing conditions predicted for this week, our project on Stibnite Hill will likely be shut down soon until Spring thaw.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) recently announced key additions to the Company's leadership team, bringing on accomplished industry leaders as the Company continues Early Works construction of the Stibnite Gold Project ahead of a final investment decision expected in the spring of 2026. Perpetua is excited to welcome Jim Norine as Senior Vice President Projects, Tim Kahl as Senior Vice President Technical Services, Dustin Rissmiller as Vice President Human Resources and Joe Fazzini as Vice President Investor Relations. Collectively, the newest team members bring several decades of expertise and diverse experiences that will help Perpetua bring its gold and antimony project in central Idaho to life.

"Our team at Perpetua Resources has always been central to our success," said Jon Cherry, President & CEO of Perpetua Resources. "As we enter our next chapter, we are focused on having the right leaders around the table to help us bring the Stibnite Gold Project online, secure American antimony, restore the site and bring new economic opportunities to rural Idaho. We are honored to welcome some of the brightest minds in the industry to Perpetua Resources. They are committed to our vision and ensuring we deliver on our promises."

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) recently announced that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which includes the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("Financials") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025"), and provided an update on its Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada ("Thacker Pass" or the "Project").

Jonathan Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Americas said, "We’re proud to have secured the support of the U.S. Administration, General Motors and our valued partners in advancing Thacker Pass to help onshore large-scale lithium production, strengthen the U.S. supply chain, create high-quality jobs and contribute to America’s long-term energy security and economic resilience."

"With the first DOE Loan drawdown from the U.S. Department of Energy now received, we’ve significantly enhanced the Project’s certainty and stability and are full steam ahead on construction. Our workforce continues to grow each week, with approximately 700 workers now on-site and over 80% of detailed engineering complete. We’re making tangible progress across all fronts—from steel and concrete work to site infrastructure and the expansion of our Workforce Hub," added Mr. Evans.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), America’s fully-integrated rare earth materials and magnetics producer, recently announced it has partnered with the U.S. Department of War (DoW) to establish a strategic joint venture with the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden), Saudi Arabia’s flagship mining company, to develop a rare earth refinery in the Kingdom. This binding agreement between the three parties follows the strategic framework for cooperation on securing critical supply chains reached between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was signed this week in Washington, D.C.

The formation of a joint venture to build a rare earth refinery in Saudi Arabia is a pivotal step toward rebalancing the global rare earth supply chain and aligns with U.S. economic and national security interests. The joint venture will leverage Saudi Arabia’s competitive energy base, world-class infrastructure, strategic location, and significant untapped rare earth resource potential to advance a stable and secure supply chain for rare earth materials. The facility will be designed to process rare earth feedstock sourced from Saudi Arabia and other global regions and produce significant quantities of separated light and heavy rare earth oxides. These refined products will support U.S. and Saudi manufacturing and defense sectors and be marketed to allied nations.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU’S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of Xtra Energy Corporation. For current services performed MNU was compensated twenty four hundred dollars by the Company for this specific press release. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

