Online Therapy Services Market to Grow from USD 4.39 Billion in 2025 to USD 14.10 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online therapy services market size is calculated at USD 4.39 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 14.10 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% for the forecasted period, driven by growing awareness of customized mental health, a rise in the acceptance of telehealth services, and technological advancements.

North America was dominant in the global online therapy services market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2025-2034.

By type, the cognitive behavioral therapy segment dominated the market in 2024.

By type, the psychodynamic therapy segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the studies years.

By application, the residential use segment led the online therapy services market in 2024.

By application, the commercial segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Primarily, the global online therapy services market gives a connection between people and mental health professionals, through the internet, using video, text, or apps, which provide convenience and accessibility. Major significant applications of these approaches are residential use for a widespread population and specialized services for couples, families, and individuals with certain disorders like substance abuse. Day by day, accelerating digital technologies in the healthcare sector are boosting further developments in platforms using AI-enabled chatbots and Virtual Reality (VR) for therapy, and enhanced adoption of these platforms, eventually after the COVID-19 pandemic.

A wider advantage of advanced therapy services, such as more convenience, enables users to schedule appointments easily and attend sessions from the comfort of their homes, which is mainly impacting the development of the online therapy services market. As well as across the world, escalating adoption of smartphones and trustworthy internet access is making online therapy services more convenient and accessible for a wide range of the population, particularly for those facing geographical limitations or mobility difficulties. From COVID-19, a major population is seeking crucial adoption and application of telehealth, comprising online therapy with raised demand for digital mental healthcare approaches.

Ongoing breakthroughs in healthcare services are acting as prominent growth factors in the overall market expansion.

In August 2025, the University of Bridgeport's (UB) master's in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program received a $2.4M grant from the Health and Human Services Administration (HRSA), the addition of an asynchronous online learning option, and the appointment of Frederick Dombrowski, Ph.D., as program director.

In July 2025, Nans Rivat, Vice President at PACE Healthcare Capital, accelerated access to mental health care through strategic investments at PACE Healthcare Capital.

In April 2024, Grow Therapy secured $88M funding for a virtual mental health platform.



A broader progression of the global online therapy services market is facing certain limitations, including some regulatory difficulties across various jurisdictions. As well as, there may arise patient privacy issues related to data security, unsuitability of remote therapy for severe issues, and the requirement for proper internet connectivity and digital literacy in certain regions. Ultimately, these challenges may impact some portion of the market development.

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America led the global online therapy services market by capturing a major share. The market is driven by greater smartphone use and broader internet connectivity in this region, which establishes a robust digital infrastructure for online therapy. Furthermore, the highly developed government regulations, like FDA guidance and state-level policies, along with major insurance reimbursement for telehealth services, are assisting the overall market growth and penetration. Nowadays, the US encompasses general counseling and therapy to specialized services, such as psychiatry, medication management, couples therapy, and teen therapy.

In April 2025, Naropa University launched a low-residency somatic counseling program amid rising demand for trauma-informed therapists.



What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

In the global online therapy services market, the Asia Pacific is estimated to register a rapid expansion in the predicted timeframe. During 2025-2034, different governments of ASAP countries will emphasize e-health and digital health delivery, further executing initiatives to expand telehealth services and highlight healthcare inequality in both urban and rural areas. In some regions, there is a lack of specialized mental health professionals is creating novel opportunities in online platforms, coupled with viable solutions to meet the demand for accessible and convenient services.

In February 2025, UNICEF, the Government of Japan, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) made a new partnership of over US$3 million to support mental health and psychosocial well-being services for ethnic Armenian refugee children and adolescents and their peers from host communities across Armenia.



How did the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The cognitive behavioral therapy segment held a major revenue share of the online therapy services market in 2024. This type is propelled by progressive accessibility for those in remote areas, with restricted mobility, or with busy schedules. Alongside, it reduces travel time and expenditure, and possibly greater engagement and adherence to treatment plans. The widespread application of this segment is the inclusion of internet-based CBT (ICBT) programs and digital CBT platforms, which are facilitating modular, self-guided, or clinician-supported treatments for depression, anxiety, insomnia, and other concerns.

On the other hand, the psychodynamic therapy segment is anticipated to expand significantly during 2025-2034. Across the world, accelerating cases of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, and relationship problems, are widely adopting this type of therapy. The psychodynamic therapy mainly relies on free association, dream analysis, and interpretation through videoconferencing, although restraints exist in evolving rapport and observing transference compared to in-person sessions. Besides this, a rise in the application of core techniques, including exploring past-present connections and emotional awareness, results in positive results, though maintaining the therapeutic frame and unconscious communication remains a focus.

Why did the Residential Use Segment Hold the Biggest Share of the Market in 2024?

The residential use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the online therapy services market in 2024. This segment provides specialized expertise, broader perspectives, and tools, such as CBT resources, to boost mental well-being from the comfort of one's home. Along with this, the implementation of flexible, home-based mental health support through platforms, especially BetterHelp and Talkspace, offers text, audio, and video sessions with licensed professionals. Whereas, diverse usage of AI and ML is expanding mental health resources, with chatbots and other technologies, coupled with tailored interventions and support.

However, the commercial segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034. An immense use of online therapies in mental health clinics, hospitals, and employers is uniting digital apps and teletherapy into their services, with the provision of comprehensive and accessible care to their clients and employees. Wider developments in online therapy services, particularly TherapyAppointment and SimplePractice Client Portal, facilitate tools for private practices to handle client appointments, billing, and teletherapy sessions. Moreover, other specific approaches, like Amwell and Teladoc, are allowing comprehensive telehealth solutions that are going to be highly in businesses or healthcare organizations for higher mental health support.

In June 2025, Headspace, the world’s most accessible and comprehensive mental health platform, launched Therapy by Headspace, its direct-to-consumer therapy service, bringing cost-effective, evidence-based care to over 90 million Americans across all 50 states.

In June 2025, Manhattan Mental Health Counseling unveiled progress pathways, a new initiative to monitor progress and growth in therapy.

In December 2024, Click2Pro, India's major mental health service provider, launched the country's first comprehensive online therapy platform tailored to address complex family dynamics.

In August 2024, Neuro Wellness Spa, a leader in innovative mental health care, introduced specialized adolescent psychiatry services to address increasing mental health needs.

In July 2024, RedBox Rx launched online talk therapy services to expand access to mental health care.



The viral vector gene therapy market reached US$ 13.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise to US$ 14.62 billion in 2025. By 2034, it is expected to approach US$ 38.39 billion, reflecting a robust CAGR of 11.23%, driven by accelerated advancements in genetic disease treatment and expanding clinical applications.

The global CAR-T cell therapy isolator market is also on an upward trajectory, with revenues anticipated to scale significantly and potentially reach hundreds of millions of dollars between 2025 and 2034, supported by the rising adoption of advanced containment systems for cell therapy manufacturing.

In parallel, the global stem cell therapy market continues to expand rapidly. Valued at USD 613.7 million in 2025 and increasing to USD 768.72 million in 2026, it is forecast to soar to USD 5,835.53 million by 2035, advancing at an exceptional CAGR of 25.26% as regenerative medicine gains momentum worldwide.

The radiation therapy market is steadily growing, moving from US$ 7.44 billion in 2024 to US$ 7.86 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach US$ 12.93 billion by 2034, supported by a CAGR of 5.73% attributed to increasing cancer incidence and the adoption of precision radiotherapy systems.

The global cell therapy market remains one of the fastest-growing segments, with its valuation rising from US$ 7.21 billion in 2025 to a projected US$ 55.72 billion by 2035, expanding at a strong CAGR of 22.69% as commercialization accelerates and clinical successes broaden.

Similarly, the cold pain therapy market grew from USD 2.49 billion in 2024 to USD 2.59 billion in 2025, and is set to reach USD 3.70 billion by 2034 at a steady CAGR of 4.04%, fueled by rising musculoskeletal disorders and preference for non-pharmacological pain solutions.

The hormone therapy market, valued at US$ 20.94 billion in 2025, is projected to rise to US$ 22.45 billion in 2026 and further expand to US$ 41.97 billion by 2035, reflecting consistent growth at a CAGR of 7.20% driven by aging populations and increasing hormonal imbalance conditions.

The global TCR therapy market is also advancing, growing from US$ 362 million in 2024 to US$ 410.6 million in 2025, and projected to reach US$ 1,264.73 million by 2034 at a strong CAGR of 13.44%, supported by expanding immunotherapy innovations.

The gene therapy clinical trials market is gaining momentum, with expectations of generating hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and 2034 as clinical pipelines mature and trial volume rises worldwide.

The proton therapy systems market continues to scale, increasing from US$ 1.52 billion in 2024 to US$ 1.66 billion in 2025, and forecast to surpass US$ 3.72 billion by 2034, propelled by a CAGR of 9.44% as demand for advanced, minimally invasive cancer treatment technologies grows globally.

7 Cups

Amwell

BetterHelp

Breakthrough

Calmerry

Cerebral

Doctor on Demand

HopeQure

MDLive

Online-Therapy.com

Pride Counseling

Regain

SOC Telemed

Talkspace

Teen Counseling

Teladoc Health

ThriveTalk



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Psychodynamic Therapy

Personal Centered Therapy



Residential Use

Commercial

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





